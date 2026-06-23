Italian manufacturer Vulcaflex announces $70M investment in Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Vulcaflex S.p.A., manufacturer of synthetic leather used in the automotive industry, announced it will open a full-scale manufacturing operation in Auburn representing a total investment of approximately $70 million and the creation of 130 jobs.

“Alabama is pleased to welcome Vulcaflex to its new North American home in Auburn,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I’m confident Vulcaflex chose wisely in locating here and will find the community partners, skilled workforce and business-friendly environment that continues to grow Alabama’s automotive industry.”

Vulcaflex is a family-owned company founded in 1965 in Cotignola, Italy. The company manufactures advanced surface materials used in the interior of automobiles.

“The North American market is of great importance to our company. We are excited to establish in Alabama a complete production of our synthetic leather materials for the automotive industry in the U.S., Canada and Mexico,” said Roberto Bozzi, CEO of Vulcaflex S.p.A. “The combination of our unique Italian design and the local production in the U.S. will allow us to grow our market alongside globally known automotive manufacturers with assembly plants in North America.”

While working with the Alabama Department of Commerce in Europe, Vulcaflex visited Alabama and soon narrowed its focus to Auburn.

“My brother and I, as well as our team, felt at home in Auburn the moment we met the local leadership, and as we started to interact with the economic development team,” said Massimiliano Bozzi, president. The community has everything we need to establish a successful operation, and we look forward to becoming a good corporate citizen in Auburn as we pursue our mission of becoming a champion of sustainability. I want to thank Gov. Kay Ivey and her team, Mayor Ron Anders and Auburn Industrial Development Board chair Dave DeBaets for their valuable efforts and support to make this project a reality.”

The new facility will be located in Auburn Technology Park West, and the site is currently being prepared for construction.

“We are grateful that the Bozzi family selected Auburn for their home in North America and are excited for the opportunities this partnership brings to our city, citizens and local businesses,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “Vulcaflex selecting Auburn was the result of flawless collaboration between the State of Alabama, the City of Auburn, Auburn University, Southern Union State Community College and the utility companies. I am grateful to everyone involved. On behalf of the City Council, we welcome the Italian company Vulcaflex to Auburn.”

The company plans to hire lead technicians this fall, who will receive training at the main facility in Ravenna, Italy. Jobs will be posted on WorkInAuburn.com.