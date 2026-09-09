Obituary for Theresa Hope Turner

Theresa Hope Turner

Theresa Hope Turner, age 86, of Phenix City, passed away on Sept. 7, 2026, at Piedmont Midtown with her children present. She was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Seale, Alabama, to the late Thomas J and Nena Bridges Gleaton.

She retired from Mead Westvaco in Cottonton after 31 years. She enjoyed planting flowers and trees in her spare time.

She is preceded in death by Thomas Jenkins; sisters, Vesta Bishop (Charlie), Mary Colquitt (Roy), Nena Ray (Bill) and Joan Richardson (Ernest); a brother, Thomas J. “Buddy” Gleaton, Jr. (Anne); and a great-grandson, Hudson Leroy Napier.

She is survived by two daughters, Hope Sanders (Sandy) and Angie Blandin (Jimmy); a son, Robert Oliver, Jr. (Sandi); granddaughter, Tabitha Oliver (Chris Suarez); and great-grandchildren, Christopher Evan Suarez, Arya Lynn Suarez, Mavis Irene Suarez, Grayson James Napier and Kamryn Elise Napier. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in the Chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Morris officiating. She will be laid to rest in Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika.