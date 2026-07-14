Public Notices | July 14, 2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF JOHN MALCOLM RILEY, I, deceased

CASE NO. 2019-B-142

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JENNIFER JILL BOWLES

MICHAEL GLENN RILEY

Co-Administrators

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HAROLD DONALD MCVEY, JR.,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-255

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County,

Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MIRLITA NORCA MCVEY

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-173

ESTATE OF SANDRA W. GANAS, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Sandra W. Ganas, deceased, having been granted to Tracy Ann Barker this 23rd day of June 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Tracy Ann Barker, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030.

07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABMA

In the Matter of Angela Steele, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: James and Toby Coe and any relatives or interested parties: Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Angela Steele. It is ordered that the 3rd day of August, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 29 day of June, 2026.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHERRIE LYNN DIXON Deceased

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Eugene Dixon on the 14th day of July, 2021, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26, 07/16/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MARCUS JACQUEZ STRICKLAND,

Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-299

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration ofsaid deceased having been granted to BENJAMIN H. PARR, Personal Representative on the 26th day of June, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

LEGAL RUN 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil Action File No.

43-CV-2026-900169.00

KIMBERLY NOEL, Plaintiff,

v.

WILLIAM BRUCE GASSER, OTTO GASSER A/K/A OTTO HUNTER GASSER, O. HUNTER GASSER, AND HUNTER GASSER, NATIONWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, PROGRESSIVE PREMIER INSURANCE COMPANY OF ILLINOIS, AND FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS 1-10,

Defendants.

AMENDED NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Defendants William Bruce Gasser and Otto Gasser (also known as Otto Hunter Gasser, O. Hunter Gasser, and Hunter Gasser), whose last known address and present whereabouts are unknown.

Please take notice that the above-styled civil action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Plaintiff Kimberly Noel is seeking monetary damages from you related to the personal injuries and damages she allegedly sustained in an automobile wreck that occurred on March 15, 2024 in Lee County, Alabama.

Plaintiff alleges that you negligently or wantonly or otherwise wrongfully caused an automobile collision occurring on March 15, 2024, in Lee County, Alabama, resulting in personal injuries and damages to Plaintiff. Plaintiff seeks all damages recoverable under Alabama law, including compensatory damages, punitive damages where authorized by law, costs of court, trial by jury, and such other relief as the Court deems just and proper.

You are hereby required to file an Answer to Plaintiff’s Complaint with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and serve a copy thereof on Plaintiff’s counsel, David T. Rohwedder, Litner + Deganian, P.C., 1776 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, on or before September 2, 2026, which date is thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This Notice of Publication will be published at least once a week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Lee County, Alabama and Shelby County, Alabama, specifically the Opelika Observer and Shelby County Reporter. Service shall be complete at the date of the last publication.

This 2nd day of July, 2026.

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama

Prepared by:

David T. Rohwedder

Litner + Deganian, P.C.

1776 Briarcliff Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Attorney for Plaintiff

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

MERRI JO RENFROE, DECEASED.

Case No: 2026-336

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CATHY L. WALDEN Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26 & 07/23/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA SMARTBANK, PLAINTIFF.

VS.

Case No.: 43-CV-2026-900286.00

MONREKO J. SHUFFORD,

DEFENDANT.

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

MONREKO J. SHUFFORD, whose whereabouts are unknown to the Plaintiff, must answer the Complaint of SmartBank against Defendant, Monreko J. Shufford, for a judgment upon money under Count One in the principal sum of $13,506.44, an attorney’s fee in the amount of Two Thousand Twenty-Five and 97/100 ($2,025.97) Dollars, and subsequent interest and costs, and for a judgment upon money under Count Two in the principal sum of $9,671.17, an attorney’s fee in the amount of One Thousand Four Hundred Fifty and 68/100 sum of ($1,450.68) Dollars, and subsequent interest and costs, no later than thirty (30) days after the last publication, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 43-CV-2026-900286.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done on this the 1st day of July 2026.

/s/ Mary B. Roberson

MARY B. ROBERSON

Clerk of the Circuit Court, Lee County

Publication Date 1: July 9, 2026

Publication Date 2: July 16, 2026

Publication Date 3: July 23, 2026

Publication Date 4: July 30, 2026

W. Marcus Brakefield (BRA050)

Hubbard, McIlwain & Brakefield, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

Post Office Box 2427

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403

Telephone: (205) 345-6789

File No. 37135.0276

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of 25-369 Cambridge Residence Hall Building Demolition – 132 East Thach Ave Auburn, AL 36830 for the State of Alabama and Auburn, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Williams Blackstock Architects, 2204 1st Ave South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Renovations to Lanett Junior High School Auxiliary Gym – 1301 South 8th Ave. Lanett, AL 36863for the State of Alabama and Lanett, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates, 631 South Hall Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Renovations to Beauregard High School – 7343 AL Hwy 51Opelika, AL 36804 for the State of Alabama and Lanett, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35224.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

07/23/2026 at 10:00am

Unit 3119

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 07/16/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026- 279

RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH BARKER ROBERTSON, DECEASED:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30TH day of June 2026, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Leslie Pyburn Robertson

Leslie Pyburn Robertson, Executor

Jacob J. (Jake) Key, Esq.

Attorney for Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

LEGAL RUN 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 7/23/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit

F83

G94

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 07/16/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 2043

Unit A63

Unit D441

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 07/16/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 07/23 /2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 546

Unit 560

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 07/16/26

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit A50

Unit B18

Unit D78

Unit P1

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 07/16/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

GUSTAVO DIAZ

43-CV-2026-900187

Plaintiff,

v. Parcels of Real Property identified as:

PARCEL 1 – 21-01-01-0-000-005.000

ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS, COM NW COR SEC; S 440’ S; SELY 280’ S TO POB; SELY 30’ S; S 399’; WLY 100’ S; NELY 390’ S, (460D) TO POB SEC 1, T17N R26E And PARCEL 2 – 21-01-01-0-000-004.006

ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS, COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE SOUTH 405.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44, THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 122.08 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE

SOUTH 60 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 4.00 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 23.36 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTH R.O.W. LINE OF LEE ROAD 044 AND HEREIN CALLED THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SURVEY; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 720.84 FEET TO POINT, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 126.13 FEET TO A

POINT; THENCE NORTH 268.85 FEET TO A FOUND HALF INCH DIAMETER IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 63 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 106.86 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 08 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST 445.79 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTHERLY R.O.W. OF LEE ROAD 044; THENCE ALONG SAID R.O.W. NORTH 58 DEGREES 52

MINUTES 57 SECONDS WEST 113.54 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 1.40 AC.+/- LYING IN THE ABOVE REFERENCED

SECTION, TOWNSHIP, AND RANGE.

And

SAID COMBINED PARCELS ONE AND TWO ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE SOUTH 405.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44, THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 122.08 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE

SOUTH 60 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 4.00 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 23.36 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTH R.O.W. LINE OF LEE ROAD 044 AND HEREIN CALLED THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SURVEY, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 720.84 FEET TO POINT, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 54

MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 126.13 FEET TO A POINT THENCE DUE NORTH 642.48 FEET TO A FOUND IRON PIN ON THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY THEN NORTH WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERN BOUNDARY OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44 APROXIMATELY 150 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

And Thomas Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Thomas Dallas.

And Mary Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas. And Alma Patterson and /or the unknown heirs of Alma Patterson

And

John Dennis Dallas and /or the unknown heirs of John Dennis Dallas

And Mary Dallas Fields and /or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas Fields

And Elizabeth Dallas Brazier and /or the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Dallas Brazier

And Selma Dallas Graves and /or the unknown heirs of Selma Dallas Graves And Louis Dallas Wilson and /or the unknown heirs of Louis Dallas Wilson And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships,

Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the Plaintiff, but who claims interest in and to the above-captioned parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment when ascertained,

Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 17th day of March, 2026, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: as Plaintiff, Gustavo Diaz; as Defendants, Thomas Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Thomas Dallas; and, Mary Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas; and, Alma Patterson and /or the unknown heirs of Alma Patterson; and, John Dennis Dallas and /or the unknown heirs of John Dennis Dallas; and, Mary Dallas Fields and /or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas Fields; and, Elizabeth Dallas Brazier and /or the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Dallas Brazier; and, Selma Dallas Graves and /or the unknown heirs of Selma Dallas Graves; and, Louis Dallas Wilson and /or the unknown heirs of Louis Dallas Wilson; and unknown/fictitious parties, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Parcels of Real Property identified as:

PARCEL 1 – 21-01-01-0-000-005.000, ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS,

SAID COMBINED PARCELS ONE AND TWO ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE SOUTH 405.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44, THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 122.08 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 60 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 4.00 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 23.36 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTH R.O.W. LINE OF LEE ROAD 044 AND HEREIN CALLED THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SURVEY, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 720.84 FEET TO POINT, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 126.13 FEET TO A POINT THENCE DUE NORTH 642.48 FEET TO A

FOUND IRON PIN ON THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY THEN NORTH EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERN BOUNDARY OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44 APROXIMATELY 150 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 9th day of July,

/s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

Legal Run 07/16/26, 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

Form of advertisement for completion. Legal notice.

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Page Properties and Construction, LLC, DBA Bama Roofing, Contractor, has completed the contract for the renovation of the Re-roofing the Dallas B. Smith Armory Building, 600 7th Avenue, Opelika, Alabama 36801, for the State of Alabama and the City of Opelika. Owner(s) have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Opelika, (334)705-5420, or the architect, Roof Asset Management, Inc., (800)683-0825. Page Properties and Construction, LLC, doing business as Bama Roofing, Contractor, 2501 Gary Fitch Street, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 07-24-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 555

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 07/16/26

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to a single 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes – June 23, 2026 Meeting

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. CONDITIONAL USE – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by David Slocum, Pinnacle Design Group, Inc., authorized representative for H&N Investments LLC, & Broadview, property owners, at 1108 Walker Gray Court in a, C-3, GC-P zoning district for conditional use approval to construct a 14,911 square foot office/warehouse building. The development has no direct access to the Gateway Corridor; a 20’ front yard setback variance is requested.

B. VACATION OF RIGHT-OF-WAY A petition from Opelika Industrial Development Authority (OIDA) at 2401 JoAnn Drive (Faith Way). The request to the City Council is to vacate a portion of JoAnn Drive right-of-way to allow space for a vehicle turn around. (JoAnn Drive is being renamed Faith Way.) The Planning Commission provides a recommendation to the City Council.

C TEXT AMENDMENTS TO THE ZONING TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE – Public Hearing A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on the following proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance: Revisions to Section 2.2 Definitions, Section 7.3. C. Use Categories (matrix table) for alcohol uses, and Section 8.28.5 Package Liquor Store Standards for Use. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on the following proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance: Revision to Section 2.2 Definitions, Section 7.3. C. Use Categories (matrix table) for hemp/CBD uses, and Section 8.28.6 CBD Hemp Standards for Use.

V. Adjourn

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal run 07/16/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 022-26

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-4 District (Medium Density Residential District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the southeast corner of Section 10, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, said point being the true point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence North 89 degrees 33 minutes 13 seconds West, 1287.10 feet; thence North 89 degrees 34 minutes 35 seconds West, 1130.53 feet; thence North 17 degrees 21 minutes 00 seconds East, 174.07 feet; thence South 72 degrees 39 minutes 00 seconds East, 300.00 feet; thence North 17 degrees 21 minutes 00 seconds East, 600.00 feet to the southwesterly right-of-way line of U.S. Highway No. 280; thence, along said right-of-way line, South 72 degrees 45 minutes 23 seconds East, 1989.23 feet; thence, leaving said right-of-way line, South 0 degrees 24 minutes 51 seconds East, 78.10 feet to the true point of beginning. Containing 18.35 acres; Being further shown as Parcel F.

The above-described property contains 18.34 acres, more or less, and is located in the 3400 Block of Birmingham Highway (approximately 1500 feet from the Veterans Parkway and U.S. Highway 280 Intersection), Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 7th day of July, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 8th day of July, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR APPROVED this the 8th day of July, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST: /s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/16/2026

ORDINANCE NO. 023-26

ORDINANCE ANNEXING CERTAIN PROPERTY INTO THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

(Property located at 6571 U.S. Highway 431 North)

WHEREAS, Ernest Gunn, Jr., Armuriel Gunn Dumas, Collage Dade Gunn Holloway and Mary Ann Gunn (hereinafter referred to as the “Petitioners”) being the owners of the property hereinafter described, heretofore filed a Petition for Annexation (the “Petition”) with the City of Opelika, Alabama, a municipal corporation, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A”, requesting the annexation of certain property owned by the Petitioners as more particularly described below; and

WHEREAS, the Petitioners are the owners of all of the lands described in their Petition; and

WHEREAS, the territory to be annexed is contiguous to the existing corporate limits of the City of Opelika and does not embrace any territory within the corporate limits of another municipality, and when annexed into the City of Opelika will form a homogenous part of the City; and

WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Opelika did find and determine that it is in the best interest of the public that said property be annexed into the City of Opelika and it did further determine that all legal requirements for annexing said real property have been met pursuant to Sections 11-42-20 through 11-42-24, Code of Alabama (1975).

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. The City Council of the City of Opelika, finds and declares, as the legislative body of the City of Opelika, that it is in the best interest of the citizens of the City of Opelika, to bring the territory described in Section 2 of this Ordinance into the corporate limits of the City of Opelika.

Section 2. The following described property be, and the same is hereby annexed into the corporate limits of the City of Opelika, Alabama, and the boundary lines and corporate limits of the City of Opelika, Alabama shall be extended, altered and rearranged to include within the corporate limits of the City of Opelika, in addition to the territory now included therein, all the following territory, to wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the Southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 20 North, Range 26 East, thence run North 5 degrees 15 minutes West, 4,159.2 feet; thence run North 02 degrees 06 minutes West, 308.4 feet; thence run North 89 degrees 37 minutes East, 1,070.6 feet to a point along the Northeasterly margin of U.S. Highway No. 431, which point is the point of beginning of the real estate herein to be described and conveyed; from said point of beginning, thence run North 89 degrees 37 minutes East, 409.4 feet; thence run South 48 degrees 21 minutes West, 260.5 feet to a point along the Northeasterly margin of U.S. Highway No. 431; thence run North 51 degrees 35 minutes West, along the Northeasterly margin of said highway, 274.0 feet to the said point of beginning.

The above-described property contains 35,098 square feet, more or less, and is located at 6571 U.S. Highway 431 North (Lafayette Parkway).

Section 3. The Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to file with the Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama, a certified copy of this ordinance, together with a certified copy of the petition of the property owner and the Clerk is further directed to take all necessary and proper steps to perfect the annexation of said territory herein described.

Section 4. This ordinance shall be published as provided by law in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

Section 5. The territory described in this ordinance shall become a part of the corporate limits of the City of Opelika upon publication of this ordinance as set forth in Section 5 above.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 7th day of July, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 8th day of July, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 8th day of July, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/16/2026

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , August 21, 2026 at Opelika Ford , 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2012 Ford Focus

VIN# 1FAHP3F22CL318865

2018 Ford Focus

VIN# 1FADP3F21JL214508

2018 Ford EcoSport

VIN#MAJ3P1TE8JC195969

2020 Ford EcoSport

VIN#MAJ3S2GE3LC337890

2008 Jeep Compass

VIN# 1J8FT47W08D500806

2019 Ford Fusion

VIN# 3FA6P0HD9KR239682

Legal 07/16/26 & 07/23/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of Charlie Adkins, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties to include Scott Adkins, Brad Adkins and Kaite Adkins: Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Charlie Adkins. It is ordered that the 2nd day of September 2026, at 1:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 13 day of July, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal run 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

IN THE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF PLUNKETT DAMON 43-JU-2025-000470.02

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU 2025-470.02

D.E.P.-Born 11/11/2025

NOTICE TO: Mother, Jessica Plunkett. and any alleged, legal, or unknown father of D.E.P. born on 11/11/2025 while Mother was a resident of Tutwiler Prison. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 11/14/2025. Jessica Plunkett along with any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family

Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal run 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF VEHICLE

2007 CHEVORLET TAHOE VIN 1GNFK13017J396442

SALE DATE 8/17/2026

MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE

1162 LEE ROAD 1

NOTASULGA AL 36866

LEGAL RUN 0716/26 & 07/23/26