Statement from Wes Allen, Sec. of State, on special primary election

CONTRIBUTED BY WES ALLEN, ALABAMA SECRETARY OF STATE
I am Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State.
Today, I want to make sure Alabama voters understand exactly what’s happening
with our elections. I will not recap what has brought us to this point. The purpose
of this press event is to provide clear, timely information based on what we know
now about the May 19 Primary Election and Aug. 11 Special Primary Election.
Most importantly, Primary Election Day on May 19 is still happening, and it is
very important. The May 19 Primary Election will go forward as planned, and I
want Alabama voters to be prepared to vote Tuesday, May 19.
A federal court had previously required Alabama to use a court-mandated
congressional map. As of yesterday, May 11, the Supreme Court of the United
States lifted that requirement. That means Alabama will now move forward using
its own 2023 legislatively enacted congressional map.
The May 19 primary includes many important races, including numerous statewide
constitutional offices, local races, state legislative and judicial races, as well as
statewide constitutional amendments. All of these will proceed as normal, and
results will be tabulated, canvassed and certified.
Certain congressional races will be handled differently in accordance with the
Governor’s Proclamation. Congressional Districts 1, 2, 6 and 7 are affected. Votes
cast in those congressional races on May 19 will be tabulated and made public.
However, per Act 2026-612, votes for those races will be void for purposes of
determining the party nominee.
Per Gov. Ivey’s Proclamation, there will be a special primary election on
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, for Congressional Districts 1, 2, 6 and 7 only. There
will be no runoff for the Aug. 11 Special Primary. The candidate who receives
the greatest number of votes will be the party nominee of that primary election.
Qualifying for Congressional District 1, 2, 6 and 7 with the political parties will
begin May 20. The qualification deadline with the parties is Friday, May 22, 2026,
at 5 p.m. The parties will certify their qualified candidates to the Secretary of
State by noon on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Petitions for independent candidates and
minor parties for the Special Primary Election are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Here is what I want every Alabama voter to remember: Go vote on May 19.
Votes for statewide constitutional offices, local races, state legislative and judicial races,
as well as statewide constitutional amendments will count on May 19. If you live
in Congressional Districts 1, 2, 6 or 7, your vote for those races on Aug. 11 will
decide those races.
I have complete confidence in Alabama’s election officials as we carry out both the
regular 2026 election cycle and this special primary election. I appreciate the hard
work already done by local election officials, absentee election managers and my
team at the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.
As more information becomes available, I will share it as quickly as possible with
Alabama voters.
Again, May 19 remains the 2026 Primary Election Day. Be sure to vote that day.