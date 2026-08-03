Kids talk about God | What can we learn from Jesus making breakfast?

OPINION —

“If Jesus made me breakfast, I’d hope for chocolate chip pancakes,” said Ella, 9. “And maybe a side of heavenly bacon.”

It’s a fun thought, but what Jesus served on the shore of the Sea of Galilee after His resurrection wasn’t sweet or crispy. It was bread and fish. But what makes this meal amazing isn’t the menu. It’s the message.

In John 21:1-14, some of Jesus’ disciples went fishing. Peter led the way. Maybe he wanted to clear his head or return to something familiar. After all, he had denied Jesus three times. Now that Jesus had risen, Peter must have had a swirl of emotions: joy, guilt and uncertainty.

“They fished all night and caught nothing,” said Caleb, 10.

Right at dawn, a man standing on the shore called out, “Children, have you any food?” They didn’t recognize Jesus, so they just answered, “No.”

Jesus told them to cast the net on the right side of the boat. When they did, they couldn’t even haul it in because of the huge number of fish!

That’s when John said to Peter, “It is the Lord!” Suddenly it all made sense. The miracle, the voice, the timing. Jesus had done this before.

“Sometimes Jesus shows up in our everyday stuff,” said Ava, 8. “We just have to look closely.”

Exactly. Jesus didn’t appear in a temple or at a dramatic event. He came to a beach to make breakfast for His friends after they had worked all night.

Peter, true to form, jumped into the water and swam to shore. The others followed in the boat. When they arrived, they saw a fire with bread and fish already cooking. Jesus invited them to eat.

Why would the risen Lord make breakfast?

Because He wanted fellowship. He wanted to show His friends that He still loved them, especially Peter, who had failed Him so deeply. Jesus didn’t just forgive Peter. He fed him. That’s grace.

“When someone cooks for you, it means they care,” said Noah, 11. “Jesus cared, even after they messed up.”

This story also shows us that Jesus knows how to guide us when we come up empty. The disciples had worked all night and caught nothing. But one word from Jesus, and their nets overflowed. That’s what can happen when we listen to Him.

Jesus could have said, “You should’ve trusted me,” or “I told you not to go fishing.” But He didn’t. He asked them a question, gave them a simple instruction and served them a meal.

He gave them peace, not guilt. Food, not shame.

Sometimes we don’t recognize Jesus right away, especially when we’re tired, disappointed or distracted. But He knows exactly where to meet us and how to restore us.

In this moment, Jesus reminded them of who He was: the Risen Savior, the Gentle Shepherd and the Provider of everything they needed.

This same Jesus who had just conquered death made a fire and grilled fish. The Lord of the universe fixed breakfast for a bunch of tired fishermen.

It tells us that no moment is too small for His love, and no failure is too great for His grace.

Think About This:

Jesus meets us in our ordinary moments, shows us grace when we fail and provides what we need, even breakfast on the beach.

Memorize This Truth:

“Jesus then came and took the bread and gave it to them, and likewise the fish” (John 21:13).

Ask This Question:

What would it mean for you to let Jesus meet you in your everyday life even after you’ve failed?

About Kids Talk About God

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.