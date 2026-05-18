Lee County honors fallen officers with memorial ceremony

BY OBSERVER STAFF

OPELIKA — Law enforcement officers, community members and family members gathered on Friday, May 15, at the Opelika Public Library for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service held in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day. Hosted by the Opelika Police Department, the service honored the brave men and women from agencies across Lee County who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while serving and protecting their communities. The ceremony included the Presentation of Colors by a joint honor guard representing the Opelika Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with remarks from local law enforcement leaders and special guests.

“We are gathered here today for a purpose that transcends our daily routines,” said Opelika Police Chief Johnathan Clifton. “We come together to pause, to remember and to pay a debt of gratitude that can never fully be repaid. Today, we honor the brave men and women of law enforcement — known and unknown — who gave their lives in service to others. Their names are etched in stone, but their legacies are woven into the fabric of the very communities they served and protected.”

Clifton recognized the families of the fallen as well, reminding them that the community carries their loss with them.

“While we are here to honor the fallen, we are also here to recognize the families who continue carrying the weight of that sacrifice. To the loved ones of the officers we remember today: your loss did not end with the ceremony, and your sacrifice did not end with theirs. You have carried grief with a quiet strength that reflects the courage and dedication of those you loved. If you are here representing one of our fallen heroes, please know that your community stands with you, remembers with you and honors both your sacrifice and theirs.”

During the service, attendees remembered and honored Officer William Ray Buechner Jr. of the Auburn Police Department; Deputy James W. Anderson and Sheriff William S. “Buck” Jones of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office; and Sgt. Roger Lamar Motley Jr., Lt. Moitt Brenton Truitt Jr. and Chief Henry Dilmus Hart of the Opelika Police Department. Officials reflected on the courage, dedication and selfless service each officer demonstrated throughout their careers and recognized the lasting impact their sacrifices continue to have on the community and their families.