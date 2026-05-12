Statement from Wes Allen, Sec. of State, on special primary election

CONTRIBUTED BY WES ALLEN, ALABAMA SECRETARY OF STATE

I am Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State.

Today, I want to make sure Alabama voters understand exactly what’s happening

with our elections. I will not recap what has brought us to this point. The purpose

of this press event is to provide clear, timely information based on what we know

now about the May 19 Primary Election and Aug. 11 Special Primary Election.



Most importantly, Primary Election Day on May 19 is still happening, and it is

very important. The May 19 Primary Election will go forward as planned, and I

want Alabama voters to be prepared to vote Tuesday, May 19.



A federal court had previously required Alabama to use a court-mandated

congressional map. As of yesterday, May 11, the Supreme Court of the United

States lifted that requirement. That means Alabama will now move forward using

its own 2023 legislatively enacted congressional map.



The May 19 primary includes many important races, including numerous statewide

constitutional offices, local races, state legislative and judicial races, as well as

statewide constitutional amendments. All of these will proceed as normal, and

results will be tabulated, canvassed and certified.



Certain congressional races will be handled differently in accordance with the

Governor’s Proclamation. Congressional Districts 1, 2, 6 and 7 are affected. Votes

cast in those congressional races on May 19 will be tabulated and made public.

However, per Act 2026-612, votes for those races will be void for purposes of

determining the party nominee.



Per Gov. Ivey’s Proclamation, there will be a special primary election on

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, for Congressional Districts 1, 2, 6 and 7 only. There

will be no runoff for the Aug. 11 Special Primary. The candidate who receives

the greatest number of votes will be the party nominee of that primary election.



Qualifying for Congressional District 1, 2, 6 and 7 with the political parties will

begin May 20. The qualification deadline with the parties is Friday, May 22, 2026,

at 5 p.m. The parties will certify their qualified candidates to the Secretary of

State by noon on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Petitions for independent candidates and

minor parties for the Special Primary Election are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Here is what I want every Alabama voter to remember: Go vote on May 19.

Votes for statewide constitutional offices, local races, state legislative and judicial races,

as well as statewide constitutional amendments will count on May 19. If you live

in Congressional Districts 1, 2, 6 or 7, your vote for those races on Aug. 11 will

decide those races.



I have complete confidence in Alabama’s election officials as we carry out both the

regular 2026 election cycle and this special primary election. I appreciate the hard

work already done by local election officials, absentee election managers and my

team at the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.



As more information becomes available, I will share it as quickly as possible with

Alabama voters.



Again, May 19 remains the 2026 Primary Election Day. Be sure to vote that day.