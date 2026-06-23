Obituaries | June 22, 2026

LESLIE “EARL” DIGMAN

Retired CW3 Leslie “Earl” Digman passed away on June 21, 2026.

He was predeceased by Geraldine “Gerry” Digman, wife of 60 years and son in law Frank “Buddy” DeGraffenried. He is survived by Jo DeGraffenried; Lesley Digman; Trish Boston (Scott); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

FAYE MCLENDON WHIDBEE

Faye McLendon Whidbee, 85, of Auburn, Alabama, passed away on June 13, 2026, just three days after celebrating her 85th birthday. Born June 10, 1941, in Pike County, Alabama, Faye lived a life defined by warmth, loyalty, energy and an unshakable love for the people around her.

Faye built a successful career in banking, ultimately rising to Vice President at Bank of America. But it was everything outside of work that truly defined her — the friendships, the games, the gatherings and the family she adored.

She was a serious and accomplished bridge player, earning the prestigious distinction of Bronze Life Master — a testament to her sharp mind and competitive spirit. But perhaps her greatest passion was Auburn University athletics. Whether it was football, basketball, softball or gymnastics, Faye was there — cheering loudly, tailgating joyfully and soaking in every moment with friends and family. In recent years, health challenges slowed her body but never her spirit. She showed up anyway, because for Faye, the games were never just about sports — they were about the people.

And people were everything to her. Faye had a rare gift: she made friends effortlessly and kept them for life. She was outgoing, passionate and full of life in every room she entered. Those who knew her knew they were seen, welcomed and appreciated.

Faye was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifton (“Pete”) L. Whidbee, who passed away in 1989 at the age of 49. Even decades after his death, her devotion to Pete never wavered. She is survived by her brother, Wayne McLendon; her son, David Whidbee and his wife Shelley Weldon Whidbee; her daughter, Beth Parola and her husband David Parola; her grandchildren, Paige Whidbee and her husband Josh Geller, Kelsey Parola-Gibson and her husband Stu Gibson, and Jake Parola and his wife Grace Parola; and her great-grandchildren, Chava Geller, Pete Geller and Joseph Parola.

Faye Whidbee lived 85 full, beautiful, spirited years — and she loved every Auburn minute of it.

A celebration of Faye’s life will be planned in the future.

War Eagle!

MARVIN WAYNE CASADAY JR.

Marvin Wayne Casaday Jr., 51, of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2026, surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with cancer. Born on July 3, 1974, he was the son of Jeanette (Micheal) Parks and Marvin Wayne (Jeri) Casaday Sr.

Wayne, affectionately known as “Bubba,” graduated from Reeltown High School in 1992 and recently retired from the Parks and Recreation Department for the city of Tallassee.

Wayne is survived by his wife Jennifer, stepsons Connor Denning and Zackary Denning, sisters Ashley Nicole Parks and Dee Barker, brothers Roy Parker and Russell Barker, aunt Susan Gates and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ora and Marvin Casaday and his Uncle Michael Gates.

The family will host a celebration of life at a later date.

The family would like to thank the oncology staff at the Spencer Cancer Center and the staff of Ivy Creek Hospice for the love and compassion shown to Wayne while he was in their care.

MELBA RODGERS

On June 15, 2026, the world lost a bright light. Melba Rodgers, a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt and cherished friend, has passed away at the age of 78.

Born on Sept. 11, 1947, in Langdale, Alabama, to the late Charlie “Red” McCormick and Roma Lee McCormick.

Mrs. Rodgers is survived by her daughter Wendy Sides (Michael); three grandchildren: Lacie Roberson-Brown (Skye), Jake Sides (Ryanne), Morgan Johnston (Dustin); four great-grandchildren: Stetson Sides, Lorelai Sides, Sawyer Johnston and baby Sides due this December; sister-in-law Betty Glass; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Rodgers; sister Brenda Bleskoski; brother Brian McCormick; two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law.

A true matriarch at heart Melba was a woman of immense strength, grace and compassion. She could light up a room with her laughter and calm a storm with her hug. Mrs. Rodgers was a hardworking lady who was still showing up every morning as she was the owner and operator of Circle “B” Mobile Home Park for over 35 years.

She loved her family and friends very much and was known as the “sunshine” of her family. She had a heart of gold and was a hugger to all that she met, but more than anything she was a faithful servant of the Lord.

Friends, family and all those whose lives were touched by Mrs. Melba were invited to celebrate her life and say a final goodbye on June 18 with a service at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Burial followed in Garden Hills Cemetery. The Rev. Lynn McClain officiated.

CECIL JONES

Cecil Ether Jones, born Feb. 7, 1937, in Troup County, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his sleep under the care of The Bethany House in Auburn on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

He was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, who led by quiet example and unwavering faith. Cecil loved deeply and showed it every day through his actions rather than words. He was a steady presence for his family, someone who could always be counted on for wisdom, encouragement and support.

As a husband, his love for Syble was evident in the care and devotion he showed throughout their 58 years together. He put her needs before his own and remained by her side with patience and strength, demonstrating a kind of love that was constant, selfless and enduring.

As a father and grandfather, Cecil took great pride in his family. He believed in the importance of hard work, honesty and faith, and he instilled those values in the generations that follow him. Whether it was sharing stories, offering advice or simply being present, he made each person feel valued and loved.

He was also a loyal brother and a true friend to many. Cecil had a way of making people feel welcome and at ease, and he built lasting relationships through kindness, humor and a genuine interest in others. His life was a reflection of his faith, and he lived each day with purpose, humility and gratitude.

Cecil will be remembered as a man who put his family first, who stood firm in his beliefs and left behind a legacy of love, faith and strength that will continue to guide those who knew him.

His legacy will live on as a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather to three surviving children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Eldora Jones; sisters Bertha Thomaston, Mary Kennedy, Ruby Simmons and Loraine Adams; brother James (Harold) Jones; and daughter Gwen Gay.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Syble Jones; children: Keith Ledbetter, Kandy (Jeff) Wheeles and Kenneth (Sara) Jones; grandchildren: Buddy Smith, Magan Heath, Adam Ledbetter, Slay Gay, Jordan Wheeles, Ashton Wheeles, Bailey Jones and Ryan Jones; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Pepperell Baptist Church Saturday June 20. Burial followed at Garden Hills Cemetery 1218 Frederick Road in Opelika.

ROBERT SCOTT BRITTON

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, teacher and mentor, Robert Scott Britton, 71, of Loachapoka, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2026.

Born Feb. 15, 1955, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Thomas and Patricia Britton, Robert grew up a military brat, at one point living in Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands, and moving to Springfield Missouri, at just 6 months old. Eventually, his family ended up in California, where he spent most of his life, including Fairfield, Edwards, Camarillo and Santa Clara.

He attended college at Fresno State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Ag Education and continued to Cal Poly, where he received his master’s.

After graduation, Robert’s first teaching position was at Avenal High School. Throughout his expansive teaching career, he taught at multiple schools including Clovis High, Firebaugh, West Hills College and College of the Sequoias. In 2012, Robert moved to Auburn, and after decades of teaching, shifted his career and became the director of Research and Extension Center in the Animal Sciences Department for Auburn University; despite this, he took every opportunity to mentor and teach kids and colleagues even after stepping away from the classroom.

In October 2012, Robert married Jenny, and together they moved to Loachapoka where they spent their time tending to their farm animals and enjoying the southern rural lifestyle.

Robert enjoyed fishing, teaching and cheering on Auburn football, but found his biggest passion in raising beef cattle. He spent many years volunteering with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association — most recently serving as the president of the Lee County Cattlemen’s Association from 2025-26.

Known for his well-groomed mustache, Robert once won a Tom Selleck look-alike contest at a backyard pool party. He was also recognized for his big, black felt cowboy hat and wearing starched jeans whenever he judged livestock. He may have also been known for his scary driving skills. Most of all, he was known for being charismatic, and friendly to everyone he met.

Robert is survived by his wife; brother Craig; sister Joann; children; stepchildren, as well as their spouses and a combined 20 grandchildren: Chris and Katie Britton, TJ and Alexis Britton, Bailey and Mark Hooker, Markie and Austin Jones, Cameron and Maddy Hageman, Seth and Ashley Hageman and Faith and Tyler Perkins.

He was preceded in death by his nephew Clayton Britton; and his mother and father.

Truthfully, it is impossible to put into words, in such a small amount of space, the life of a man who inspired so many, and was adored by many.

Memorial services will be held in Loachapoka at 2 p.m., on July 18, at the Loachapoka Historical Society. A memorial service will also be held in California at a later date.

JESSICA NICOLE FOLDS

Jessica Nicole (Walters) Folds of Lanett, was born April 22, 1979, and went to rest in the Lord’s arms on June 10, 2026.

Jessica lived and worked many places in the Auburn-Opelika area. Jessica touched the lives of many with her heart of gold, deep love for everyone and smile that brightened the world.

Jessica is preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Folds; and her father, Keith Walters.

She is survived by her incredible sons: Brandon Beckwith (Ansley), Will Beckwith (Kenzie) and Justin Beckwith (Charlsie); twin brother, Jason Walters; sister, Sandra Forrest (Timothy); her mother, Jane Walters; two beautiful grandbabies; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service and celebration of Jessica’s life will be held on June 28, at her mother’s residence.



AMANDA FRANCES LOWERY

Amanda, a cherished soul born on July 9, 1973, in the warm embrace of Opelika, departed this world on June 16, 2026, at the East Alabama Medical Center, gently cradled into the arms of Jesus. Her departure leaves a profound void in the hearts of family and friends who were blessed to know and love her.

Amanda was the beloved daughter of Annie Ruth Cannon, who preceded her in death, along with her dear sister Robin Coan and treasured cousins Amy Welcher and Lisa Peek. Though her earthly journey has ended, her legacy continues through her daughter, Haley Ward, and her son-in-law Zachary.

She is also survived by her brothers, Billie Allen, Larry Allen and Earl Lowery; and devoted nephews, Jeffrey Tate (Shana), Bryan Tate (Meaghan) and Justin (Tina) Tate. Amanda also leaves behind numerous great-nieces and -nephews, all of whom she adored deeply.

Amanda possessed a remarkable gift for connecting with others. Her laughter was infectious, and her heart was as vast as the sky. It was often said that she never met a stranger, for she had an exceptional ability to make everyone she encountered feel welcomed and cherished. Her love was fierce and wholehearted, and to know her was truly to love her. Her home was a sanctuary filled with the joyful chatter of friends and family, and she found delight in the simple pleasures of life — a big cup of ice with coke and chocolate ice cream was her remedy for any trouble. Amanda was known for her affinity for unsolved mysteries, which always played softly in the background, creating a comforting atmosphere in her home.

The family celebrated her life on June 20, at Victory Baptist Church, in Auburn, honoring the memory of a woman who loved so deeply and lived so fully.

In closing, Amanda’s family wishes to share this heartfelt message:

“To live in the hearts of those we love is to never die. Her spirit will continue to inspire us, and her love will remain a guiding light in our lives. As we bid farewell to Amanda, we hold onto the precious memories and the indelible mark she left on the world. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered with love and gratitude.”

MARK STEPHEN BARNARD

Mark Barnard, age 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at his home. He was born May 27, 1950, in Kansas City, Missouri, and was married to his wife Sandra on Jan. 15, 1971.

They moved to Auburn, in 1985 to expand upon his father’s legacy at Summit engineering. Loved by many family and friends, Mark truly lived his life to the fullest being an avid lover of the outdoors, woodworking, motorcycles and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter Melissa; grandson, Andrew; their respective partners, Dave Edwards and Abigail Bonham; two sisters, Judy Schonberger and Joan Hedrick, as well as two brothers; Brian and Paul Barnard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Francis Barnard.

Visitation was Saturday, June 20, in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home followed by a Chapel Service. Interment was at Town Creek Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

WILLIAM “BILLY” FREEMAN

A much‑loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, William “Billy” Freeman, 82, of Opelika, passed away peacefully on June 16, with his family by his side.

Born on Aug. 27, 1943, in Opelika, Billy lived a life grounded in hard work, family and the simple joys he cherished. He retired as a maintenance technician from Uniroyal Goodrich in 2006 after 35 years of dedicated service.

Billy loved taking the scenic route, gardening, farming and spending time watching races and football. His gentle spirit, love of the outdoors and appreciation for life’s quiet moments will be remembered by all who knew him.

Billy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon W. Freeman of Opelika; son Johnny Freeman; daughters BJ (Travis) Lowe and Felicia Johnson; grandsons Chette (Samantha) Jenkins and Cullen Dudley; granddaughters Taylor Dudley and Lilley Johnson; great-granddaughters Blakely, Meredith, Amelia and Vivian Jenkins; and sister Caroline Howard; brother-in-law Wendell (Katherine) Walters; special sister-in-law Mable Dean; God‑daughters Wendy (Marcus) Davila, Sandy (Dan) Becker and Summer (Tony) Seals; as well as many special child‑ and grandchild‑like loved ones, and numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins that meant the world to him.

He was preceded in death by his father Lonnie Frederick Freeman; mother Laura Bernice Vinson; son Tony Freeman; brothers Wayne (Juanita) Freeman, Kelley (Margaret) Freeman and Dennis (Sara) Freeman; sisters Lillian (Ernest) Paschal and Shirley Downs; and a special nephew “brother,” Sonny Paschal.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, June 20, at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Opelika, Interment followed at Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the love, support and prayers received during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.