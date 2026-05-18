Memorial Day Events

Opelika to host Memorial Day Observance

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika will host Memorial Day Services on May 25, 2026. The event will honor and remember our military heroes who fought for the freedom of our country, as well as the families who lost loved ones in the line of service. Services will be held at Courthouse Square at 10 a.m.

The lineup this year includes a:

Welcome by Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith

Invocation and Benediction by Evangelist Robert Miller, Tenth Street church of Christ

Guest speaker LTC Michael “Mike” Venafro, Commander, 1-507th Parachute Infantry Regiment

Introduction of the Legacy of Courage Award and recipients

LTC Michael “Mike” Venafro, Commander of the 1-507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, is a native of Fall River, Massachusetts, who also spent part of his formative years in Opelika, Alabama. Commissioned as an Infantry Officer through the University of South Alabama, he has served in leadership assignments across the United States, South Korea, Afghanistan, Europe and the Middle East throughout a distinguished military career spanning more than two decades. A veteran of multiple combat deployments, LTC Venafro most recently commanded the 4th Ranger Training Battalion before assuming command of 1-507th PIR in 2025. He and his wife, Tyler, are the proud parents of four children.

The city of Opelika is proud to introduce the Legacy of Courage Award, a program created to honor and recognize veterans who have demonstrated exceptional service, sacrifice, courage and continued commitment to their community. This award seeks to celebrate those who not only served our nation with honor, but who have also carried that same spirit of service into their civilian lives — strengthening the Opelika community through leadership, integrity and selflessness.

“We invite the entire community to join us this Memorial Day as we come together to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Leigh Krehling, Community Relations Officer for the city of Opelika. “We are especially proud to introduce the new Legacy of Courage Award, which will recognize the extraordinary service, sacrifice and lasting impact of veterans in our community. It is our hope that this award will continue to inspire future generations for years to come.”

Following the Memorial Day services, the Museum of East Alabama will host a reception for the public to share the extraordinary memorabilia of Opelika’s history.

In the case of rain, the 10 a.m. services will be moved to the Opelika Public Library.

If you have questions, please contact Leigh Krehling at lkrehling@opelika-al.gov.

Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast scheduled for May 25

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Auburn community is invited to attend the 26th annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.

This year’s guest of honor is U.S. Air Force Col. John R. Wingfield III, recipient of the Distinguished Veteran Award, and the Auburn Heroes Remembered Award will be presented to the family of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eugene Sledge. Tickets are $25 per person or $250 for a table of 10 and are available at Auburn City Hall, 144 Tichenor Ave.

A free wreath-laying ceremony will follow at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Monument at Ross Street and Glenn Avenue, featuring a rifle detail by VFW Post 5404. Parking is available at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex, Felton Little Park and the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot. Road closures will be in place around the ceremony area.

Southern Union to host Memorial Day Observance

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

WADLEY — Southern Union State Community College will host a Memorial Day Observance Thursday, May 21, at the Renaissance Theater on the Wadley Campus.

The program will be led by The Honorable Donna McKay, Mayor of Wadley, and will feature remarks and presentations from Southern Union representatives, students and community members. The observance will also include a keynote address from Chaplain Lt. Col. Bradley Kimble.

This event is intended to honor and remember the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States. Members of the community are invited to attend and join in this time of reflection and recognition.

For additional information, please contact Southern Union State Community College Veterans Affairs Department Financial Aid Specialist Sarah Newman at snewman@suscc.edu.

About SUSCC

Southern Union State Community College, with its campuses in Wadley, Opelika and Valley, stands as the second-oldest two-year college in Alabama. Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), SUSCC is committed to academic excellence and community engagement, proudly offering a range of associate degrees.