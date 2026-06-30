Altar Call | I will

OPINION —

The quality of a Christian’s life depends upon the wise use of two phrases: I will, and I will not. The phrase, “I will,” is found often in the Bible and also in some of our songs of faith.

One example of God saying “I will” is found in the second chapter of Genesis. Men are delighted to learn that God felt Adam should have a wife.

“The Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him” (2:18). And He did.

A second example is in the occasion when, after the death of Moses, God explained to Joshua that he would now be the leader of the Israelites. God assured Joshua that he had no reason to be fearful of this awesome assignment: “No one will be able to stand up against you all the days of your life. As I was with Moses, so I will be with you; I will never leave you nor forsake you. Be strong and courageous, because you will lead these people to inherit the land I swore to their forefathers to give them” (Joshua 1:5-6).

In three popular songs of our faith Christians enjoy singing the phrase “I will.” One is the hymn by Philip Bliss, “I will sing of my Redeemer, and His wondrous love to me; on the cruel cross He suffered, from the curse to set me free.”

There are two other songs that allow us to sing with gusto the words, “I will.” One is the hymn by Francis Rowley and Ira Sankey, “I will sing the wondrous story of the Christ who died for me, how He left His home in glory for the cross of Calvary.” The other is James Fillmore’s delightful song, “I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever.”

We shall be wise when reading the scriptures to use often the phrase “I will.” Take, for example, the counsel of the Apostle Paul in his first Letter to the Thessalonians, 5:16-18. Paul said those words to his friends in Thessalonica. But God arranged for Paul’s admonitions to be in the Bible, so God Himself is now speaking those words to us.

With this in mind, we can respond to our Lord by saying, “I will rejoice always; I will pray continually; I will give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for me in Christ Jesus.”

It goes without saying that in order to say “I will” we must say “I will not” to Satan’s constant temptation to indulge in self-pity, fear, discouragement, apathy, lust, selfishness, resentment, anger, hatred and self-reliance. When hardships turn us toward hopelessness, we must say to Satan: “No, Satan. I will not let you rob me of my hope in the enduring love of God.”

Seventy-four years ago, I persuaded Dean Brown to marry me. In a jewelry store we bought wedding rings for $250. Mine cost $30 dollars. Then we stood together at the altar of First Methodist Church in Wetumpka, Alabama. The pastor looked at me and said, “Walter, will you take Dean to be your wedded wife, to live together in the holy estate of matrimony?” I responded with two words: “I will.” And I meant it. I was locked in on the covenant I was making with almighty God and Dean to be her faithful husband for the rest of my life.

What does God expect of those who follow His Son Jesus? Jesus answered that question when he said the greatest commandment is to “love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” And Jesus said, the second greatest commandment is to “love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-39).

Clearly God expects followers of Jesus to love him supremely and to love others like they love ourselves. He wants Christians to love Him with every fiber of their being. Not “milk toast” love but passionate love. The kind of love some men have for turkey hunting.

One of ours sons, Steve, is a devout turkey hunter. Devout is too mild a word. Turkey hunting is in his DNA; it’s in his blood. He buys expensive camouflaged clothes so he can look like a tree to turkeys. He gets up at 3 a.m. and makes his way into the woods when it is still dark. That he may step on a rattlesnake does not deter him. He will sit still for hours, calling turkeys and praying a prize gobbler will come within range of his shotgun. When turkey season arrives, you need not guess where Steve will be. He will be in the woods before dawn, locked in on his passion to kill another Tom with an impressive beard.

So how does God want us to love Him? With the same devotion a turkey hunter has for hunting turkeys. That is what it means to love God with all your soul, heart, mind and strength. God wants us to get locked in on loving Him above all else. And it is not a suggestion; it is a commandment.

As you are reading this, you may be able to hear Jesus asking you, “For the rest of your life, will you love me more than anything else?”

Be wise. Say it and mean it: “Jesus, I will.”