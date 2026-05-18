Anchored in Truth | When it feels like no one is listening

BY ROBERT MILLER

OPINION —

“And she was in bitterness of soul, and prayed to the Lord and wept in anguish,” — 1 Samuel 1:10.

There are some prayers that come easily. A quick “Thank you” before a meal, a brief request before heading out the door or a simple moment of gratitude at the end of the day. And then there are the other kinds of prayers. You know, the ones that don’t feel so neat or composed. The ones that aren’t said out loud. The ones that come from a place so deep, so painful, that you can’t even find the words for them. These aren’t just prayers; They’re cries.

Most people never hear those prayers. They don’t see the past hurt, pain or weight behind them. They don’t feel the quiet ache that sits just beneath the surface. But God does.

In 1 Samuel 1, we meet a woman named Hannah, who from the outside looking in, had the appearance of having everything she needed. She had a family, she had a home and a place to worship to be close to God. But inside, she was carrying something heavy, something unseen by everyone around her. You see, Hannah longed for a child — and year after year, that longing remained unanswered. To make matters worse, she was constantly reminded of her pain by someone who didn’t understand it. Even those closest to her couldn’t fully grasp what she was going through. And yet, somehow, she kept showing up.

One day, she goes to the temple and pours her heart out before God. Scripture says she was “in bitterness of soul” and “wept in anguish.” Her prayer wasn’t polished. It wasn’t impressive. In fact, to the priest watching nearby, it didn’t even make sense. He assumed something was wrong with her. But nothing was wrong; She was just hurting. And she brought that hurt to the only place she knew she could.

God.

There is so much power in this moment because it reminds us of something we often forget: God is not put off by our pain. He is not confused by our tears. He’s not even distant from our struggles. Rather, He listens; patiently. And in His time, Scripture tells us that “the Lord remembered her.” Not because He had forgotten — but because He was now moving. What she had been carrying in silence was never ignored. It just wasn’t answered in her time. And when her prayer was answered, that isn’t where the story ends. Rather, it ends with her in worship. A heart that was once heavy is now lifted. Not because of what she received, but because of who God proved Himself to be. And her words echo far beyond her own life.

Generations later, another woman would sing a similar song. Mary, the mother of Jesus, would praise God for lifting the lowly and remembering His people. The same God who heard Hannah would one day send His Son into the world. And through Jesus, we see this truth more clearly than ever: God doesn’t just hear from a distance. He comes near.

So, what does that mean for us?

It means that the prayers no one else hears… God hears. It means the burdens no one else sees… God sees. And it means the tears no one else understands…God understands. Even when it feels like nothing is happening, He is listening.

So don’t stop praying. Don’t stop trusting. Don’t assume silence means absence. Because the same God who heard Hannah… Is still listening today.

God bless, and I love you all.