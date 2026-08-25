Southern Christian dominates Springwood in 51-20 victory

BY JEFF MILLER

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Southern Christian continued its strong start to the 2026 football season with a 51-20 victory over Springwood School at Moore Stadium on Aug. 21.

The Patriots’ (2-0) offense and special teams combined for eight touchdowns in the victory, while the defense turned in a strong performance against the Wildcats (0-1).

Gabe Decker led the way for Southern Christian, accounting for five touchdowns and 251 all-purpose yards. Decker rushed 13 times for 168 yards and four TDs, completed 3 of 4 passes for 56 yards and a TD and added an 83-yard kickoff return for another score.

Griffin Wade also made a major impact. Wade rushed for nine yards and a TD while returning two kickoffs for 85 yards, including a 65-yard TD return.

Kaden Greer led the Patriots’ receiving corps with three receptions for 50 yards, including a 37-yard catch. Toby Miller also added a TD reception.

Overall, Southern Christian finished with 262 total yards of offense, including 199 rushing yards and 63 passing yards. The Patriots completed 4 of 7 passes and averaged 8.3 yards per rushing attempt.

Defensively, Southern Christian recorded 55 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and 10 quarterback hurries. Miller led the pass rush with 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries, while C. Webb added a sack.

The Patriots’ special teams unit also played a major role in the victory, with Decker and Wade combining for 168 kickoff-return yards and two touchdowns.

Southern Christian will travel to Newton, Georgia, to take on Baker County High School on Friday, Aug. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.