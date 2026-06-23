Altar Call | Rise and Sing

OPINION —

“Rise and Shine.” That was my dad’s wake-up call when I was a young boy.

It was five o’clock in the morning. Since Dad got up every morning at 4:30, he had already showered and dressed. I had two cows to milk before getting ready for school.

What is the origin of this familiar wake-up call? It is at least as old as the prophet Isaiah who lived more than 700 years before Christ. Long before it became a common wake-up call in the military, God inspired Isaiah to tell the Israelites: “Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you” (Isaiah 60:1, ESV).

Isaiah was telling the people who had been living in the darkness of their disobedience to God that the light of God’s love and mercy was shining down on them, and it was time to rise up with joy and gratitude.

Nowadays my three sons want to know each morning that I am alive and well at age 94. So, early every morning I text them a song to let them know the old man is up and praising God for new morning mercies. Here is one of the songs I sent them recently:

“I’ve got peace like a river. I’ve got peace like a river. I’ve got peace like a river in my soul. I’ve got peace like a river. I’ve got peace like a river. I’ve got peace like a river in my soul.”

A few hours later, one of the boys texted me saying, “I’ve been singing and humming that song all morning.” I loved that.

Believing that Hank Williams would not mind, this morning I sent them one of his best songs, one with a melody and a message that hangs around in your mind for hours:

I wandered so aimlessly, life filled with sin

I wouldn’t let my dear Savior in

Then Jesus came like a stranger in the night

Praise the Lord I saw the light.

I saw the light, I saw the light

No more darkness no more night

Now I’m so happy no sorrow in sight

Praise the Lord I saw the light.

There are many ways to arrange for your awakening in the morning. In a motel you can request a wake-up call at a given time. There are several options with your cell phone. You can ask Google to awaken you with the weather and news, although that is not likely to produce a positive spirit in you. I set my cell phone alarm to awaken me with the pleasant music of “Homecoming.” When that begins playing, I can arise — and sing rather than shine. It blesses me to sing aloud the song I send to my sons. In the Psalms David says more than once, “Sing to the Lord a new song” (Psalm 96:1). So I choose a new song to text my sons each morning. Here is one example:

“I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever. I will sing, I will sing. With my mouth will I make known Thy faithfulness to all generations.”

To rise and shine is good. To rise and sing is even better. To shine means to arise with a positive, hopeful spirit. To sing with such a spirit connects my whole being with my Lord and allows me to express aloud my gratitude for His undeserved new morning mercies. Singing aloud connects immediately the branches to Jesus, the Vine. That connection helps me resist Satan’s temptation to roll over and get more sleep.

Rise and sing in the morning. Sing familiar songs of the faith. Sing the holy scriptures, making up your own tune as you sing.

God will be pleased and you will be blessed.