Beauregard welcomes new head football coach

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

BEAUREGARD — Beauregard High School has hired Seneric McCurdy as its new head football coach, the school announced on May 12.

McCurdy, a 2009 BHS graduate, will be the first alumnus in program history to return as head coach and lead the Hornets.

McCurdy, who most recently served as defensive coordinator at Valdosta High School in Georgia, brings 11 years of high school coaching experience to Beauregard.

He became the 19th head coach in program history after former head coach Shenan Motley resigned on April 14 to become Horseshoe Bend High School’s head football coach.

McCurdy was formally introduced during the May 12 meeting of the Lee County Board of Education and presented to the community at a press conference at BHS on May 13.

“The first thing I want to talk about is the excitement and opportunity to be back at Beauregard,” McCurdy said at the press conference. “When this opportunity came open, I made sure I put my name in the hat to get this job. I’m truly appreciative that you guys chose me.”

McCurdy played linebacker for the Hornets from 2005 to 2008, standing 6-foot and weighing 205 pounds. As a senior, he recorded 55 total tackles and three sacks before continuing his playing career at the University of West Alabama.

BHS Principal Richard Brown said McCurdy’s deep ties to the school and community set him apart during the search.

“During the course of this coaching search, we were looking for someone who truly wanted to be at Beauregard High School — someone who understands our students, our community and the tradition associated with Beauregard football,” Brown said in a statement released by the school. “We wanted a leader with energy, enthusiasm, strong character and a proven football background. Coach Seneric McCurdy embodies all of those qualities.”

With more than a decade in the profession, McCurdy has held a range of positions on the defensive side of the ball. He served as defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator at Crisp County High School; defensive line coach and run game coordinator at Colquitt County High School; and defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at Jones County High School.

At Valdosta High School, McCurdy worked as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator. According to information released by Beauregard, he helped guide programs to multiple state playoff and state semifinal appearances during his time in Georgia. His résumé also includes recognition as a Valdosta defensive line coach of the year and a Georgia region assistant coach of the year honoree.

McCurdy holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical education from the University of West Alabama and a specialist degree in physical education from Jacksonville State University. He is also several courses away from completing a doctorate in education administration.

McCurdy said he does not view the job as a rebuild, pointing to the program’s 2016 state championship as evidence that the foundation is already in place.

“We talk about a standard at Beauregard, we don’t have to create a new standard because a standard has already been set,” he said. “They won a state championship in 2016, so it’s not my job to create a standard, I’ve just got to reestablish the standard because it’s already here. It’s a championship-caliber program and caliber team.”

He said his program will be built on four core principles: discipline, attitude, toughness and effort. With a doctorate in education administration in progress, McCurdy added that academics will be a central priority for his players alongside what happens on the field.

The Hornets finished with a 3-8 overall and fourth overall in 5A Region 4 with a 3-3 region record. BHS lost 48-14 to Northside High School in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

Pictured right, McCurdy with his wife and children. PHOTO BY ROBERT NOLES | THE OBSERVER