Commission votes in E-911 Board members

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission voted Monday night to approve Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and Austin Bayles to the E-911 Communications District Board after the second reading of those openings.

District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand Sr. did express some concerns about the bylaws of the board but conceded that the commission should move forward given Jones and Bayles were the only applicants. The terms will last four years, ending July 25, 2030.

Traffic Light and Intersection:

The commission approved a resolution for Intersection Improvement and Traffic Signal Installation on Lee Road 230 at Lee Road 240.

This new traffic signal will be located in District 3.

County Engineer Justin Hardee said the project is in design and the county hopes to apply for state funds.

The Highway Department will be able to initiate this project through the Columbus-Phenix City Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). According to the agenda documents this project would be funded on an 80/20 split, with 80% of the funding coming from the Columbus-Phenix City MPO and a 20% match by Lee County.

“This is the project we’ve been working on, I guess, since before I became a commissioner,” said District 3 Commissioner Jeff Drury. “… This is much needed in our area … the traffic studies and everything, it definitely showed that there needs to be a traffic signal there.”

In other business