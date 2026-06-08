Kids talk about God | What can we learn from the crucified body of Jesus?

OPINION —

“If someone poked me with a spear, I’d be mad,” says Jake, 8. “Jesus just let them do it. That’s amazing.”

Jake is right. What happened to Jesus’ body after he died on the cross reveals not just his suffering, but the depth of his love and the truth of who he is. In John 19:31–37, we read how Roman soldiers came to break the legs of the crucified men so they would die faster. But when they came to Jesus, they saw he was already dead. So instead, one soldier pierced his side with a spear.

The request to break their legs came from the Jewish religious leaders. They didn’t want the crucified bodies left on the cross during Passover, so they asked Pilate to speed up their deaths. Their cruelty wasn’t just physical; it was spiritual blindness. In trying to protect their religious holiday, they were killing the very one the holiday pointed to.

“Jesus was already dead because he chose to give up his life,” says Clara, 10. “He was in control the whole time.”

When the soldier pierced Jesus’ side, blood and water flowed out. This wasn’t just a random event. It showed that Jesus was really dead, not just passed out or pretending. Some doctors say the blood and water could be signs that Jesus died from a broken heart, which is a real physical event caused by intense emotional and physical stress.

“When Jesus’ side was pierced, it showed that God’s promises were coming true,” says Leo, 10.

John tells us that all of this happened to fulfill Scripture. “Not one of his bones shall be broken” and “They shall look on him whom they pierced.” God had already written this story through the Old Testament, and Jesus fulfilled every detail. The unbroken bones point to the Passover lamb, whose bones were not to be broken. Jesus is the true Passover Lamb.

And the piercing? It reminds us of Zechariah 12:10, where God says his people will look on the one they pierced and mourn. That moment came for some like the Apostle Paul, who later realized Jesus is the promised Messiah who allowed himself to be sacrificed for our sins.

“The crucified body of Jesus proves he really died for us,” says Ava, 12. “It wasn’t a trick. He gave everything.”

Some people try to explain away the resurrection by saying Jesus didn’t actually die. But John, who was there, makes it clear: Jesus died. He saw the blood and water. He saw the spear. He saw it all, and he wrote it down so that we would believe.

The crucified body of Jesus also shows us the seriousness of sin. If sin were no big deal, Jesus wouldn’t have gone through such pain. But because God is just, sin had to be paid for. Jesus took that payment on himself.

“Jesus didn’t just take my place,” says Natalie, 11. “He took my punishment.”

That’s why Christians look to the cross not with sadness, but with thankfulness. The cross shows us the cost of our salvation and the love of the one who paid it.

Think About This:

The crucified body of Jesus shows his power, his love and his complete obedience to the Father’s plan. It’s not just history. It’s the center of our hope.

Memorize This Truth:

“But one of the soldiers pierced His side with a spear, and immediately blood and water came out” (John 19:34).

Ask This Question:

When you picture Jesus’ crucified body, do you see the depth of your sin or the greater depth of his love for you?