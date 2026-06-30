On the Mark | Young Opelika All-Stars battle to state runner-up finish

OPINION —

Opelika High Athletics took the week off, allowing student-athletes to enjoy time with friends and family and enjoy the 4th of July holiday.

The Bulldog football team has been working extremely hard during summer workouts and will need the week off to get rested and ready for the run towards the first game, Aug. 21or Aug. 28 against Hoover.

Local All-Stars

The Opelika DBB (formally Dixie Boys) 14U All-Stars turned heads across the state last weekend in Greenville, with a gritty and determined performance, battling their way to a State Runner-Up finish against some of Alabama’s top competition.

What makes the accomplishment even more impressive is that Opelika entered the tournament as the youngest team in the field. The roster featured just two 14-year-old players, while the remainder of the squad consisted of 13-year-olds competing against older and more experienced teams throughout the tournament.

After suffering a narrow loss in its opening game, Opelika faced an uphill battle in the double elimination format. Rather than letting the setback define its tournament, the team responded with resilience and determination, embarking on an impressive run through the loser’s bracket.

Opelika eliminated three opponents standing in its way, showcasing outstanding teamwork, timely hitting and clutch performances. The All-Stars’ ran through the bracket, earning a spot in the championship game and gave them a chance to compete for the state title.

Although Opelika’s inspiring run eventually came to an end against a talented Montgomery squad in the championship contest, the team’s performance throughout the tournament left no doubt about its character and potential.

Offensively, Opelika received production from the entire lineup, led by several standout performers at the plate.

Charlie Branch paced the team with an impressive .625 batting average. Briggs Hutto followed closely with a .500 average, while Luke Cates hit .455 and Bentley Hester compiled a strong .444 average.

Driving in runs was a specialty for Jack Corbitt, who led the team in RBIs, providing several important hits during Opelika’s extended tournament run.

The State Runner-Up finish serves as a testament to the talent, determination, and future promise of the Opelika program. With most of the roster eligible to return next season, the experience learned from this tournament will help.

For a team filled primarily with 13-year-olds, this summer’s State Runner-Up finish may be just the beginning of what promises to be a bright future for Opelika baseball.

Help us

If you have a local sports story that is worthy of publishing, write me an email @ foxonthemark@yahoo.com

I hope you have a safe and Happy Independence Day!

Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.