Public Notices | July 25, 2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

HALCY COLQUITT, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-229

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to SYMONE COLQUITT, Personal Representative on the 3rd day of June, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Symone Colquitt Legal Run 06/11/26, 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEE J. ROBINSON, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary on the Estate of Lee J. Robinson, having been granted to the undersigned on the 29 day of May, 2026, by Jere Colley, Jr., Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

DIANA CARTER

Personal Representative of Estate Legal Run 06/11/2026, 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ELLEN S. STEWART DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026- 241

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of ELLEN S. STEWART, deceased, having been granted to LAURYN A. LAUDERDALE, on the 2nd day of June, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 06/11/26, 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

DEFAULT having been made in the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Anthony Weed to River Bank & Trust, which said mortgage is dated December 9, 2021, and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 4817, at Page 908, et seq and the said default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following-described real property will be sold at public outcry for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, to-wit:

Lot 69, HAMILTON PLACE, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 12, at Page 165, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The Real Property or its address is commonly known as 2134 Hamilton Place N, Opelika, AL 36801.

Said sale is to be made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

River Bank & Trust

BY: /s/ Blake Oliver

Blake L. Oliver, Attorney for River Bank & Trust

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Central Alabama Community College Renovation of the Library at 1675 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010, for the State of Alabama and Alexander City Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify GMC – Architect / Engineer at 2660 East Chase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/09/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Central Alabama Community College Renovation of the Auditorium (Theater) 1675 Cherokee Road, Alexander City, AL 35010, for the State of Alabama and Alexander City Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates – Architect / Engineer at 631 S Hull St., Montgomery, AL 36104.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/09/26

STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-289

ESTATE OF WILLIAM BRADFORD RANDOLPH, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of William Bradford Randolph, deceased having been granted to Rebecca Bradford Randolph this 11th day of June 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Rebecca Bradford Randolph, Personal Representative

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

Opelika Police Department

The Opelika Police Department will now utilize PropertyRoom.com to Auction property that is found, recovered and abandoned. You can bid on unclaimed electronics, jewelry, bikes, cameras, tools, printers, fishing rods and so much more starting in July. If you see your item on propertyroom.com please contact the Opelika Police Department Central Evidence at 334-705-5277.

Legal Run 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARRIE LEE LUKE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-163

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of May, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

EZZARD C. LUKE, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leigh Anne Clark to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Flagstar Bank, FSB, its successors and assigns, dated September 14, 2022 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4904, Page 571 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on August 6, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 25 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S01DEGREES 08’00” E, 2126.80 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF LEE COUNTY, ROAD #270; THENCE S89 DEGREES 57’00” W ALONG SAID R/W LINE, 305.32 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE LEAVING SAID R/W LINE, S04 DEGREES18’36”W, 69.60 FEET; THENCE N 86 DEGREES 55’06”W, 100.61 FEET THENCE N01DEGREES 42’02”E 68.80 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF SAID LEE COUNTY ROAD #270; THENCE S87 DEGREES 21’36”E, ALONG SAID R/W LINE, 103.76 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND LYING IN SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA AND CONTAINING 0.162 ACRE.

ALSO: THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT GRANTED AT DEED BOOK 2175, PAGE 306, LEE COUNTY ALABAMA RECORDS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE RUN NORTH 74 DEGREES 32’ 43” WEST FOR 447.20 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES 49’ 20” EAST FOR 47.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 1 DEGREES 49’ 20” EAST FOR 270 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY MARGIN OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 270; THENCE ALONG SAID MARGIN OF SAID ROAD, NORTH 84 DEGREES 58’ 03” WEST FOR 30 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID ROAD, SOUTH 1 DEGREES 49’ 20” WEST FOR 270 FEET; THENCE 84 DEGREES 58’ 03” EAST FOR 30 FEET, MORE ORE LESS , TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO THAT CERTAIN EASEMENT RESERVED AT DEED BOOK 2172, PAGE 184, LEE COUNTY ALABAMA RECORDS, ON AND ACROSS THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THIS DEED FOR THE PURPOSES OF MAINTAINING AND OPERATING A WATER LINE WHICH IS FOR THE BENEFIT OF ADJACENT PROPERTY.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 5100 Lee Rd 270 Valley AL 36854

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at:

https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-000417

LEGAL RUN 06/25/26, 07/2/26 & 07/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT L. RUDD, Deceased CASE NO.: 2026-202 NOTICE TO CREDITORS In the Matter of the Estate of ROBERT L. RUDD, Deceased Letters Testamentary on the Estate of ROBERT L. RUDD, Deceased, having been granted to TAMMY RUDD on June 8th, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Probate Judge of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred. Tammy Rudd Legal Run 06/18/26, 06/25/26, 07/02/26

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of ROBERT E. NEWTON, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Elsie Delores Newton, on June 10, 2026, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, Probate Judge

Legal Run 06/25/2026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES STEPHEN LEE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-309

TO:ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES STEPHEN LEE

NOTICE: On the 8th day of June, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of JAMES STEPHEN LEE was filed in my office for Probate by CHERYL PRON and the 27th day of July, 2026, at 10 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 17th day of June, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

LEGAL RUN 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26

IN THE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF PLUNKETT DAMON 43-JU-2025-000470.02

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU 2025-470.02

D.E.P.-Born 11/11/2025

NOTICE TO: Mother, Jessica Plunkett. and any alleged, legal, or unknown father of D.E.P. born on 11/11/2025 while Mother was a resident of Tutwiler Prison. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 11/14/2025. Jessica Plunkett along with any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801 and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Box 1624, Auburn, AL 36831 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family

Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for adoption.Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Legal run 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26 & 07/16/2026

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA, TO APPROVE TAX ABATEMENTS FOR BS LOGISTICS AMERICA, LLC

NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City”) will meet in public session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, for the purpose of considering the transaction of business that may properly come before the Council, such business to include, but not be limited to, the authorization by the Council, pursuant to Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, of a resolution (the “Resolution”) approving certain tax abatements and exemptions (the “Abatements” for BS Logistics America, LLC (the “Company”).

The Company has announced plans for a major addition (the “Project”) to the existing Facility located at 1800 Crawford Road, Opelika, Alabama Drive, Opelika, Alabama, within the corporate limits of the City. The Project, involving the construction of an addition to the existing building, the acquisition of new manufacturing machinery and other new personal property, will require a total capital investment of approximately one million, two hundred and seven thousand, six hundred dollars ($1,207,600.00). The Project is estimated to be placed in service by July 31, 2027. The Project is expected to result in the creation of approximately 20 new jobs.

Pursuant to the Tax Incentive Reform Act of 1992 (Section 40-9B-1, et seq, Code of Alabama, 1975) (the “Act”), the Company has requested from the City the abatement of (a) all state and local non-education ad valorem taxes (property taxes); and (b) all construction related transaction taxes (sales and use taxes), except those construction related transaction taxes levied for educational purposes or for capital improvements for education. The abatements granted by the resolution shall not include the portion of any ad valorem taxes or sales taxes or use taxes that are assessed, imposed or specifically designated for the benefit of East Alabama Medical Center, any children’s homes operated by Lee County or Opelika City Public Schools.

The City represents and warrants to the Company that it has the power under the Constitution and the laws of the State of Alabama to carry out the provisions of the Tax Abatement Agreement. The City wishes to secure the significant benefits to the City, its business community and residents that will likely result from the expanded use of the Facility due to the building expansion and the installation of new manufacturing machinery.

The business entity to whom or for whose benefit the City proposes to lend its credit or grant of public funds or thing of value is BS Logistics America, LLC.

All interested persons may examine and review the Resolution and all relevant documents and make copies thereof at personal expense at the offices of the City Clerk and City Council during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

Further information concerning the information in this Notice can be obtained from the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodation due to any disability.

DATED this the 25th day of June, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal run 06/25/2026

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA, TO APPROVE TAX ABATEMENTS FOR YONGSAN AUTOMOTIVE USA, INC.

NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama, (the “City”) will meet in public session at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, for the purpose of considering the transaction of business that may properly come before the Council, such business to include, but not be limited to, the authorization by the Council, pursuant to Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, of a resolution (the “Resolution”) approving certain tax abatements and exemptions (the “Abatements” for Yongsan Automotive USA, Inc. (the “Company”).

The Company has announced plans for a major addition (the “Project”) to the existing Facility located at 1100 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, Alabama, within the corporate limits of the City. The Project, involving the construction of an addition to the existing building, the acquisition of new manufacturing machinery and other new personal property, will require a total capital investment of approximately four million, four hundred fifty-six thousand, two hundred fifty-one dollars ($4,456,251.00). The Project is estimated to be placed in service by July 08, 2027. The Project is expected to result in the creation of approximately 68 new jobs.

Pursuant to the Tax Incentive Reform Act of 1992 (Section 40-9B-1, et seq, Code of Alabama, 1975) (the “Act”), the Company has requested from the City the abatement of (a) all state and local non-education ad valorem taxes (property taxes); and (b) all construction related transaction taxes (sales and use taxes), except those construction related transaction taxes levied for educational purposes or for capital improvements for education. The abatements granted by the resolution shall not include the portion of any ad valorem taxes or sales taxes or use taxes that are assessed, imposed or specifically designated for the benefit of East Alabama Medical Center, any children’s homes operated by Lee County or Opelika City Public Schools.

The City represents and warrants to the Company that it has the power under the Constitution and the laws of the State of Alabama to carry out the provisions of the Tax Abatement Agreement. The City wishes to secure the significant benefits to the City, its business community and residents that will likely result from the expanded use of the Facility due to the building expansion and the installation of new manufacturing machinery.

The business entity to whom or for whose benefit the City proposes to lend its credit or grant of public funds or thing of value is Yongsan Automotive USA, Inc.

All interested persons may examine and review the Resolution and all relevant documents and make copies thereof at personal expense at the offices of the City Clerk and City Council during normal business hours, before and after the meeting referenced herein.

Further information concerning the information in this Notice can be obtained from the office of the City Clerk at City Hall during normal business hours.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodation due to any disability.

DATED this the 25th day of June, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal run 06/25/2026

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PATSY F.

VINCENT, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2022-676

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of PATSY F. VINCENT are hereby granted to Donna Lynn Heaton and Craig D. Vincent as Co-Personal Representatives on the 31st day of January, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English,

Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Donna Lynn Heaton

Craig D. Vincent

Legal Run 06/25/26, 07/02/26 & 07/08/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

CHIAVONE MOBLEY,

Plaintiff,

V.

CHRISTOPHER NEWMAN BRANSON,

Defendant.

CASE NO.: 43-DR-26-900014.00

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Christopher Newman Branson, the above-named Defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 16th day of January 2026, a complaint for divorce was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: Chiavone Mobley, as Plaintiff; Christopher Newman Branson, as Defendant.

You are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against you, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 14th day of May, 2026.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Legal Run 06/04/26, 06/11/26, 06/18/26 & 06/25/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

2004 GMC Envoy

VIN1GKES16S946230030

Sale Date 7/28/2026

contact Maddox Automotive

1162 Lee Road 1 Notasulga AL 36866

Phone 334-319-1823

LEGAL RUN 06/25/26 & 07/02/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF KIMBERLEY ANNE HARKER, DECEASED

ESTATE NO: 2026-238

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of KIMBERLEY ANNE HARKER, deceased, having been granted to David Harker on the 16th day of June, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Legal Run 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE NO.: 2026-184

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEFFERY LYN DOWDY DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of JEFFERY LYN DOWDY, deceased, having been granted to Donna Scott, on the 15th day of June, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 06/25/26, 07/02/26, 07/09/26