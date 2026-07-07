On the Mark | Bulldogs prepare for fall kickoff

OPINION —

Opelika High School varsity football is practicing for fall kickoff, stay up-to-date on fall athletics with iHeartRadio

OHS Football

With just four weeks remaining until fall practice begins in August, Opelika High School head football coach Jonathan Chandler said the Bulldogs are continuing to make the most of their summer preparation.

After having last week off, Chandler and his family stayed in Opelika, spending time relaxing and welcoming former Bulldog players back to campus. One special evening at Bulldog Stadium featured former Opelika quarterback Roman Gagliano working under the lights with current quarterbacks Whit Cooper and CJ Sankey, along with several Bulldog skill players.

Gagliano was a sophomore at Opelika when Chandler served as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.

“Once a Dawg, always a Dog,” Chandler said. “The doors are open for our former players to visit. I am a Dawg and want to see our players progress in life the right way.”

This week, Opelika traveled to Millbrook to participate in Organized Team Activities (OTAs) with Stanhope Elmore and Elmore County. During summer OTAs, players are permitted to wear helmets, but shoulder pads and football pants are not allowed. The three teams will also have a 7v7 tournament as well.

Bulldogs Open Season Aug. 28

Opelika will play a nine-game regular-season schedule in 2026, featuring five home games and four road contests. Because there is no game scheduled for Aug. 21, the Bulldogs will open the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 28, against Hoover at Bulldog Stadium.

2026 Opelika Football Schedule

Aug. 28: Hoover (Home)

Sept. 4: Enterprise (Home)

Sept. 11: Central (Home)

Sept. 18: Jeff Davis (Home)

Sept. 25: Open

Oct. 2: at Auburn

Oct. 9: at Dothan

Oct. 16: Smiths Station (Home)

Oct. 23: at Carver (Cramton Bowl)

Oct. 29: at Prattville

The schedule gives Opelika five home games at Bulldog Stadium and four away contests.

iHeartRadio to Continue Broadcasting Opelika Athletics

Despite recent changes within iHeartRadio, WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM will remain the home of Opelika High School football and the Opelika High School Coaches Show.

Veteran broadcaster Van Riggs and his crew will provide coverage of every Bulldog football game on 97.7 Kicker FM, through the iHeartRadio app and online at KickerFM.com.

Additionally, iHeartRadio’s annual High School Media Days, presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic, will be held July 28 to 29 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the 316 Center at First Baptist Church of Opelika.

The event will air on FOX Sports the Game and can also be viewed live on WOTM TV, the official television partner of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA).

The High School Coaches Show will be aired on Wednesday night’s on WKKR 97.7 and FOX Sports the Game radio. “On the Mark” radio show is on pause for a few weeks, the new On the Mark will be a podcast aired daily on spreaker and @ONTHEDMARK1 along with other places as they come available.

Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.