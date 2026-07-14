Kids about talk God | What can we learn from Jesus’ first resurrection appearance to His disciples?

OPINION —

“If I saw Jesus after he rose from the dead, I would probably scream, then faint, then scream again,” said Lily, 10. “Then I would hug him and ask if he brought snacks.”

Jesus didn’t bring snacks when he first appeared to his disciples on Easter evening, but he did bring something far better: peace, purpose and power.

In John 20:19-23, we read that the disciples were hiding behind locked doors because they were afraid of the Jewish leaders. They had just seen their Lord crucified. Even though they had heard rumors of an empty tomb, fear still controlled them.

Suddenly, Jesus stood in their midst. His first words?

“Peace be with you.”

“Jesus said ‘peace’ because they were probably freaking out,” said Caleb, 9. “They thought he was dead, and now he’s standing in front of them.”

Yes, shocking indeed, but true. But Jesus didn’t scold them for running away during his arrest or for hiding. He offered them his peace.

“It’s like when you mess up but your parents still love you,” said Abigail, 11.

That’s the kind of peace only Jesus can give. Jesus’ peace quiets fear, forgives failure and brings comfort even in chaos.

Then, Jesus showed them his hands and side. The scars were still there. He wanted them to know he wasn’t a ghost or an imposter.

Jesus’ scars are proof of both identity and love. He didn’t just rise from the dead. He overcame death by dying for us. And he chose to keep the scars, not as a reminder of pain, but as eternal evidence of his love.

After showing his hands and side, Jesus said again, “Peace to you. As the Father has sent me, I also send you.”

That’s where the mission begins. The disciples weren’t just forgiven and comforted. They were sent.

These same frightened disciples would soon become bold witnesses. What changed them? Jesus’ presence, peace and purpose did.

But he didn’t leave them to do this mission alone. Jesus breathed on them and said, “Receive the Holy Spirit.”

The Holy Spirit is the comforter who empowers all believers. Jesus didn’t ask his followers to go out and change the world on their own. He gave them the same Spirit that had empowered him.

This marks a new beginning in the New Covenant age. Under the Mosaic Covenant, or during Old Testament times, God visited his people. You could say it was a visitational culture. God’s presence came and departed upon individuals and in the temple at Jerusalem. Now, we see the beginnings of a habitational culture where God takes up residence in his people (I Corinthians 6:19).

Jesus also said, “If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven then; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.”

That doesn’t mean the disciples could forgive sins like God does. It means they were authorized to announce forgiveness through the gospel. When someone believes in Jesus, we can confidently say, “Your sins are forgiven.” That’s the good news we are sent to share.

Think About This

Jesus appeared to his disciples not to scare or surprise them, but to prepare and send them. He still offers peace to our fears, purpose to our lives and power through his Spirit.

Memorize This Truth

“Jesus said to them again, ‘Peace to you. As the Father has sent me, I also send you’” (John 20:21).

Ask This Question

If Jesus stood in front of you today and said, “I’m sending you,” what would you do next?

About Kids Talk About God

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.