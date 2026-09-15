News from the Chambers of Commerce, Main Street



Introducing the Opelika Chamber’s 2026-2027 20 Under 40 class

CONTRIBUTED BY

OPELIKA CHAMBER

OPELIKA — Opelika’s 20 Under 40 program is made up of 20 outstanding people under the age of 40 who live in Opelika, love Opelika and have a vested interest in shaping the direction of this city’s future. The purpose of the program is to bring together young professionals from diverse professions and backgrounds on a regular basis to learn about the various aspects of the city, school system, businesses, industries and public services. Through these experiences, participants gain a better understanding of how these entities work together to create a thriving, viable community.

This year’s class members are:

Kinara Autry, Auburn University

Kristen Blanton, city of Opelika

Danarius Crayton, Crayton Investment Group

Ariana Curtis, East Alabama Health

Natasha Davis, PNC Bank

Kristin Fillingim, East Alabama Health

Jessie Heath, Auburn University Advancement

Caroline Heidt, Storybook Farm

Allison Kirkman, Lauren Bland State Farm

Travis Krimmel, SS&A Design Collective

Mari Lott, Auburn-Opelika Tourism

Demetra Osby, Southern Union State Community College

Patrick Rickabaugh, Sensigreen Heating & Air

Drew Riddle, CMG Home Loans

Gabriella Santiesteban, Opelika Police Department

Haley Stephens, GE Aerospace

Jerrine Thomas, Dream Creative Suite

Turri Thomas-Hughley, East Alabama Health – Spencer Cancer Center

Alexandria Torbert, Auburn University Student

Dominique Treadwell, Spoonlight Ice Cream

“Each year, 20 Under 40 gives us the opportunity to bring together a group of talented young professionals who are passionate about Opelika and its future,” said Ali Rauch, president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber. “We are excited to welcome this year’s class and give them the opportunity to learn more about our community, build meaningful connections and discover how they can use their talents to make a lasting impact in Opelika.”

For more information about the 20 Under 40 Program, contact Saffron Koppelmann at saffron@opelikachamber.com or visit www.opelikachamber.com/leadership-development/20-under-40/.

About the Opelika Chamber

For more than 80 years, the Opelika Chamber has worked to strengthen the community as the champion of business by building bridges, cultivating community and elevating business in order to achieve excellence. Representing more than 900 businesses and over 20,000 employees in the region, the Opelika Chamber has been recognized for its operational best practices among 501(c)(6) not-for-profit Chambers of Commerce. The Opelika Chamber is one of only three 5-star accredited chambers in the state of Alabama and was recently awarded the 2024 Chamber of the Year Award by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. You can learn more at www.opelikachamber.com.