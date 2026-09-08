Opelika roots come full circle at Neville Arena

Last-minute opportunity brings longtime friends Adam Hood and Dallas Dorsey Jr. together on hometown stage

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — A massive multi-unit development located just up the road from Tiger Town officially broke ground on Sept. 3 with a ceremony attended by elected officials, local business leaders and construction and development company executives.

When completed, Springs at Opelika — located near the intersection of Gateway Drive and Capps Drive in Opelika — will feature 252 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom rental units that include private ground-level entrances and attached garage options.

Those apartments will range from 630 to 1,281 square feet and feature smart home technology and in-unit washers and dryers. Other amenities include a community swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground, pet spa, walking trails and a car care center.

Owner and operator Continental Properties said pre-leasing is expected to begin sometime in spring 2027, with initial move-ins anticipated in July 2027 following completion of the community clubhouse and first residential building. However, unforeseen construction delays and other factors could change that timeline.

Marc McLaughlin, development director at Continental Properties, said the $57 million project was a no-brainer, citing the area’s surging population growth and future economic prospects.

“Opelika’s expanding employment base and steady job growth are creating demand for more housing choices across the area,” McLaughlin said. “Springs at Opelika gives us an opportunity to meet that demand in a well-connected part of the city while complementing the new retail and commercial development taking shape along the Gateway Drive corridor.”

Scott Hoppa, executive vice president of operations at McShane Construction, which is spearheading the construction effort, said the project is “super exciting” and is the latest venture in the two companies’ 20-plus-year business relationship.

“We’ve been working with [Continental] for over a year to solve the construction and development challenges with this project, and through our cooperation and teamwork, we’ve been able to do that,” Hoppa said. “We’re proud to be able to serve our long-term client partner in Continental, but it also means we’re providing really nice housing for people in the community. We’re actually giving something back, which we’re really excited about.”

With the additional housing comes opportunities for economic growth, and Opelika Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ali Rauch said the development of new housing closer to Opelika will give young professionals a convenient place to shop and commute from.

“That many homes just means the density of people who are going to be here shopping, dining, going to the movie theater — all those things; that economic impact is truly incalculable,” Rauch said. “There are people, some of my staff included, who still live in Auburn because they can’t find a place to live in Opelika, and to have this as an opportunity where we might get some young professionals who want to live here and be so close and convenient to everything is going to be incredible.”

Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith echoed Rauch’s message, saying the development will give current and prospective residents new housing options.

“Today is another exciting step forward for Opelika. As our city continues to attract new businesses, create jobs and grow, it’s important we also provide a variety of quality housing options for the people who want to call Opelika home,” Smith said. “We appreciate Continental Properties for choosing to invest in Opelika and become part of our community. This development complements the growth we see happening in this area and helps us continue building a connected, vibrant community where people can live, work and enjoy a great quality of life.”

For more information about Springs at Opelika, visit www.cproperties.com/.