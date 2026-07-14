On the Mark | OHS reveals new uniforms; looks for 10th game

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

The Opelika High School football team officially kicked off another exciting week of preparation for the upcoming season Monday morning with its annual picture and media day at Bulldog Stadium.

The Bulldogs partnered with Pure Game Sports to enhance player and team photographs, allowing athletes to showcase a renewed sense of pride and excitement surrounding the program.

Adding to the anticipation was the unveiling of Opelika’s new Nike football uniforms by head coach Brian Chandler.

The new Nike package includes two jersey combinations and a set of pants, providing multiple uniform options for the Bulldogs this fall.

“The kids were pumped up when we presented the new uniforms,” Chandler said. “It was a very exciting day. Everyone loves Nike, and the players were thrilled to see the new look.”

The excitement did not stop at the stadium. Later in the afternoon, Chandler took a group of Opelika players to Texas Roadhouse to participate in a friendly rib-eating contest against several Auburn High School players.

“This is a good time for our kids to have some fun and enjoy some good food,” Chandler said.

While visiting Texas Roadhouse, Chandler praised general manager Brian Vinson for the restaurant’s continued support of Opelika athletics.

“Brian Vinson has been a great partner for Opelika High School athletics,” Chandler said. “We appreciate everything he does for our student-athletes and our community.”

Preparing for game-like conditions

Following Monday’s activities, the Bulldogs returned to their regular practice schedule for the remainder of the week.

One of the most important events on the preseason calendar will be Thursday’s trip to Pike Road.

According to Chandler, the session will be much more than a typical practice.

“We’re going to simulate an entire football game,” Chandler said. “Everything from the coin toss to the final whistle will be part of the experience. It gives our players an opportunity to go through the complete routine and prepare for real-game situations.”

Last week, Opelika traveled to the 17 Springs Sports Complex in Elmore County, where the Bulldogs worked alongside the Elmore County High School and Stanhope Elmore High School teams during a series of joint practices.

Chandler said he believes the opportunity to compete against different opponents provides valuable experience during the summer.

“I enjoy seeing our team practice against other schools instead of going against each other every day,” Chandler said. “It gives us a chance to evaluate our players in different situations and helps us identify areas where we need to improve.”

AHSAA All-Star Week ahead

Next week marks the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s annual All-Star Week in Montgomery.

During that week, head coaches throughout the state will attend meetings and complete required educational sessions and testing for their respective sports.

Because of AHSAA regulations during All-Star Week, schools are not permitted to compete against other teams or participate in outside competition.

Teams are, however, allowed to continue practicing and working out among themselves.

For Opelika, Chandler expects the week to proceed much like any other portion of preseason camp.

“It will be a regular week of training for our kids,” Chandler said.

Looking to fill a schedule opening

The Bulldogs currently have a nine-game regular-season schedule, and Chandler is actively working to secure either a preseason jamboree or a scrimmage to open the year.

If an additional contest is finalized, Chandler expects it to be played on the road.

Opelika opens the season with an unusual stretch that includes four consecutive home games, followed by an open week before the Bulldogs make their first scheduled regular-season road trip of the season on Oct. 2 against Auburn.

Ticket information

Opelika fans interested in purchasing season tickets may contact Opelika High School at (334) 745-9715.

Single-game tickets will be available the Monday before each contest.

Fans can also follow every Opelika football game throughout the season on 97.7 KICKER-FM, online at KickerFM.com and through the free iHeartRadio app.

Veteran broadcaster Van Riggs and his crew will once again provide live coverage of Bulldog football all season long.

iHeartRadio High School Media Days set for July 28-29

High school football fans from across East Alabama will gather July 28-29 for the annual iHeartRadio High School Media Days, presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic.

The event will be held at the 316 Center at First Baptist Church Opelika and will air live on WOTM-TV, the official television network of the AHSAA.

Fans can also listen live on Fox Sports The Game from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.

A total of 28 teams are scheduled to participate in the two-day event.

Special guests will include AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon, Alabama Independent School Association Athletics Director Rodger Beck and Big East Officials Association representative Matt Garnett.

More than 20 media members, reporters, broadcasters and high school publications are expected to provide extensive coverage, making the event one of the largest preseason football media gatherings in Alabama.

As anticipation continues to build for the 2026 season, Opelika’s picture day, new uniforms and competitive summer workouts have provided plenty of energy and enthusiasm as the Bulldogs move closer to opening night.

Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.