St. Duns Buns Rises to support organizations

SKILL Mandi Buckalew accepted a donation on behalf of SKILL Academic Coaching at Auburn University, a fee-based academic support program housed under the Office of Accessibility. The program supports students who learn differently by providing accountability, structure and skill-based strategies to help them reach their academic goals. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

PROJECT LINUS

Heather, Jason and Ethan Henderson accepted a donation on behalf of Project Linus, a nonprofit organization whose volunteers provide new handmade, washable blankets to seriously ill and traumatized children. The donation will help provide materials to make blankets for children ages 0 to 18. Visit www.projectlinus.org/about.php to learn more. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO



THIRD LENS

Brian O’Neal accepted a donation on behalf of Third Lens, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to design and build environments of healing, empowerment and redemption while connecting people to Jesus through the built environment. For more information, visit thirdlens.org/about. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO