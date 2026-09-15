Kids talk about God | What does it mean to not be ashamed of the Gospel?

OPINION —

“If you’re not ashamed, it means you’re not afraid to tell people about Jesus, even if they think you’re weird,” said Tyler, 9.

In Romans 1:16, the Apostle Paul writes, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek.”

Paul wasn’t embarrassed or shy about the good news of Jesus, even though some people laughed at him, argued with him or even tried to kill him. He knew the gospel wasn’t just a nice story. It was God’s power to save anyone who believes, no matter their background.

Being “not ashamed” doesn’t mean you have to stand on a box and shout Bible verses on street corners. It means you believe the gospel is worth sharing because it’s the only way to be made right with God. It’s trusting God’s message more than you fear people’s opinions.

“Sometimes, I don’t want to talk about God because I’m afraid people will make fun of me,” said Caleb, 11. “But then I remember Jesus wasn’t ashamed of me when He died on the cross.”

That’s a powerful reminder. Jesus willingly took the punishment for our sins. If He did that for us, we can be bold for Him. Our courage comes from knowing God’s approval matters more than the world’s applause.

Living by faith means depending on God every day. When you trust God’s promises, you’re more likely to speak up about Him. You’re not relying on your own clever words. You’re relying on the power of the gospel.

“It’s like if you found a cure for cancer,” said Mia, 10. “You wouldn’t keep it a secret. You’d tell everyone so they could be healed.”

Exactly. The gospel is the cure for the biggest problem in the world: sin. And unlike medicine, it’s free for anyone who believes in Jesus.

Paul said the gospel is “for everyone who believes.” That means no one is left out. Your friends, neighbors and even people far away all need to hear Jesus loves them and offers eternal life.

Being “not ashamed” starts in the heart. It’s a choice to trust God’s message more than you fear rejection. And the more you understand the gospel, the more excited you’ll be to share it.

Sometimes, being bold will cost us. Paul was beaten, arrested and mocked for the gospel. But he considered it worthwhile because he knew eternity was at stake for those who needed to hear the good news. Our challenges may be smaller. Maybe a friend laughs at us or someone changes the subject when we talk about God, but they still give us the chance to show we value Jesus more than popularity.

So how do we live this out? It might mean praying before lunch at school, even if someone notices. It might mean inviting a friend to church. It might mean defending a classmate being picked on because you know Jesus loves your classmate.

Think About This

Not being ashamed of the gospel means trusting God’s power to save, valuing His approval over human applause and loving people enough to share the good news.

Memorize This Truth

“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes” (Romans 1:16).

Ask This Question

When could you be bold about your faith this week, even if it feels scary?

About Kids Talk About God

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.