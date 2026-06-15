Kids Talk About God | What do you think makes God the best father of all?

BY CASEY KINSOLVING

“If God is the best Father, does that mean He tells the best dad jokes too?” asks Ethan, 8. That’s a fair question. If you think about it, God probably invented humor, too.

When we say God is the best Father, we’re not talking about how funny He is (though He did make penguins). We’re talking about His perfect love, faithfulness and care for His children. Jesus taught His followers to pray, “Our Father in heaven,” showing us that God wants a personal, loving relationship with us.

“I think God is the best Father because He always listens,” says Ava, 7. “My dad sometimes falls asleep when I talk too long.”

Even the best earthly dads get tired or distracted, but God never does. Psalm 121:4 says God “shall neither slumber nor sleep.” He’s always awake, always aware and always ready to hear us. Whether we whisper a prayer or cry out in pain, our Father listens.

“I think God’s the best Father because He forgives us when we mess up,” says Caleb, 9.

Earthly fathers can lose patience, but God’s love never quits. He’s the perfect example of patience and grace. The Bible says, “The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and abounding in mercy” (Psalm 103:8).

When we sin, He doesn’t give up on us. Instead, He disciplines us to bring us back, like a loving father guiding his child (Hebrews 12:6).

Some kids don’t have a father at home, and that can be hard. But the Bible reminds us that “God sets the solitary in families” (Psalm 68:6). For those who trust Him, God becomes the ultimate Father. He is always present, always caring, always faithful.

“I think God is the best Father because He gave us Jesus,” says Lily, 10. “That’s like the biggest gift ever.”

Exactly. Earthly fathers give their children what they can. God gave His only Son so that we could become His children forever. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

Author Charles Ryrie wrote that believers in Jesus are “adopted into God’s family by grace.” When we believe in Jesus, we become God’s children, not because we earned it, but because He chose to love us. That’s what makes Him the best Father of all.

Even the Apostle Paul wrote that we can call God “Abba, Father” (Romans 8:15). “Abba” was a warm, family word, something like “Daddy.” It shows closeness. God isn’t just a king in heaven; He’s a loving Father who invites us to sit with Him and share our hearts.

Sometimes God says “no” or “wait,” not because He doesn’t love us, but because He does. He knows what we need even better than we do. Romans 8:28 says, “All things work together for good to those who love God.”

So, what makes God the best Father of all? He listens, forgives, provides, protects and loves without end. He’s the only Father who can never fail or forget you. He’s the Father who gave His Son so that you could be His child forever.

Think About This

God’s love never runs out, His patience never ends and His wisdom never fails. That’s what makes Him the best Father of all.

Memorize This Truth

“As a father pities his children, so the Lord pities those who fear Him” (Psalm 103:13).

Ask These Questions

What do you think makes God the best Father of all? How can you thank God today for being your Father?