Dolly Parton’s legacy lives on through books delivered to Alabama children

More than 72,000 books mailed to Lee County children as state, local leaders remember Parton’s commitment to literacy

BY THE OBSERVER STAFF

OPELIKA — Dolly Parton’s legacy is arriving in the mailboxes of thousands of Lee County children each month.

Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, 72,357 books have been mailed to children in Lee County since the program began locally, helping young children build home libraries and encouraging families to read together.

More than 3,100 Lee County children are currently enrolled in the program, which provides free, age-appropriate books each month to children from birth through age 5. Another 1,237 local children have graduated from the program after aging out at 5.

Following Parton’s death, United Way of Lee County and state leaders are highlighting the lasting impact of a program built around her belief in the importance of early literacy.

“Dolly Parton believed every child should have the opportunity to dream, and she understood the incredible power of a book to help make those dreams possible,” said Tipi Miller, executive director of United Way of Lee County. “We are so grateful that her vision continues to reach children right here in our community.”

United Way of Lee County administers the local Imagination Library program, handling registrations and covering costs for eligible children in Lee County. The Dollywood Foundation processes and mails the books directly to participating children.

“Every book that arrives at a child’s doorstep is a little piece of Dolly’s legacy, and we are honored to help carry that legacy forward,” Miller said.

Parton often described inspiring children to love reading as one of her missions, and the Imagination Library became one of the most visible expressions of that commitment.

Gov. Kay Ivey joined Alabamians and others across the country in mourning Parton’s death and praised the entertainer’s work on behalf of children and families.

“Dolly Parton was a true American treasure,” Ivey said. “While the world knew and loved her for her remarkable talent, her greatest legacy may very well be the countless lives she changed through her generosity and her belief in the potential of every child.”

Ivey launched Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Alabama statewide in 2023. The program is administered by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education in partnership with local organizations.

Today, approximately 116,000 Alabama children receive a free book through the program each month, according to Ivey’s office. More than 3 million books have been mailed to children across the state since the statewide program launched, and it now serves children in all 67 counties.

“Dolly understood that putting a book in the hands of a young child can open a world of possibilities,” Ivey said.

The governor said Alabama intends to continue the work Parton began.

“Dolly Parton gave us more than a book program,” Ivey said. “She gave us a mission rooted in the simple, but powerful belief that every child deserves the opportunity to read, learn and dream.”

Alabama families will also soon have another way to support the program. A specialty license plate benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has received enough pre-commitments to move into production and is expected to become available within eight to 12 weeks.

Proceeds from each plate will remain in the county where the plate is registered and will help provide books to children enrolled in the program locally.

Parton’s family has asked those wishing to honor her memory to support the Imagination Library in lieu of flowers. United Way of Lee County is encouraging local residents who wish to do so to contribute through the local organization, where donations help ensure Lee County children continue receiving books each month.

For families, those books can become bedtime stories, sources of comfort and introductions to people and places a child has never encountered.

For the organizations carrying Parton’s mission forward, they also represent something larger.

In Lee County, her legacy continues one child, one book and one dream at a time.

To learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Lee County or to make a donation, visit United Way of Lee County’s website. Eligible families may also enroll children through the Imagination Library program.