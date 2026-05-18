Public notices | Week of May 18, 2026

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of AL, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that MMC Contracting, LLC, has completed the Contract (Renovation). of Lowder Hall – Rooms 008&008A Renovations at Edward L. and Catherine K. Lowder Business Building, 405 W Magnolia Ave Suite 202, Auburn, AL 36849 for the State of Alabama and of LEE County, Auburn Alabama Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

INOX Design, Inc. 1640 Powers Ferry Road, Bldg 24, Suite 200 Marietta, GA 30067 (Architect/Engineer)

Mike Martin (Contractor)

MMC Contracting LLC 924 9th Ave. Columbus, GA 31901

LEGAL RUN 04/29/26, 05/07/26, 05/14/26 & 05/21/26

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Ark Remediation, LLC. Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Renovation GW Carver Hall Lead Abatement Project at 505 Martin Luther King Ave Opelika, AL 36801.

for the State of Alabama and the (County) (City) of Lee County/Opelika,

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jeff Kappelman – City of Opelika or Ark Remediation, LLC. 2064 Notasulga Rd Tallassee, AL 36078.

LEGAL RUN 04/29/2026, 05/07/26, 05/14/26 & 05/21/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2026-900152.00

KAAM Enterprises, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

A Parcel of Real Property described as: COM INT WLY R/W LONG ST & NLY R/W ALA ST TH W 378’S ALONG SAID NLY R/W TO POB N 150’ W 65’ S (60’d S 150’ TO NLY R/W ALA ST E 60’ ALONG SAID R/W TO POB IN S 13 T 19 N R 26 E OPELIKA, also

described as Lee County, Alabama Tax

Parcel 43-09-06-13-4-001-019.000

And Julia E. Martin, and/or the unknown heirs Of Julia E. Martin, And Patricia M. Felton, and/or the unknown heirs of Patricia M. Felton, And

Chantis P. Martin, and/or the unknown heirs of Chantis P. Martin, And Evelyn Martin, and/or the unknown heirs of Evelyn Martin And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D & E, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the Plaintiffs, but who may otherwise have interest in this action, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment if and

when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of March, 2026, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: KAAM Enterprises, LLC, as Plaintiff; Julia Martin, and/or the unknown heirs of Julia Martin; and, Patricia Felton, and/or the unknown heirs of Patricia Felton; and, Chantis P. Martin, and/or the unknown heirs of Chantis P. Martin; and, Evelyn Martin, and/or the unknown heirs of Evelyn Martin, as Defendants, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

COM INT WLY R/W LONG ST & NLY R/W ALA ST TH W 378’S ALONG SAID NLY R/W TO POB N 150’ W 65’ S (60’d S 150’ TO NLY R/W ALA ST E 60’ ALONG SAID R/W

TO POB IN S 13 T 19 N R 26 E OPELIKA, also described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel 43-09-06-13-4-001-019.000

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF APRIL, 2026.

Mary Roberson, Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Brandon F. Poticny

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C. 724 North Dean Road, Suite 100 Auburn, AL 36830

LEGAL RUN 05/07/26, 05/14/26 & 05/21/26 & 05/28/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2026-900183.00

KAAM Enterprises, LLC,

Plaintiff,

v.

A Parcel of Real Property described as: PART SE4 SEC 13 T19N R26E; BEG INT N ROW ALABAMA ST & SE ROW MLK BLVD; NW & NE 120’ SON ROW; SE, 120’ SON CREEK TO ALA ST. W 90’ SON ROW TO POB, also described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel 43-09-06-13-4-001-021.000

And Jeanette H. Jones, And Melvin Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs Of Melvin Brooks, And Tabbitha Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs

Of Tabbitha Brooks, And Roy Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs Of Roy Brooks, And Wayne Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs Of Wayne Brooks,

And Melinda Thomas, and/or the unknown heirs Of Melinda Thomas, And Robert Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs Of Robert Brooks, And Jessie Brooks Strong, and/or the unknown heirs Of Jessie Brooks Strong, And Lovell Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Lovell Brooks

And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D & E, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities,Whose names are otherwise unknown to the

Plaintiffs, but who may otherwise have interest in this action, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment if and when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of March, 2026, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: KAAM Enterprises, LLC, as Plaintiff; Jeanette H. Jones, and/or the unknown heirs of Jeanette H. Jones; and, Melvin Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Melvin Brooks; and, Tabbitha Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Tabbitha Brooks; and, Roy Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Roy Brooks; and, Wayne Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Wayne Brooks; and, Melinda Thomas, and/or the unknown heirs of Melinda Thomas; and, Robert Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Robert Brooks; and, Jessie Brooks Strong, and/or the unknown heirs of Jessie Brooks Strong; and, Lovell Brooks, and/or the unknown heirs of Lovell Brooks, as Defendants, whose names, identities, additional heirs executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

PART SE4 SEC 13 T19N R26E; BEG INT N ROW ALABAMA ST & SE ROW MLK BLVD; NW & NE 120’ SON ROW; SE, 120’ SON CREEK TO ALA ST. W 90’ SON ROW TO POB, also described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel 43-09-06-13-4-001-021.000

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF APRIL, 2026.

Mary Roberson, Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Brandon F. Poticny

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C. 724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

LEGAL RUN 05/07/26, 05/14/26 & 05/21/26 & 05/28/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUBY NELL MILLER, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

Case No: 2026-200

TO: JUSTIN SCOTT PHILLIPS

NOTICE: On the 7th day of April, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of Ruby Nell Miller was filed in my office for Probate by Brian Miller and Julie Foster and the 1st day of June, 2026, at 2 o’clock p.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 30th day of April, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

Carolyn Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 05/07/2026, 05/14/2026 & 05/21/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE NO.: 2026-047

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EVELYN ELAINE BURTON, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of EVELYN ELAINE BURTON, deceased, having been granted to Ed Parish, Jr., on the 9th day of April, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Lee County Alabama

Legal Run 05/7/26, 05/14/26 & 05/21/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2026-900110.00

ANDREW P. WILSON, and LINDA P. WILSON, Plaintiffs,

v.

A Parcel of Land Lying in Lee County, Alabama, More Particularly Described as:

Lot Number Twenty-Five (25) of Motts Estates, in Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 29 East, in Lee County, Alabama, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of said Subdivision recorded in Town Plat Book 9, Page 164-165, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Also known as Lee County Tax Parcel

43-15-02-09-0-000-081.008 and commonly known as: 645 Lee Road 439, Salem, Alabama 36874.

MARY E. SMITH, or her heirs, if deceased, and

Any unknown person who may claim an interest in said lands,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence. You are hereby notified that on the 17th day of February 2026, a Bill to Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, Case No. CV-2026-900110.00, regarding the following described real property:

Lot Number Twenty-Five (25) of Motts Estates, in Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 29 East, in Lee County, Alabama, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of said Subdivision recorded in Town Plat Book 9, Page 164-165, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Also known as Lee County Tax Parcel 43-15-02-09-0-000-081.008 and commonly known as: 645 Lee Road 439, Salem, Alabama 36874. Together with the 1991 Class C 2100 SQFT Manufactured Home affixed to the land and the improvements thereon.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 1st day of May 2026.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin II. Meade 830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875 bhm@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 05/7/26, 05/14/26, 05/21/26 & 05/28/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

BISHOP CALVIN JAMES, JR., DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-1800

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Tiffany James as Executor for the Estate of BISHOP CALVIN JAMES, JR.., deceased, on April 24, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 24th day of April, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 05/07/26, 05/14/26 & 05/21/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN the Matter of Louis Carter Young, Jr., an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interest parties: Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a legal Guardian for the person of Louis Carter Young, Jr. It is ordered that the 4th day of June, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it propert. Done this the 1st day of May, 2026.

Jere Colley

Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 05/07/2026, 05/14/26 & 05/21/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

ROBBIE D. FREEMAN, JR., a/k/a ROBERT D. FREEMAN, JR., DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-199

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 28th day of April 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

COREY S. FREEMAN, Administrator

Carolyn C. Jolly Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 05/7/26, 05/14/26, 05/21/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: ESTATE OF AUBREY RANDALL LAKE, DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 2026-014

PETITION TO PROBATE WILL

NOTICE

Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of AUBREY RANDALL LAKE, deceased, having been granted to BRANDON LAKE, on the 23rd day of April, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Raymond L. Jackson, Jr.

Attorney for BRANDON LAKE

Executor of the Estate of AUBREY LAKE

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Raymond L. Jackson, Jr.

Attorney

1957 Kirkland Drive

Auburn, AL 36832

Telephone: (334) 524-3793

e-mail address: ray@rayjackson.law

Legal Run 05/14/26, 05/21/26 & 05/28/26

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the board of directors of The Water Works Board of the City of Opelika will be held on May 18, 2026, beginning at 3:00 PM, in the board room of the Administrative Building located in the W. Warner Williams Water Resource Park, 4055 Water Street, Opelika, Alabama. The meeting agenda will be posted as specified in State law.

The regularly scheduled meeting on May 25, 2026, has been cancelled.

DATED this the 23rd day of March, 2026.

ERIC CANADA, SECRETARY OF THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 05/14/2026

NOTICE OF RULE NISI AND MODIFICATION ACTION

ANDRE J. JACKSON, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer ALECIA C. DOUGLAS’ petition for Rule Nisi and Modification and other relief by July 17, 2026, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2018-900278.01, in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

DONE the 6th day of May, 2026.

MARY B. ROBERSON, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Jennifer M. Chambliss

Samford & Denson, LLP

P. O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803 2345

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Legal Run 05/14/26, 05/21/26, 05/28/26 & 06/04/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA ‘

In the Matter of: Sharon Carrion, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Timothy Carrion and any relatives or interested parties: Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Sharon Carrion It is ordered that the 22nd day of June, 2026, at 10 a.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper.

Done this the 11th day of May, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield Attorney for Lee County DHR Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal run 05/14/2026, 05/21/2026 & 05/28/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James R. Marshall, Sarah P. Marshall and Jean B. Hendrix to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated January 31, 2012 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 3853, Page 723 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on June 16, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 51, THE VILLAGES AT BEAUREGARD, PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO AND AS SHOWN BY THAT CERTAIN MAP OR PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN TOWN PLAT BOOK 33, AT PAGE 114, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 80 Lee Road 2199, Opelika, Alabama 36804

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at:

https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-005678

Legal Run 05/21/26, 05/28/26 & 06/04/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

05/28/2026 at 10:00am

Unit 3019

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 05/21/2026

May 12, 2026

Pursuant to the provisions of Act #108, approved July 3, 1957, and Act #79-331, the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, Inc., has been certified by the Alabama Board of Agriculture and Industries as the authorized association to conduct a referendum among the peanut producers in the State of Alabama to determine whether or not an assessment at the rate of twelve and one-half cents ($.125) per one hundred pounds shall continue to be collected on all peanuts marketed in Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that the Association has determined that the referendum will be held on June 24, 2026, during established office hours between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

That all persons engaged in the production of peanuts for the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 shall be eligible to vote.

To obtain a list of the 2026 polling places, growers can contact the Alabama Peanut Producers Association office at 334-792-6482, any APPA Board member or visit the association website at www.alpeanuts.com.

That in the event the referendum is carried by a majority of those voting, then the assessment will be collected upon an order of the Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries to all persons, firms and corporations engaged in the business of purchasing peanuts in this state by deducting the aforementioned assessment from the purchase price of peanuts.

That the proceeds from the funds derived from the assessment will be administered by the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, Inc.

That the funds shall be used for the purpose of financing or contributing toward the financing of programs in research, education, promotion and other methods designed to increase the consumption of peanuts and peanut products, as well as the general well-being of the peanut producers.

Sincerely,

Libbie Johnson Executive Director

Alabama Peanut Producers Association

LEGAL RUN 05/21/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 1412 Opelika Road Auburn, Al 36830

05/28/2026 at 10:00am

Unit 229

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 05/21/2026

Auburn Collision Center, LLC

Will be holding an auction for the vehicles listed below

The auction will be held at Auburn Collision Center, LLC

at 823B Opelika Rd., Auburn, Alabama 36830 on June 27,2026 at 7 o’clock a.m. Phone No. is 3(34) 821-0006

VIN # 3N1AB7AP0KY322992

2019 NISSAN SENTRY

VIN # 2C3CDZJG2MH660449

2021 DODGE CHALLENGER

VIN # 3N1CP5DVXRL558890

2024 NISSAN KICKS

Legal run 05/21/26 & 05/28/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 1058

Unit 2019

Unit C292

Unit C295

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 05/21/2026

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. __

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-4 District (Medium Density Residential District) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the southeast corner of Section 10, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, said point being the true point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence North 89 degrees 33 minutes 13 seconds West, 1287.10 feet; thence North 89 degrees 34 minutes 35 seconds West, 1130.53 feet; thence North 17 degrees 21 minutes 00 seconds East, 174.07 feet; thence South 72 degrees 39 minutes 00 seconds East, 300.00 feet; thence North 17 degrees 21 minutes 00 seconds East, 600.00 feet to the southwesterly right-of-way line of U.S. Highway No. 280; thence, along said right-of-way line, South 72 degrees 45 minutes 23 seconds East, 1989.23 feet; thence, leaving said right-of-way line, South 0 degrees 24 minutes 51 seconds East, 78.10 feet to the true point of beginning. Containing 18.35 acres; Being further shown as Parcel F.

The above-described property contains 18.34 acres, more or less, and is located in the 3400 Block of Birmingham Highway (approximately 1500 feet from the Veterans Parkway and U.S. Highway 280 Intersection), Opelika, Lee County, Alabama

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodation due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 21st day of May, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 05/21/2026

Form of Advertisement of Completion

Legal Notice: In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that Toland Construction LLC, License # 51788, has completed, substantially, the contract for construction of A New Events Pavilion for Chewacla State Park located at 124 Shell Toomer Parkway for the State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, 64 N. Union Street, Suite 538, Montgomery, AL. 36104, located in the State of Alabama, County of Lee. The owners have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify JMR+H Architecture, PC., 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL. 36104.

Legal Run: 5/21/2026, 5/28/2026, 6/4/2026, & 6/11/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 05-29-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 488

Unit 529

Unit 310

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal run 05/21/2026

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY CASE NO. 2026-242

RE: ESTATE OF RANDALL CRAIG GIBSON, Deceased:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the

11th day of May, 2026 by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Steven Douglas Gibson

Steven Douglas Gibson, Executor

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr., Esq.

Attorney for Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone

Legal Run 05/21/26, 05/28/26 & 06/04/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

LEE ROY KELLEY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2026-240

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to KAREN W. INGRAM, Personal Representative, on the 12th day of May, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Karen W. Ingram

LEGAL RUN 05/21/26, 05/28/26 & 06/04/26