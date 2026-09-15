Lee County Commission tables River Rock subdivision plat

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Lee County Commission approved several items during its Sept. 14 meeting but tabled a proposed subdivision plat after nearby residents raised concerns about wells, septic systems, road conditions and the impact of additional development.

Commissioners tabled the final plat for River Rock Subdivision, Phase II, in District 3 following comments from several residents.

The proposed subdivision fronts Lee Road 319 and would create 23 lots using existing road frontage, with no new roads planned as part of the development. The smallest proposed lot is slightly more than three-quarters of an acre.

Residents questioned whether adding 23 homes with individual wells and septic systems could affect existing wells in the area and raised concerns about traffic and the condition of Lee Road 319.

County officials said approval of wells and septic systems falls under the jurisdiction of the Lee County Health Department rather than the commission.

Residents also expressed concern about the narrow, curving road, construction traffic and mud washing onto the roadway from property being cleared.

District 3 Commissioner Jeff Drury asked that the plat be tabled, noting the concerns raised and saying he wanted additional information regarding the health department and road conditions.

The commission unanimously approved the motion to table the River Rock plat.

Commissioners did approve the final plat for Boulder Lakes Subdivision in District 4. The development, located off Lee Road 179, will create 10 lots using existing road frontage. Adjacent property owners were notified of the proposal Sept. 3. No one spoke in opposition during the meeting.

The commission also approved a one-day ABC Special Events Retail License for Grain and Leaf. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the license is for an event scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, at the 21 Acres facility on Wire Road, also known as Lee Road 137, in District 5.

Commissioners approved accepting the transfer of the Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center building to the county.

County COO Blake Beck said Twin Cedars will no longer serve as the child advocacy service provider for Lee County. Because the property can only be used for child advocacy purposes, Twin Cedars agreed to transfer ownership back to the commission.

Beck said once a new child advocacy organization and governing body are established, the commission can determine how the property should be handled. He also said the property had originally belonged to the county before being transferred.

Under old business, commissioners approved the reappointment of Richard Key Jr. and Diane Carlton to the Lee County Youth Development Center Board.

The commission also received an update concerning a legal review of the county’s solid waste process as requested by District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand Sr.

Beck said the commission had previously asked County Attorney Robbie Hyde to review solid waste procedures for compliance with the law. Hyde completed the review and submitted a report.

“I’ve reviewed it, and based on the results, there is no additional action required by the commission,” Beck said.

Commissioners also approved the county’s annual Safety Incentive Discount Program verification form. The program is administered through the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, and the approved form will be submitted by Sept. 30.

The consent agenda included approval of minutes from the Aug. 31 meeting, ratification of claims and procurement card transactions and the first reading of three positions on the Lee County Parks and Recreation Board.

The three Parks and Recreation Board members seeking reappointment are Ernest Griggs, Rex Barr and Judy Lockhart. Their appointments will return for a second reading before a vote.