On the Mark | High School Football Media Days a success

OPINION —

The countdown to football season officially began last week as Opelika joined 27 other high school football programs during the annual iHeartRadio High School Media Days presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. The two-day event was held inside the impressive 316 Center at First Baptist Church Opelika and once again served as the unofficial start of another highly anticipated football season across East Alabama.

Teams from Lee, Chambers, Macon, Russell and Tallapoosa counties participated in the media showcase, giving coaches and players an opportunity to share expectations and excitement for the upcoming season. Each head coach opened with an overview of his program before taking questions from local media representatives. Schools were also invited to bring up players, allowing fans to hear directly from the athletes who will be leading the teams this fall.

The event began with Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Heath Harmon, who provided an update on the state of the AHSAA and discussed several changes affecting member schools across Alabama. His presentation offered valuable insight into the direction of high school athletics as schools prepare for another busy year of competition.

Day two featured AISA Athletic Director Roddie Beck, who delivered perhaps the biggest news of Media Days. Beck announced that this will be the final season of football under the Alabama Independent School Association banner. Beginning next year, private schools competing in football will transition into a newly created association. It marks the end of an era for AISA, an organization that has been a part of Alabama athletics for decades.

Events like High School Media Days are only possible because of the tremendous support of community partners. A sincere thank you goes out to First Baptist Church Opelika and the entire staff for allowing us to utilize the outstanding 316 Center. Appreciation also goes to Auburn Audio, WOTM-TV, Advanced Graphics, Chick-fil-A Tiger Town, Buffalo Rock, Kemp and Son’s Printing, Jason Lee and Van Riggs for helping make the event a success.

One of the highlights of this year’s gathering was the return of Central-Phenix City. The Red Devils made their first Media Days appearance in several years after previously opting not to attend. First-year head coach Cody Flournoy brought four players with him and shared his vision for the future of the program. Central faces an immediate challenge when it opens the season against perennial powerhouse Thompson on statewide television Aug. 20.

Of course, Opelika’s session drew plenty of attention as Bulldog head coach Jonathan “JC” Chandler discussed the outlook for his team. An Opelika graduate, Chandler spent considerable time talking about leadership, character and community involvement. He proudly noted that every player in the program has completed at least five hours of volunteer service during the year, reinforcing the culture he continues to build within the program.

Chandler believes leadership will be one of Opelika’s strengths in 2026, thanks in part to a senior class featuring more than two dozen players. On the field, the Bulldogs return nine defensive starters, giving Opelika a strong foundation on that side of the ball. While graduation took a significant toll on the offense, the experienced defense should allow the Bulldogs to establish their identity early in the season while the offense develops.

Fans will also notice some changes when Opelika takes the field this year. The Bulldogs welcome four new assistant coaches, including a new offensive coordinator, and will debut a fresh set of red and white uniforms.

If you missed any of the interviews or coach discussions from High School Media Days, you could catch full coverage on WOTM-TV. Simply select “On Demand” and then “Media Days” to watch all the sessions.

The Bulldogs will open the 2026 season on Thursday, Aug. 28, when they host Hoover at Bulldog Stadium in what should be one of the state’s marquee opening-week matchups.

Football season is finally here, and if Media Days was any indication, there is plenty of excitement surrounding teams throughout East Alabama. The journey begins in just a few weeks.

Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.