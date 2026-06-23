Education Briefs | June 2026

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

MILLEDGEVILLE, GEORGIA

A number of local students participated in Georgia College & State University’s spring 2026 commencement ceremonies May 13-14, 2026, in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Maggie Mullins of Auburn, a master’s candidate criminal justice major in the College of Arts & Sciences

Jordyn Coleman of Smiths Station, Alabama, a bachelor’s candidate Computer Science major in the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business & Technology

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA — Rosanna McGinnis of Opelika, Alabama, was recently elected to membership in The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at the University of North Alabama.

TROY, ALABAMA — Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed sessions 1 and 2 of IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2026 semester.

Oliver Daniel of Auburn

Bethany Derdoski of Salem (36874)

Mary Dozier of Auburn

Andrew Haner of Auburn

Shaniyah Johnson of Opelika

Kaylee McIntyre of Opelika

Zaniya Moody of Opelika

Hehle Nelms of Opelika

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA — Samford University recognizes 2,408 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2026 semester.

Rosemary Parker of Opelika

Cooper Mobbs of Opelika

Chase Mobbs of Opelika

Lachlan Caliguiri of Opelika

Brennan Reese-Williams of Opelika

Rachel Redmon of Auburn

Tanner Wages of Auburn

Faith Glover of Auburn

Ava Lombardo of Auburn

Mary Grace of Auburn

Jack Warren of Auburn

Ruth Donald of Auburn

Lillian Hunter of Auburn

Deborah Casey of Phenix City

Jenna Humphrey of Salem

Sarah Ellison of Smiths Station

Wesley Graham of Smiths Station

ADELPHI, MARYLAND — More than 20,000 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2026 term.

Brandon Baker of Opelika

Jasmine Brown of Smiths Station

Nautica Elder of Phenix City

Marcus Moran-Terry of Phenix City

Ramses Morera-Bolanos of Phenix City

Gabina Rios of Phenix City

Allegria Wright of Smiths Station

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA — A total of 672 students enrolled in UA Early College during Spring Semester 2026 at The University of Alabama were named to the director’s list with an academic record of 3.6 or higher.

Local students include:

Piper Belcher of Auburn attends Auburn High School.

Mahalie Davis of Phenix City attends Smiths Station High School.

Kayleigh Easterling of Auburn attends Auburn High School.

Leo Hernandez of Opelika attends Opelika High School.

Lyla Poole of Salem attends Smiths Station High School.

Michaela Sanford of Auburn attends Auburn High School.

Zach Shleibak of Phenix City attends Smiths Station High School

Victoria Williams of Auburn attends Auburn High School

TROY, ALABAMA — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who have completed Session 3 and Transfer Session 1 of IMPACT Orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2026 semester.

Alhanna Allen of Auburn

Sara Dunn of Auburn

Savana Etris of Opelika

Aamari Hart of Auburn

Haleigh Jones of Smiths Station

Nacia Lee of Opelika

Avery Massey of Opelika

Cailyn Morgan of Opelika

Chloe Song of Auburn

Bee Trettel of Opelika

Ansley Warlick of Opelika

Caroline Witten of Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA — A total of 14,306 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2026 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

Local students include:

President’s List

Jackson Alexander of Auburn

Byrdie Coleman of Smiths Station

Vinicius de Carvalho of Phenix City

Destiny James of Smiths Station

Christian Austin of Auburn

Sarah Bodiford of Auburn

Jessie Bush of Auburn

Yeri Choi of Auburn

James Crawford of Auburn

Chloe Gross of Auburn

Emerson Hornsby of Auburn

Matthew Kinser of Auburn

Ryan Lanier of Auburn

Huntley Marshall of Auburn

Ciana Norton of Auburn

Sara O’Rear of Auburn

Stone Pearson of Auburn

Naomi Polk of Auburn

Reagan Robbins of Auburn

Olivia Seale Esposito of Auburn

Anna Shirley of Auburn

George Mann of Opelika

Sarah Cosby Mann of Opelika

Whitney Crews of Opelika Zavier Dowdell of Opelika

Nolen Wilson of Opelika

Jakobe Bibbs of Phenix City

Samantha Mains of Phenix City

Allison McComas of Phenix City

Coco Meacham of Phenix City

Kristen White of Smiths Station

Francisco Soto of Smiths Station

Anna Overton of Waverly

Kalia Williams of Auburn

Samantha Freeman of Opelika

William Bennett of Opelika

Susannah Couey of Opelika

Dean’s List

Jayden Banks of Auburn

Connor Brown of Auburn

Amelia Buckingham of Auburn

John David Burns of Auburn

Ashley Evans of Auburn

Lauren Evans of Auburn

Jackson Graham of Auburn

Sarah Horton of Auburn

Elizabeth Jones of Auburn

Minseok Kim of Auburn

Jarrett Lane of Auburn

Alverine Merrill of Auburn

Catherine Pearson of Auburn

Jeffrey Russell of Auburn

Molly Smith of Auburn

Elizabeth Thurow of Auburn

Carson Ward of Auburn

Traynia Wilson of Auburn

Tamara Aikens of Opelika

Linsey Boies of Opelika

Raheem Crayton of Opelika

Clara Geriner of Opelika

Kali Harper of Opelika

Deanna Hillary of Opelika

Quinnya Jackson of Opelika

Lillian Johnson of Opelika

Alysa Lipscomb of Opelika

Ava Pike of Opelika

Mary Roach of Opelika

Alessandra Ruble of Opelika

Graison Tillery of Opelika

Lajadan Tolbert of Opelika

Mary Torbert of Opelika

Ashlynn Jones of Phenix City

Chadai Jones of Phenix City

Sebastian Thomas of Phenix City

Nicholas Truitt of Phenix City

Hallie Ennis of Salem

Kara Holbrook of Salem

Emily Hull of Salem

Lillian Rice of Salem

Keely Rider of Salem

Kylee Thompson of Salem

Keyonte Charleston of Smiths Station

Kennedi Glenn of Smiths Station

Emily Ludwig of Smiths Station

Taylor Dawson of Smiths Station

Luke Cardwell of Opelika

KENNESAW, GEORGIA — Isabella Fulgham of Auburn has been named to the Kennesaw State University Spring 2026 President’s List.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA — The Alabama ONE Aspire Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 scholarship program. This initiative, designed to empower and invest in the higher education of deserving students within the Alabama ONE family, continues to demonstrate the credit union’s commitment to fostering growth and supporting our community’s future leaders.

ARECU Scholarship

Amberly Tillman — Auburn University

Grace Baker — Auburn University

Kyleigh Saunders — Auburn University

Lydia East — Auburn University

Merit Scholarship

Mary Hays Gipson — Auburn University

Aspire Together Scholarship

Dakota Dubose — Auburn University

Select Employer Group Scholarship

Fletcher Smith — Auburn University

KENNESAW, GEORGIA — Karson Moss of Opelika has been named to Kennesaw State University’s Spring 2026 Dean’s List in recognition of academic achievement.

TOPEKA, KANSAS —Washburn University has announced Jada Ware of Opelika as part of its spring 2026 Dean’s List.