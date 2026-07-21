On the Mark | Bulldogs show discipline in preseason tune-up

BY D MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

The Opelika Bulldogs took another step toward the upcoming football season last week, unveiling brand-new Nike uniforms during picture day and gaining valuable experience in a preseason scrimmage at Pike Road.

First-year head coach Jonathan Chandler said the uniform redesign was a collaborative effort that began before he officially took over the football program. Chandler credited Opelika High School Principal Kelli Fischer and Athletics Director Craig Montiel for their work helping create the Bulldogs’ new look.

“We wanted something that represented Opelika football and our tradition,” Chandler said.

The new Nike uniforms received positive reviews from players and coaches as the Bulldogs proudly showcased them for the first time. While the uniforms drew excitement, Chandler was equally pleased with what he saw on the field during Opelika’s trip to Pike Road last Thursday for a preseason OTA-style practice game.

Although players were dressed in helmets and shorts, the event simulated a gameday environment. Coaches operated from both the sideline and press box with headsets, while chain crews lined the field to give players a realistic experience. The approximately 90-minute scrimmage allowed the Bulldogs to test themselves in game-like conditions while continuing to build chemistry as a team.

“It was good to see our kids respond to different situations,” Chandler said.

The veteran coach praised his team’s discipline and maturity throughout the scrimmage, noting there were several moments that could have led to unnecessary penalties or confrontations. Instead, Opelika responded with composure. The Bulldogs faced a few chippy situations during the workout but avoided retaliation and handled adversity the right way.

“Character, class and discipline” were the words Chandler used to describe his team’s performance. Among the players receiving high praise was senior placekicker Reese Beasley, who recently earned an offer from the United States Naval Academy. Chandler called Beasley a leader within the program, something not always associated with a specialist.

“That’s rare when you’re talking about a kicker,” Chandler said. “Beasley’s value goes beyond field goals.”

Chandler highlighted his ability to handle kickoffs, punting duties and placekicking responsibilities, making him one of the Bulldogs’ most versatile special teams players.

Another Opelika standout making the most of an offseason opportunity was senior Money Thomas, who attended the National Federation of State High School Associations Leadership Conference in Indianapolis last weekend. The conference gives student-athletes from across the nation an opportunity to develop leadership skills and bring those lessons back to their schools and teams.

This week, Alabama’s attention shifts to Montgomery for AHSAA All-Star Week. The annual event features North-South competitions across multiple sports while coaches participate in rules meetings, educational sessions and sport-specific testing requirements. All-Star Week continues through July 24, culminating with the AHSAA Conference and Awards Banquet. iHeartRadio High School Media Days is coming soon.

Football fans throughout East Alabama won’t have to wait much longer for one of the area’s premier preseason events. The annual iHeartRadio High School Media Days, presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic, will feature 28 high school football programs over two days at the First Baptist Church’s 316 Center in Opelika. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day, with head coaches joined on stage by players to discuss the upcoming season and answer questions from the media.

AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon will open day one at 9 a.m. before appearances by Valley, Southern Prep, Trinity Christian, Beauregard, Loachapoka, Reeltown, Lafayette, Elmore County, Russell County, Springwood, Lee-Scott Academy, Benjamin Russell, Tallassee and Auburn High School.

Day two begins with Alabama Independent School Association Athletic Director Roddie Beck and continues with Chambers Academy, Horseshoe Bend, Southern Christian, Booker T. Washington, Lanett, Wadley, Notasulga, Dadeville, Smiths Station, Handley, Glenwood, Beulah, Central-Phenix City and Opelika.

Fans can follow the event on FOX Sports the Game 910-AM/1310-AM, through the free iHeartRadio app by selecting FOX Sports the Game and clicking “Listen Live” or watch coverage on WOTM-TV, the official AHSAA television station, available on Charter Spectrum Channel 80.

Readers can read a recap of each team in a special section of The Observer. Fans can rewatch replays on wotmtv.com, under on demand.

Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.a Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.