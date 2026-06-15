Obituaries | June 15, 2026

ROBERT LOUIS RUSSIAN

Robert Louis Russian, 62, of Auburn, passed away on June 14, 2026. Robert was born on Oct. 18, 1963, in Montgomery, Alabama to Walter and Mae Russian. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Belinda Crocker Russian; his son, Robert Corey Russian; his daughter, Kayla Reid Russian; his sister, Karen Anne Russian; and a host of family and friends. Robert was a devoted husband, father and friend whose love for his family and friends was evident in everything he did. A man of many talents and exceptional craftsmanship, he expressed his love through service and action. Dependable and resourceful, he had a rare ability to build, fix and create, turning ideas into reality. If something needed to be repaired, improved or simply made possible, Robert could make it happen. Robert applied his passion for craftsmanship throughout his 44-year career in construction, specializing primarily in the fabrication and installation of cabinetry and countertops. During this time, he served 14 years with the city of Montgomery Fire Department, advancing to the rank of lieutenant before leaving to focus fully on his growing family and construction career. He had an enthusiasm for being outdoors and always being active. He enjoyed camping, boating, tailgating and attending Auburn sporting events of all kinds with his family and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 2 3:00 to 3 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Town Creek Cemetery located at 950 S. Gay St., in Auburn. Robert will be remembered for his dedication, love of family and the many lives he touched during his lifetime. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite charity.

CAROLYN ANN TEMPLE

Carolyn Ann Temple of Auburn, passed away on May 28, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Julia Campbell of Birmingham, Alabama.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Cloice Temple Jr.; her daughters, Karen Temple and Andrea Miller; and her grandsons, Johnathan and Matthew Miller.

Ann was a kind and gentle soul who valued family, travel and learning. She attended Auburn University, where she met the love of her life, Cloice. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed Spanish and art classes, puzzles, birdwatching and staying active.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the communities of REACH Respite, The Harbor and Arbor Springs for their compassionate care during Ann’s journey with dementia. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

BOBBY HAYES

Bobby Lynn Hayes, 82, of Auburn, passed away on June 10, 2026.

Bobby was born on Oct. 4, 1943, in Andalusia, Alabama, to Moody and Obyree Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharon Hayes.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 33 years, Gloria Hayes; his children, Stephen Brett Hayes (Nicole) and Lori Allyson Hayes; his stepdaughter, Shauna Marie Reed (Mark); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins and extended family members.

Bobby graduated from Auburn University in 1965 with a Chemical Engineering degree. Throughout his life, he achieved success in a variety of business ventures. In the 1980s, he served as vice president of Procon International and as vice president/co-owner of Pan West Constructors Inc. During his time at Pan West, he built the largest U.S. gas processing plant for Conoco/Tenneco in Bloomfield, New Mexico. He also oversaw the engineering, procurement and construction of a natural gas liquid recovery plant for Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited in partnership with The Natural Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago and Conoco Inc. In the early 1990s, after mastering success in the business world, Bobby went on to semi-retirement in Destin, Florida. There he purchased an AM radio station and went on to co-host, produce and create a top-rated political talk show.

Bobby’s professional accomplishments were matched by his enthusiasm for life and the things he loved most. In his younger years he was an avid tennis player, enjoyed golfing and was a devoted fan of Auburn Tigers football. He loved traveling throughout America and abroad, creating memories and friendships wherever he went.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Saugahatchee Country Club, 3800 Bent Creek Road in Opelika.

Bobby will be remembered for his determination, entrepreneurial spirit, love of family and the many lives he touched throughout his remarkable journey.

MARGARET GAIL THRIFT

Margaret Gail Thrift, 72, passed away on June 6, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Royce Thrift; her parents, John Arthur White, Minnie Renfroe and James Renfroe; and her siblings, Donald White, Patsy Munch, Gene White, Beatrice Strickland, Rachel Smith, Mildred McDowell and Levon Smith.

She is survived by her children, Gayle (Ricky) Hudmon, James “Buddy” (Jennifer) Mehaffey and Felicia (Jeff) Thrift; her grandchildren, Paige (Jamie) Musgrove, Payton Thrift, Nick (Katelyn) Turvin, Madison (Lex) Schaeffer, Dylan (Catie) VanHorn and Todd (Jolie) Mehaffey; and her great-grandchildren, Paisley, Reese, Blakely, Callie, Nae, Hudmon, Eli, Owen and soon-to-arrive Macie Lane. She is also survived by a very special sister-in-law, Ann White.

Margaret, affectionately called Nanny, was the glue that held her family together. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family, cherishing every opportunity to gather and make memories. Her family was her greatest treasure, and she made sure everyone knew they were loved.

She will also be remembered for the simple things that made her smile: a good cold Coke, cooking and caring for all of her family, a slot machine and the laughter of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her warmth, strength, sense of humor and unwavering love created a legacy that will live on through the many lives she touched.

Visitation was Wednesday, June 10, in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with a Chapel service following. The Rev. Phillip Saylor officiated. Interment was at Garden Hills Cemetery.

The love, laughter and memories she created will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

“Her children arise and call her blessed.” — Proverbs 31:28

Pall bearers were nephews Junior Lee, Trevor Lee, Heath “Bubba” Lee, Duane Guess, Daryl Guess, Lynn Thrift and Ritchie Thrift.

Frederick-Dean funeral home assisted the family with arrangements.

JAMES ERNEST SMITH

James Ernest Smith, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Auburn, Alabama, Friday, June 5, 2026. He was born April 14, 1934, in Borger, Texas to Lawrence Smith and Madge Harriger Smith.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jerrye Ann King Smith; his parents; and his sister, Twila Smith Griffin. He is survived by his daughters Kelly Smith Stokes (Joe), Kerry Smith Rush (Derwin); his son, Kip Wade Smith (Beth); his seven grandchildren Galen Rush (Jaki), Gabrielle Rush Gaskill (Will), Camryn Stokes, Chandler Stokes, Alexandra Smith, Makenzie Smith and Isabelle Smith; his six great-grandchildren, Henleigh, Holly and Houston Rush and Liam, Wesley and Wyatt Gaskill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

“Jimmy” as he was known in his younger years, grew up in Pampa, Texas, where he was active in the Boy Scouts of America and earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout. Jim graduated from Pampa High School in 1952 and from there attended and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1956 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. As an officer in the United States Air Force, his service relocations spanned more than 22 years across seven different states and one overseas assignment. In 1975, he attended and graduated from the Air War College in Montgomery, the senior Professional Military Education school of the U.S. Air Force. Upon his military retirement with the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1979, and over the next years, Jim continued his defense contract specialization in the private sector.

In his many states of residence, Jim was an active member of the Disciples of Christ Christian Church and the United Methodist Church. Jim, a.k.a., “Grandpa” and “PaPa,” was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Upon his final retirement, Jim and his wife enjoyed lake life on Smith Lake in Jasper, Alabama, where they frequently welcomed and entertained life-long friends, and most importantly to him, his family.

A memorial service was held Friday, June 12, at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T.org).

DONNA LEWIS HAMILTON

Donna Lewis Hamilton, 75, a beloved wife, mother, educator and friend, passed away following a long bout with pneumonia, leaving behind a legacy of profound faith, boundless mercy and a lifetime of “mothering everybody” lucky enough to cross her path.

A Life of Learning and Dedication

Born in Macon, Georgia, Donna was the daughter of the late Walter Lewis of Deep Step, Georgia, and Patsy Lewis of Macon, Georgia. Donna inherited the best parts of her parents: her father’s friendly nature, ensuring she never met a stranger, and her mother’s strong faith and distinct gift of mercy.

Donna dedicated her life to education. After graduating from Georgia Southern with a degree in education, she went on to earn her Master’s in special education from the University of Georgia. Guided by her deep empathy, she later received a certification to teach the visually impaired. Over the course of her impactful career, she worked at AIDB (Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind), where she specialized in teaching braille to visually impaired students. Donna truly loved teaching, especially “her kids,” and she was exceptionally good at it. Under her patient guidance, many of her students excelled, mastered vital skills and earned honors.

A 50-Year Adventure

While Donna’s career was defined by her devotion to others, her personal life was anchored by a beautiful love story. Donna met her future husband, David, at a going-away party for her brother Stan, who happened to be David’s lab instructor at Georgia Tech. That single evening sparked the beginning of a nearly 50-year adventure filled with partnership, laughter and family.

Early on, Donna was deeply moved by friends who had planned to travel extensively after retirement but sadly never made it there. Heartened by that lesson, she and David made a deliberate point to travel while they could. Together, they embarked on many wonderful cruises to Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska and New England. Her absolute favorite city was Barcelona, where she and David spent four unforgettable days following a Mediterranean cruise. She was utterly amazed by the vibrant cafes and restaurants along La Rambla, deeply moved by the brilliant light show at the Magic Fountain of Montjuïc, and captivated by the breathtaking architecture of Antoni Gaudí, especially the Sagrada Família cathedral. One of her fondest memories was enjoying a peaceful, wonderful lunch right by a beach of shiny smooth pebbles, watching the sailboats drift by.

They also journeyed across Alabama to explore hidden gems they had never seen before, and cherished family vacations with their children and grandchildren that spanned from Mexico to Maine. Everywhere she went, Donna met strangers and effortlessly turned them into friends.

A Sanctuary for All

Donna loved people deeply and simply could not stand to see anyone in a bad situation. Over the years, she opened her heart and her home to countless individuals, providing a safe haven, a way out of a difficult circumstance or vital support for a student in need. Following the tragic passing of a student’s mother, Donna fostered the blind student for a time. In a remarkable feat of determination and love, she managed to track down the child’s father — who had left after a divorce years prior — and successfully reunited them. To this day, they still maintain regular contact.

Her profound capacity for rescue extended to animals as well. Donna routinely took in stray dogs that others had given up on. When a tiny Chihuahua was found abandoned in a dumpster after college students left Auburn for the summer, Donna rescued her from the vet and loved her for months until her son and daughter-in-law adopted the pup to be a companion to their own dog.

She also adopted Sam, an 11-year-old Golden Retriever who had spent his entire life confined to a kennel. When he arrived, he was so weak he couldn’t run or even stand on the wooden floors. Yet, after just six weeks of love and being with Donna’s other dogs, Sam was happily running the fence line as part of the pack. A passionate fan of the Brittany breed, Donna also volunteered with the Brittany Rescue network, opening up her vehicle to transport rescued dogs across segments of Alabama and Georgia to get them to their forever homes.

Faith, Leadership and Community

Donna was a deeply active member of Auburn United Methodist Church (AUMC), where she spent years teaching acolytes, helping at summer camps, working with the Christian Women’s Job Corps and volunteering at the Food Pantry. For over 20 years, one of her greatest joys was attending Sunday school with her dear friends. Her cherished class was initially named Genesis, but it eventually transformed into Generation as the members’ own children grew up and started attending alongside them.

Her natural instinct to guide and care for youth also led her to become a dedicated leader for Brownie and Girl Scout troops. She poured her heart into mentoring young girls, and nothing brought her greater joy in later years than running into “her girls” around Auburn and seeing the incredible women they had grown up to become.

More recently, driven by her enduring gift of mercy, Donna became involved in a jail ministry. She spent time sharing her deep faith and offering hope, compassion and a listening ear to inmates, ensuring they knew they were valued.

She loved people unconditionally. Donna was famous for sharing kind words with complete strangers and frequently dispensed hugs to anyone who looked like they needed one, often saying with a smile, “I mother everybody.”

Family Left Behind

Donna’s warmth and joy will be missed beyond measure by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Patsy Lewis, and her brother, Stan Lewis.

Her memory will be forever cherished by her devoted husband, David Hamilton; her children: Kelly Hamilton (spouse Gabriel Garza), Russ Hamilton (spouse Lei Hamilton) and Casey Hamilton; her brother, Benji Lewis (spouse Valorie Lewis); her beloved grandchildren; a host of extended family; her cherished Generation Sunday school class; church community members; former Scouts; students and friends who were blessed to share the joy of being part of her life.

A Celebration of Life was held at AUMC Chapel Wednesday, June 10. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Humane Society.

WILLIAM “BURKE” GRACE

William Burke Grace, aged 90, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2026.

Born on Feb. 2, 1936, in Ozark, Alabama, Burke grew up in the close-knit Post Oak community. He was the son of the late Idell and Burke Grace.

Burke proudly graduated from the University of Alabama, where he was a dedicated member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and a lifelong, passionate fan of Alabama sports. Following his undergraduate studies, he attended Officers’ Candidate School and honorably served his country for three years in the United States Navy. He later went on to earn his law degree from the Tulane University School of Law.

He spent his distinguished professional career serving others, ultimately retiring in 1995 as the Regional Counsel for the Small Business Administration in Atlanta, Georgia. Following his retirement, Burke and his wife relocated to Eufaula, Alabama. There, he enjoyed 31 wonderful years of retirement, filled with the company of many dear friends and countless days on the golf course.

Burke was a devoted husband of 58 years to his beloved wife, Elaine Grace. He is also survived by his nephew, Larry Strickland, and Larry’s wife, Grace. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Herman Strickland; and his niece, Sharon Strickland.

A family graveside service with military honors will be held on June 22, at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.

HELEN BEARDEN

Helen Smith Bearden, 99, of Auburn, passed away June 15, 2026, peacefully at Bethany House. Helen was born in Calcis, Alabama, to the late Reuben Smith and Jessie Viola Smith. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, J.W. Bearden; and son-in-law, Robert Gaines Taylor. She was the last surviving member of her family that consisted of seven brothers and sisters: Maggie Viola Smith, Ruth Smith Price, Mary Smith Parsons, Ruby Smith Reynolds, William Reuben Smith, Robert Smith and Phyllis Smith Kirk along with many nieces and nephews.

She graduated from Vincent High School. Helen worked many years as a secretary to Tarrant City schools. Helen loved life and was very proud of her children, Ken and Lois. Helen had many friends throughout her life who she loved and they loved her. She will be missed by all.

Helen is survived by her son Kenneth Bearden (Carolyn) of Columbus, Georgia; Lois Taylor of Auburn; and her three grandchildren, Andrea Bearden Quick, Heather Kirkwood and Remi Streeter of Chelsea, Alabama.

A graveside service was held June 17, at 1 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Trussville Alabama.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to The American Cancer Society or your favorite charity.