On the Mark | Bulldogs building momentum; Youth All-Stars shine

OPINION —

Summer may still be in full swing but make no mistake, football season is already taking shape in Opelika.

Opelika High School head football coach Jonathan Chandler joined “On the Mark” radio show on FOX Sports the Game earlier this week, offering an inside look at how the Bulldogs have been preparing during the offseason. From competitive 7-on-7 action to strength training and team development, Opelika appears to be laying a strong foundation for the fall.

Bulldogs Testing Themselves in 7-on-7 Play

Over the past several weeks, Opelika has participated in multiple 7-on-7 tournaments, including events hosted by Troy University and Auburn University. These summer competitions are often used by programs to sharpen timing, build chemistry and give skill players a chance to compete in live situations without the physical toll of full-contact football.

Chandler noted the Bulldogs performed well, particularly against out-of-state competitions, as a sign that the program continues to measure up beyond the local teams. While summer results don’t count in the standings, they can reveal a great deal about a team’s readiness and depth.

Last week, however, Chandler opted for a different approach. Rather than pushing the team through another tournament, he dialed things back, focusing on lighter, more enjoyable practices. In an era where burnout can be as much a concern as conditioning, that decision speaks to a bigger-picture mindset: keeping players fresh, engaged and mentally ready for the long season ahead.

Strength in the Weight Room

Much of Opelika’s progress this offseason can be traced back to work being done behind the scenes, specifically in the weight room.

Under the guidance of Coach Cade McGee, the Bulldogs have committed to a structured strength program that Chandler says is already paying dividends. Players are stronger, more physical and better prepared for the demands of Friday night football.

Strength and conditioning programs often go unnoticed by fans, but within a program, they are critical. For Opelika, the results are tangible. As the team continues its workouts in the coming weeks, that physical development should translate directly onto the field.

Upcoming Schedule and Key Breaks

The Bulldogs will continue their preparation leading into July, but there’s a brief pause on the horizon. Players are scheduled to have time off following the Fourth of July, giving them an opportunity to recharge.

Once that break concludes, Opelika will ramp things back up with joint practices against several schools, including Stanhope Elmore and others. These sessions are invaluable — they simulate gamelike situations, allow teams to evaluate talent, and provide a different look than practicing against the same teammates every day.

In addition, players have Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays off throughout the summer. That time is being used for both rest and college visits, which has become increasingly important given the number of Bulldogs already attracting attention at the next level.

College Talent on Display

Opelika’s roster features several standout athletes who are already making noise with college programs.

Among them are:

Braiden Howard, who has received an offer from Arkansas State

Jamel Griffen, committed to Syracuse

Elijah Odom, committed to Troy

Tre Stone, headed to Appalachian State

Terrez Thomas Jr., committed to Morehouse College

These commitments reflect not only individual talent, but also the strength of the program. Players still waiting on their opportunity, Chandler emphasized that the door remains open. Continued development, combined with exposure during summer workouts and the upcoming season, could lead to additional scholarship offers.

A Mystery Opening Opponent

As anticipation builds for the 2026 season, one question remains unanswered — who will Opelika face in Week 1?

Chandler confirmed that an opponent has been secured, but he’s keeping that information under wraps for now. It’s a move that adds a bit of intrigue heading into the new season, and one that will undoubtedly keep fans guessing until the official reveal.

Youth Baseball All-Stars Deliver Strong Showing

While football headlines much of the summer conversation, Opelika’s younger athletes are also making their mark.

The Opelika Diamond Youth 10U All-Stars turned in a solid performance, finishing 3-2 overall in tournament play. The team earned victories over Dothan (9-8), AUM Minors (14-4), and SE Minors (7-3), with two close losses to Dothan (8-9) and SE Minors (1-10).

Offensively, several players stood out with impressive batting averages:

Click led the way at .667

Mason hit .500

White posted a .462 average

St. Clair and Coleman each finished at .455

Burks and Chandler both hit .375

Bradshaw added .333

On the mound, Dunn delivered a dominant performance, recording 14 strikeouts over the course of the tournament.

DBB 15U Competes in State Tournament

Meanwhile, the Opelika DBB 15U squad traveled to Eufaula for their state tournament, competing in a double-elimination format. The team finished 1-2, gaining valuable experience against strong competition.

Looking Ahead

From the high school level to youth baseball, Opelika’s athletes continue to put in the work and represent their community with pride.

For the Bulldogs, the next few weeks will be critical — balancing rest, preparation and continued development before the pads come on in earnest. If the early signs are any indication, Opelika will once again be a team to watch when the lights come on this fall.

Happy Independence Day!

Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.