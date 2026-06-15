Anchored in Truth | More than a glimpse

BY ROBERT MILLER

OPINION —

Most of us have probably climbed a tree at some point in our lives. As children, trees became forts, lookout towers and places of adventure. They gave us a better view of the world around us. Sometimes they provided a place to hide. Other times they simply offered a quiet spot to sit and think. But I doubt many of us have ever climbed a tree for the same reason Zacchaeus did.

Luke tells us that Zacchaeus was a chief tax collector in Jericho. He was wealthy, influential and widely disliked. Tax collectors worked for the Roman government and often enriched themselves by collecting more than was required. To many of his fellow Jews, Zacchaeus was not simply a sinner — he was a traitor. Yet despite his wealth and status, something was still missing. He had wealth, influence and comfort, yet for all he possessed, he had not experienced the life-changing presence of Jesus.

When Jesus came through Jericho, crowds lined the streets hoping to catch a glimpse of Him. Zacchaeus wanted to see Him too, but there was one problem: he was too short to see over the crowd. So he did something unexpected. He climbed a sycamore tree.

The real turning point comes when Jesus stops, looks up and says: “Zacchaeus, make haste and come down, for today I must stay at your house.” Think about that moment. The crowd saw a tax collector. Jesus saw Zacchaeus. The crowd saw a sinner. Jesus saw a soul. The crowd saw a man defined by his past. Jesus saw a man capable of transformation. What makes this story so powerful is that Zacchaeus wasn’t the only one searching that day. He thought he was looking for Jesus, but the reality was that Jesus was looking for him.

That truth lies at the heart of the Gospel. Many people imagine Christianity as humanity’s search for God. But Scripture repeatedly tells a different story. From Adam and Eve hiding in the garden, to the shepherd searching for the lost sheep, to the father running toward the prodigal son, we find a God who seeks people. Jesus Himself said, “The Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.” That means no one is beyond His reach. Not the person carrying years of regret. Not the person burdened by failure. Not the person convinced they have wandered too far from God. Jesus specializes in finding people others have written off.

Think about what Jesus did not say. He didn’t merely say, “Hello.” He didn’t offer a quick, “Nice to meet you,” in passing. He didn’t even stop for a brief conversation before continuing on His journey. Instead, Jesus invited Himself into Zacchaeus’s home.

That may not seem significant to us, but in the first century, sharing a meal and entering someone’s home was a sign of acceptance, fellowship and relationship. Jesus wasn’t interested in simply passing by Zacchaeus. He wanted to be with him. The crowd couldn’t understand it. They saw a tax collector. They saw a sinner. They saw someone unworthy of attention. But what Jesus saw was a soul worth pursuing.

The truth is, Zacchaeus had already accomplished what many people spend their lives trying to do. He had wealth, influence and power. Yet, despite everything he possessed, something was still missing. That’s why he climbed the tree in the first place. Seeing Jesus wasn’t enough. What Zacchaeus truly needed was for Jesus to enter his life.

The same is true for us today. Many people know about Jesus. Many have heard His teachings. Many have attended worship services, read passages of Scripture and even spoken His name in conversation. But Christianity is about more than catching a glimpse of Jesus from a distance. It is about allowing Him into our lives.

Is it possible to admire Jesus and still keep Him at arm’s length? Is it possible to know facts about Jesus without truly knowing Him? Is it possible to stand in the crowd and watch Him pass by without ever opening the door? Sadly, the answer is yes. Yet Jesus continues to extend the same invitation. Not merely to observe Him. Not merely to listen to Him. But to welcome Him in.

The beautiful truth of the Gospel is that every one of us has more in common with Zacchaeus than we may realize. We have all sinned. We have all fallen short. We have all experienced the loneliness and separation that sin creates. Yet Jesus still looks up. He still calls us by name. And He still desires to enter our lives.

The story of Zacchaeus is not merely about a man who climbed a tree to see Jesus.

It is about a Savior who stopped beneath that tree and said, “I must stay at your house today.” Zacchaeus thought he needed a better view of Jesus. What he really needed was to welcome Jesus into his life.

And everything changed when he did. God bless, and I love you all.