Kids talk about God | How can we do the right thing when we are afraid?

OPINION —

“If I saw soldiers hurting Jesus, I’d want to help, but I might be too scared,” said Lucas, 9. “I’d probably hide behind a camel.”

Fear can stop us from doing the right thing. In John 19:38-42, we meet two men who were afraid, but they still found the courage to do what was right.

“Joseph of Arimathea was a secret disciple,” said Ella, 11. “He believed in Jesus but was afraid of what other people would think.”

Joseph was a rich man and a respected member of the Jewish council, the same group that had pushed for Jesus’ death. He had a lot to lose. Following Jesus publicly could mean losing his position, his reputation or even his life. But after Jesus died, Joseph made a brave choice. He went to Pilate and asked for Jesus’ body so he could give him a proper burial.

Then comes another surprise. Nicodemus, the same Pharisee who once visited Jesus secretly at night, showed up with a mixture of spices to help bury Jesus. He brought about 100 pounds of myrrh and aloes. That’s a huge amount. It shows how much he honored Jesus.

“Nicodemus used to be sneaky about meeting Jesus,” said Mia, 12.

Both Joseph and Nicodemus had been silent before. But now, when Jesus’ closest followers had scattered in fear, these two stepped forward. They weren’t loud or flashy, but their actions spoke loudly. They showed love and respect when others walked away.

“It’s like when you stand up for someone being bullied,” said Hannah, 11. “You might be scared, but you do it anyway because it’s right.”

We all face moments when doing the right thing feels scary. Maybe someone makes fun of your faith, or you’re afraid to speak up when others are mean. Like Joseph and Nicodemus, we can find courage by remembering who Jesus is and what he did for us.

Courage doesn’t mean we’re not afraid. It means we choose to do what’s right even when we’re afraid. Joseph and Nicodemus had stayed quiet during Jesus’ ministry, but when it counted most, they stepped up.

Most of us don’t have boldness. We want people to like us. The desire for approval from others makes us timid and cautious. Remember, Peter denied Jesus three times during his trial.

In Acts 4, we see Peter and John boldly proclaiming Jesus’ death and resurrection. About 5,000 people trusted Christ as their savior. Religious leaders were astonished at their boldness. Then the Bible text simply says, “And they realized that they had been with Jesus” (Acts 4:13b).

Joseph gave his own tomb for Jesus’ burial. That fulfilled another prophecy:

“And they made His grave with the wicked, but with the rich at His death” (Isaiah 53:9). Even in death, Jesus fulfilled God’s perfect plan.

God can use anyone: shy or bold, rich or poor, young or old. When we take a step of faith, even a small one, God can turn it into something big.

Think About This

Joseph and Nicodemus were afraid, but they still did the right thing. You don’t have to be fearless to follow Jesus. You just have to trust him enough to take the next step.

Memorize This Truth

“After this, Joseph of Arimathea, being a disciple of Jesus, but secretly, for fear of the Jews, asked Pilate that he might take away the body of Jesus; and Pilate gave him permission” (John 19:38).

Ask This Question

When you’re afraid to do the right thing, how can remembering Jesus’ love help you be brave?

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.