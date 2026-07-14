Obituaries | Week of July 13, 2026

BESSIE “BESS” DELZANNE HOBBS LORD

Bessie “Bess” Delzanne Hobbs Lord, age 81, died on July 5, 2026. A memorial service celebrating Bess’s life will be held at Frederick Dean Funeral Home chapel on Friday July 17, at 10:30 a.m. Tony McCullough, senior pastor of Christ Methodist Church of Auburn, and George Mathison, pastor Emeritus of Christ Methodist Church of Auburn will officiate. Due to travel time for a private family graveside service at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Highway 165, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama at 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET, family members will be at the front of the chapel to receive condolences 15 minutes before the start of service and remain for a brief period after the end of service.

Bess was born on Dec. 11, 1944, in Atlanta. She was the daughter of Maurice Bate Hobbs and Dorothy Schraut Hobbs of Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Andrew Coleman Schraut Hobbs and Maurice Bate Hobbs Jr.; sister-in-laws Nancy Slay Hobbs (Bate) and Sue Sturdivan Lord (Glenn).

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Walter “Neil” Lord (whom she loved more than life itself); daughter, Ashley Reed (Ross) of Auburn; sons, Clifford “Cliff” Lord (Melanie) of Franklin, Tennessee; Claiborne “Clay” Lord (Sarah) of Haymarket, Virginia; grandchildren, twins Lauren and Clayton Reed of Auburn; Kaylee and Kendall Lord, of Franklin, Tennessee; Isaac and Eden Lord of Haymarket, Virginia; brother, Hugh Clifford Hobbs (Jackie) of Atlanta; sister-in-law Miriam Hobbs (Andrew) of Atlanta; brother-in-law Glenn Lord of Dalton, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

Bess graduated from Northside High School in Atlanta; LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia; and Auburn University Montgomery, Masters of EE, in Montgomery, Alabama. She taught elementary school for 34 years. She worked to make a difference in children’s lives and enjoyed it tremendously.

Neil and Bess lived in Atlanta for 10 years, Montgomery for 32 and then moved to Auburn, for retirement in 2008. Bess was a longtime member of Frazer United Methodist while living in Montgomery, transferred her membership to Auburn United Methodist for several years, and later became a founding member of Christ Methodist Church of Auburn.

During retirement Bess served on the board of the Louise Kreher Turner Charitable Foundation, volunteered at East Alabama Medical Center, loved dearly her precious friends in the SPF Bible Study and the members of the McGehee-Lacy Sunday School Class at AUMC and the Open Hands Sunday School Class at Christ Methodist Church of Auburn.

She loved living in the “loveliest village” where their daughter, Ashley, and family lived. Her greatest joy and love were her family. She loved life, playing bridge, dominoes and bunco with friends, sharing time with her children and being “Bebe” to her grandchildren with whom she shared most of their birthdays. She especially enjoyed the annual family trips to the beach and mountains when all the family could be together at once.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Christ Church of Auburn Music Ministry.

MARTHA JEAN SWATTS

Martha Jean Swatts, 97, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, hard work and kindness.

Born on July 4, 1929, to John W. Lawler and Ary H. Lawler, Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Henry Hammond Swatts III; her brothers, John W. Lawler, Kemper Lawler, Harbert Lawler and Charles Lawler; and her former husband, Henry H. Swatts.

Martha graduated from Beauregard High School and attended Auburn University, where she studied fashion design for one year. During her youth she was honored to be Miss Beauregard and proudly rode on the Auburn University homecoming float — an experience she always remembered fondly. She married Henry H. Swatts and worked in the circuit clerk’s office and probate office in Opelika before earning her real estate license.

Real estate became her passion, and she built an outstanding career serving families throughout Lee County. Known for her honesty, professionalism and genuine care for others, Martha enjoyed helping people find a place to call home. She remained active in the profession until retiring at the age of 75.

Martha lived life with joy. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Opelika. She loved playing golf, enjoying a good game of bridge, laughing with friends and spending time with her family. She had a remarkable ability to make people feel welcome, and if you knew Martha, you loved her. Her infectious smile, generous heart and wonderful sense of humor made every gathering brighter.

An extraordinary cook, Martha could turn anything her family brought home from a hunting or fishing trip into a delicious meal. Whether it was for her sons, family members or neighborhood children, there was always room at her table. Her home was a place of warmth, laughter and unforgettable meals.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Bill) Murphree; her son, David (Delana) Swatts; her grandchildren, Carley (John) McCloskey, Drew Gunn, Chloe (Hayden) Hillyer and Camden (Jake) Wilson; and her treasured great-grandchildren, Easton, Emerly, Mary Alton and Ann-Fletcher.

Martha will be remembered for her unwavering love of family, her tireless work ethic, her welcoming spirit and her ability to find joy in everyday life. She leaves behind countless cherished memories and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A special thank you to Arbor Lake Health and Rehab for excellent care, and Bethany House for the love and compassion shown to our family in her last hours.

The family received friends on Saturday, July 11, at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home. A brief service was held in the chapel and interment followed.

GUY WESLEY MARTIN

It is with heavy hearts that the passing of Guy Wesley Martin is announced. Martin passed away on July 5, 2026, at the age of 55.

Guy was born on Sept. 27, 1970, in Opelika, to the late Jan Martin and Rex Martin. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother, Matthew Arnold.

Guy proudly served his country in the United States Navy. His service reflected his sense of duty and commitment, qualities that remained with him throughout his life.

Guy was full of mischievousness and never met an adventure he didn’t want to take. His playful spirit, quick smile and love for making memories with family and friends will be remembered by all who knew him. An avid Auburn University football fan, he rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on the Tigers. Whether watching the game with family and friends or proudly wearing orange and blue, his passion for Auburn was a part of who he was.

In recent months, Guy accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and turned his life over to God. His faith brought him hope and peace, and his family finds comfort in knowing he is now at rest in the presence of the Lord.

Guy is survived by his loving wife, Amy Vinson Martin; his son, Brandon Martin (Angie); his daughter, Carissa Cofield; his son, Jacob Walburn; his cherished grandchildren, Elias and Ellianna; his sister, Molly Martin Clark; and many extended family members and friends who will forever treasure his memory.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Billy McClendon for faithfully sharing the Gospel with Guy and for the impact he had on Guy’s spiritual journey. They also extend their sincere appreciation to Momma Jane (Janet) Henry and Momma Pat Vinson for the many hours they spent with Guy, offering their time, friendship, love and support.

Guy will be remembered for his service to his country, his love for his family, his adventurous spirit, his unwavering support of his Auburn Tigers and the joy he brought to those around him. Though he will be deeply missed, his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Funeral and memorial service arrangements will be announced by the family.

JOEL “JACOB” TATUM

Jacob Tatum, 24, of Opelika, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Jacob was a beloved son, brother, father, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Though his time with us was far too short, he touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his cherished daughter, Elizabeth Tatum; his mother, Sharon Tatum; his father, Joel Tatum; his beloved sister, Emily Tatum Lee (Brandon, Gracelynn and Delilah). He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends whose lives were forever changed by knowing him.

A funeral service was held July 11 at Frederick Dean Funeral Home.

Jacob will be remembered with love, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Christopher “Chris” Glenn Bozeman

Christopher “Chris” Glenn Bozeman, age 54, of Cusseta, Alabama, passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Chris was born, Jan. 1, 1974, to Kenneth Phillip Bozeman and Gloria Jean Wallace Bozeman, in Opelika.

Survivors other than his parents include his wife, Lucinda Marie Bozeman; children: Shelby Christine Bozeman, Fern Leigh Gillespie, Lacie Bozeman, Lora Dawn Bozeman and Logan Christopher Bozeman; siblings: Tina Kaye and Jeremy Wilson, Tony and Terelle Langley, Stacy and Mike Pope, Alice Causey and Wendy Woodall.

Chris had a lifelong passion for automobiles. He loved racing cars, working on them and sharing that enthusiasm with others. While he found great joy in everything automotive, nothing brought him greater happiness than spending time with his family.

He will be remembered for his love of cars, his hardworking spirit and the deep love he had for those closest to him.

JAMES R. HERRING MD

James R. Herring MD passed away July 7, 2026. Services for Dr. Herring were held Monday, July 13, at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with all arrangements.

JOANNE LESLIE WHITE WILCOX

Mrs. Joanne Leslie White Wilcox, aged 90, passed away on July 5, 2026 at Columbus Hospice after a short illness. She was born on Sept. 11, 1935, in Marion County, South Carolina, a daughter of Wilbur Simpson White and Hattie Belle Coleman White. She graduated from Marion High School, Winthrop College and the University of North Carolina Greensboro with a both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Home Economics. Before her marriage, she taught Home Economics at Hartsville High School in South Carolina and Radford College in Virginia. Later she was director of Grace United Methodist Nursery School in Auburn for nine years. She was a long-time active member of Grace United Methodist Church.

She married Roy Carl Wilcox on Sept. 2, 1965, and they were happily married for 59 years before his passing in 2024.

Mrs. Wilcox is survived by her two children, Karen Wilcox of Atlanta and Warren (Jenny) Wilcox of Columbus, Georgia, and her four grandchildren Ace, Risa, Rhiannon and Jude, along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Oaks at Grove Park in Columbus for their attentiveness and care of their mother and Mama Jo during her bout with Alzheimer’s.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., both at Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn on Saturday, July 18. A private burial will follow at Town Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Foodbank of East Alabama or the Alzheimer’s Association .

CHERYL KENNEDY

Cheryl Ann Kennedy passed away peacefully on July 10, 2026. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on Oct. 7, 1956 to Thomas R. Bullock and Betty June Bullock.

Cheryl was a devoted wife, loving mother, faithful Christian, and treasured friend whose life was a beautiful example of service, kindness, and unwavering faith. She dedicated her life to loving God, caring for her family, and serving others with a joyful heart.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Roger Kennedy; her daughters, Heather Hand (Derek) and Carrie Jarrell (Adam); and grandchildren.

For many years, Cheryl faithfully served the youth of Liberty Baptist Church through the breakfast ministry, where she and Roger welcomed countless young people with love, biscuits, and cheese grits. She found great joy in caring for others and living out her faith through acts of service.

Cheryl also touched the lives of many young children as a preschool teacher at Little Lamb’s Mother’s Day Out Program. She had a special gift for nurturing little ones with patience, compassion and love, leaving a lasting impression on the children and families she served.

Those who knew Cheryl will always remember her incredible talents in the kitchen. She loved preparing meals for family and friends and was especially known for making the best homemade cakes and lasagna. Sharing food was one of the many ways she expressed her love, and no one ever left her table hungry.

Above all, Cheryl’s greatest legacy is the love she shared with her family, her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, and the countless lives she touched through her kindness and generosity. Though she will be deeply missed, her family finds comfort in knowing she is now at home with her Savior.

The graveside service was held on Monday, July 13 at Garden Hill Cemetery, in Opelika, Alabama. The service was officiated by Dr. Trent Gann of First Baptist Church of Lynn Haven.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, July 15 at Liberty Baptist Church, 11050 Chelsea Road, Chelsea, Alabama. Visitation was held at noon with the service to following at 1. The service was officiated by Dr. Tim Cox of Liberty Baptist Church.

GERALDINE JACKSON

Geraldine Jackson, a cherished beacon of love, warmth and dedication, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2026, at the age of 95. Born on April 20, 1931, in Franklin, Alabama, she was the beloved daughter of Mrs. Drew and Mr. Edwin Cooper. Geraldine was a lifelong resident of Macon County, where her presence touched the lives of everyone she encountered.

Geraldine’s journey began in the close-knit community of Franklin, where she grew up alongside her siblings, Mildred, Lillian, Elmer, George and Thomas. She attended Tuskegee High School, where her vibrant spirit and dedication to her studies were evident. She met her husband, Thomas J. Jackson and proceeded to share a remarkable 69-year marriage filled with love, laughter and companionship until his passing in May 2018.

Together, Geraldine and Thomas built a life centered around family and community. They were the proud owners and operators of Jackson Furniture Company in Tuskegee for 50 years. Their business was not just a livelihood but a testament to their hard work and commitment to serving their neighbors. Through their business, they forged lasting relationships and contributed to the fabric of their community.

Family was at the heart of Geraldine’s life. She was a loving mother to her daughters, Linda Stinson of Opelika, and Brenda Vann of Auburn. Her nurturing spirit extended to her grandchildren: Robert T. (Rob) Hassett and his wife Amy of Dadeville, Alabama; Kimberley Hassett and her husband Jason of Pasadena, California; and Heather Vann Crozier and her husband John of Opelika. Geraldine was further blessed with two great-granddaughters, Rachel and Lindsey Hassett; two great-great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces, cousins and extended family members.

Geraldine was predeceased by her parents; her beloved siblings; and her cherished husband. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-laws, Robert Heeth “Bobby Joe” Vann and James E. Stinson; and her grandson, Heath Vann.

Geraldine was a devoted member of her community and church. Her faith was a guiding light throughout her life, and she was a pillar of strength and kindness to all who knew her. Her legacy is one of love, resilience and unwavering dedication to her family and community.

A service to celebrate Geraldine’s life was held on July 12, at Pleasant Springs Church.

Geraldine’s spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength and community that will inspire generations to come.