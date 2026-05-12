Obituaries | Week of May 11, 2026

JO ANNE HUGHES

Jo Anne Jordan Hughes, lovingly known as “Tootie” and “2E” to those closest to her, passed away peacefully at home on Mother’s Day, surrounded by the love of her family.

Jo Anne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend whose love for her family was evident in every part of her life. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry J. Hughes, who remained faithfully by her side until her very last breath, caring for her with unwavering love and devotion through her final season of life.

She is also survived by her son, Joshua Lee Hughes (Meghan), who is especially grateful for the precious time he was able to spend with his mother over these last few months, and especially the cherished moments shared together on Mother’s Day.

Jo Anne leaves behind her darling granddaughter, Erin Hughes; and her parents, Jay and Ashley Hughes. She is also survived by her brother,Hiram Ray “Buck” Jordan (Jo Jordan), and his children, Caroline “Dee” Kimrey (Will) and Christopher Jordan (Amber); her sister Jackie Sport, (Bill Norman) their children, Tara Norman Beasley (Nolan) and Mickey Norman (Brandi).

Those who knew Jo Anne will remember her for her love of family, her strength, her warmth and the lasting impact she made on the people closest to her.

Funeral arrangements will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Gregg Griffin, Chad Butts, Jeff Bently, Micky Norman, Chris Jordan and Austin Norman.

CHARLES CARTER

Charles Christopher Carter, of Opelika passed away Friday, May 8, 2026. He was born Dec. 26, 1977 to Stephen and Alice Carter. He is survived by his children Jacklyn Mechelle Carter, Stephanie (Christian) Rivera and Charles Austin Carter; stepchildren Kendrick Coleman, Bradon Coleman; siblings Julianne Bartlett and Denise (Jeff) Pokorney. He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed and loved by many.

He loved his kids and family dearly. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars and fishing. He was a mechanic for more than 27 years.

A celebration of life will be held for immediate family and friends only, Saturday, May, 16, at Spring Villa Lodge at 1847 Spring Villa Road in Opelika.

JEAN MARGUERITE

WERNER

Jean Werner passed away on May 5, 2026, at the age of 77, after a battle with cancer.

She was born on Jan. 6, 1949, in Bilwaskarma, Nicaragua, to the late Graham and Margaret Nelson. She is also preceded in death by her husband Lou Werner. She is survived by her brother Bob Nelson and his family (sister-in-law Joan and nieces Jenny and Katie), as well as her cherished friend, Nahda Resen, who held the place of a sister in her heart.

Voulishia Roberson was also a devoted caregiver and friend of Jean in the last years of her life. Jean had many, many loving friends around the world.

Jean became a born-again Christian in the early 1970s when she was a Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand. She enrolled at Columbia Bible College in South Carolina, where she met Lou, who she married in 1985. They lived in Atlanta and were active members in several churches and faith communities there. After Lou’s passing from leukemia in 1993, Jean went on to serve as a missionary in Russia for several years. Jean also taught classes in English as a second language, where she made many friends in the international community in Auburn and Opelika.

She co-founded the Friends of Internationals group, which provides support and connection for international students. In her last years, she hosted a weekly Bible study group open to anyone. Jean was generous and always looking for ways to help people, especially single women in the faith who might be going through a rough patch.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Church in Opelika, Saturday, May 9. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pioneers, a Christian Missionary Organization (www.pioneers.org).

She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

LOIS “MARIE” ISBELL DUNN

Lois “Marie” Isbell Dunn of Opelika, Alabama was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama on Dec. 9, 1941 to the late Cloyace and Lora Isbell, and passed away at Bethany House in Auburn on May 3, 2026. She was 84 years old.

Marie graduated from Deshler High School in Tuscumbia and attended St. Margaret Nursing School in Montgomery, where she graduated in 1964. Later, she started Twin City Meats with her husband and their partners Elton and Charlotte Humphrey.

She loved Alabama Football, traveling, her family and taking care of others.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband Wayland Dunn Sr., sister Juanita Isbell and daughter-in-law Stacy Dunn.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa Meloy (Tim); son Wayland Dunn Jr.; grandson Shawn Nochumson (Nikki); sister Carolene Wu and sister-in-law Tenice Dunn Zerbe.

Visitation was held Thursday, May 7, in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home a Chapel service to following. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers Wendy, Denise, Patricia and Gretchen, who took such wonderful care of Marie.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Girls Ranch.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

FRED GRABOWSKY

Fred Grabowsky, age 72, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 2, 2026. Born on March 24, 1954 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Fred was the beloved son of Fred and Laila Grabowsky. As a child of a military family, he grew up in multiple places around the U.S. He attended the Naval Academy and went on to graduate from the University of Alabama in 1981 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked as an engineer in oil field logging, and in construction until his retirement when he settled in Auburn, with his wife Adelia.

Fred will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, generous spirit, tender heart and remarkable ability to make everyone he met feel special. He lived with a quiet, steady faith that guided his actions and relationships. He had a gift for helping others and a natural ability to fix just about anything that was broken. Whether it was a household repair, a project for a friend or simply lending a hand when someone needed him, Fred showed his love through action. He also had a lifelong habit of collecting odds and ends, always seeing value, possibility or future purpose in things others might overlook. His resourcefulness, kindness and one-of-a-kind personality were evident in everything he did.

At the center of Fred’s life was his deep and abiding love for his wife, Adelia, whom he believed hung the moon and the stars. Over their almost 45 years together, they shared countless wonderful adventures, though they eventually learned to steer clear of all boating-related activities. They were truly each other’s best friend and favorite companion and a greater example of true love would be hard to find.

Fred was immensely proud of his children and never missed an opportunity to brag about them. To know Fred was to know how deeply he loved his family, because he spoke of them with pride, joy and unmistakable affection every chance he had. That same pride and joy carried over to his grandchildren, who were among the great loves of his life. He treasured every moment spent with them, whether he was teaching them magic tricks, sneaking them M&Ms, taking them fishing, telling stories or simply making them laugh. His love for his family was unmistakable, and he made sure they knew, every day, just how much they meant to him.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Adelia Grabowsky; his daughters Stephanie Grabowsky (Katy), Katie Spybey (Rick) and Mary Smithson (Zach); and his son Jake Grabowsky. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Xander, Ella, Roland, Miller, Mary Caroline and Arlo.

He is lovingly remembered by his siblings Devra Boesch (Francis), Laila Bottomly (Kirk), Mark Grabowsky (Julie), Craig Grabowsky (Tami), Marla Jasper (Alan), Erik Grabowsky and Alita Thomas (Bob), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Laila Grabowsky.

He enjoyed fishing and cherished time with his family at his sister’s lake house. Please join his family there to celebrate his life on May 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Jasper Lake House, at 12438 County Rd 35 in Tyler, Texas, 75706.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor his memory by spending time with a loved one, perhaps at a thrift store giving new life to something old.

Fred will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

HARRY R. GILL

Harry R. Gill, also known as Harry “The Bug Man” Gill passed away on the night of April 26, 2026.

Harry Roper Gill was born on Feb. 26, 1943 in Cordele, Georgia. He was the middle son of Andrew and Mary Roper Gill. Harry was named for is mother’s youngest brother, Harry Harrington Roper who died as an infant aged two in 1926. Harry had a younger brother Donnie whom passed in 2022 and is survived by his older brother Andrew Wade. When Harry was a year old, his parents moved the family to Albany, Georgia where the three brothers grew up.

When he was in the ninth grade, he attended Lyman Ward Military Academy in Camp Hill, Alabama. Harry was named Ideal Cadet in his senior year, Battalion Commander and one of the Top Three Seniors to Remember. Harry was also an honor student for the four years he attended Lyman Ward.

On Oct. 24, 1964, Harry married his beloved wife Sylvia Gill. Sylvia was a much loved school teacher. They were married for 34 wonderful years until cancer took Sylvia from Harry. Harry dearly missed Sylvia.

Harry was a police officer for seven years with the city of Auburn. There, he was the kind of officer who knew people by name, showed up when it mattered and carried out his duties with steady judgment and respect for everyone in the community.

After working as a police officer, Harry began working in the pest control business. Harry was highly trusted and well-loved by all of his customers. Many folks in Auburn and the larger area knew Harry from this time. Most if not all of his customers will remember him as Harry “The Bug Man” Gill. This is where Harry really shined. Harry was trusted by many for his consideration and care.

In 1999, Harry was very active with the Auburn United Methodist Church, where he helped to start the television ministry. He was president of the Men’s Breakfast Bible Study, and Harry was on the church board for 10 years. Harry performed several Emmaus walks with AUMC. Harry also operated the sound system in the main sanctuary for 15 years; he installed the sound systems in the Joel McDavid classroom and the Babe McGhee classroom. Harry was devoted to God and to his church, and you could see that devotion and dedication every day in Harry’s life.

Harry is survived by his older brother, Wade Gill of Savannah, Georgia, as well as by two nieces, two grand-nieces and a nephew.

There was a small graveside service for Harry at Auburn Memorial Park on May 6 for close friends and family.

There was a celebration of his life at the Auburn University Agricultural Heritage Park Pavilion “The Red Barn” at 5 p.m. on Wednesday May 13. All those who knew Harry are welcome to attend and share stories and love for Harry.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

MICHAEL R. COLE

Michael R. Cole, age 80, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2026, at East Alabama Medical Center. Born on Aug. 8, 1945, Michael lived a life marked by service, devotion to family and a deep appreciation for the simple joys that brought happiness to those around him.

Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1963 to 1967. His years of military service reflected the patriotism and dedication that remained with him throughout his life.

He was the beloved son of the late Horace and Minnie Bell Cole and was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Harris.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Janice Tyson Cole; his daughters Wendy (Jimmy) Nasworthy of Tifton, Georgia, Laurie Weaver of Orlando, Florida, MeLissa (Alan) June of Newnan, Georgia and Patricia (Ian) Michael of Manchester, Georgia; and his son James (Virginia) Emfinger of South Chesterfield, Virginia. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Burt of Cusseta, Alabama and his brother Gary (Brenda) Cole of Opelika. Michael leaves behind nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory for years to come.

Michael had a lifelong passion for NASCAR, Alabama football, vintage car shows and spending weekends searching for hidden treasures at flea markets and thrift stores. He also deeply loved music of all kinds, and these interests filled his life with excitement, curiosity and joy. He will be remembered for his enthusiasm, his stories and the warmth he shared with family and friends.

A funeral was held Tuesday, May 12, at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

Michael’s family and friends will forever hold his memory close in their hearts.

JUDITH ANN ROBINSON MILLER

Judith Ann Robinson Miller, 89, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2026.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1936 in Birmingham, Alabama, to George Lee Robinson Sr. and Maxine Smith Robinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maxine Robinson; her loving husband of 50 years, Tom Miller; her great-grandson Logan Moss; her sister Jo Buttner; brother-in-law James Buttner; nephew Joseph DeStafino.

Judith’s care for other people shone through in her career as a nurse for more than 40 years. She was an avid quilter and many people were blessed to receive quilts from her. Basketmaking was another of her skills, as well as baking. She quietly helped others whenever she saw a need.

Her favorite time of day was her morning coffee and Bible time. She loved the Lord and found her peace in Jesus. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church for several years.

She is survived by her son Mark Miller (Susan); daughter Cathy Word (Wayne); grandson Matthew Word (Shannon); granddaughter Karen Moss (Daniel); grandson Xander Miller (Sophie); great-grandchildren Thomas Word, Abby Word, Charlotte Word, Ellie Moss, Cheyenne Hukowski (Nick) and Aidan Guthrie; brother George Lee Robinson Jr. (Sue); sister Elizabeth DeStafino; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private celebration of Judith’s life at a later date.

WILLIAM CECIL

STARR SR.

William Cecil Starr Sr., 89, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026, peacefully at his home in Auburn. Cecil was born on July 20, 1936, at the family home on Beehive, to Floyd T. and Eva Maye Starr. He and his older brother Terry Starr were their only children. Cecil held an especially close relationship with his mother, whom he admired and loved dearly. He and his mother will spend this Mother’s Day together for the first time since 1970.

Cecil served in the army, spending much of his service at Fort Polk in Louisiana. During that time, he met William “Bill” Young, who remained a lifelong friend.

Cecil will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit, that began at a young age. This spirit led him to various business ventures over his lifetime. From manufacturing mechanical bulls sent all over the world to construction to farming to real estate, there was nothing that Cecil could not accomplish that he set his mind to. Cecil was a visionary and prided his self with being able to “see around corners.” One of his first business ventures was selling boats on Opelika Road. Cecil and Terry were an integral part of helping their father build “Starr’s Trailer Town” in 1958. Cecil began his career in trucking and construction by opening “Starr Haulers.”

Cecil married the love of his life, Martha Jean, on Oct. 14, 1967. Together, they had three sons: Guy, Buck and Pat. Cecil and Martha Jean, together, built a legacy through hard work and dedication.

In 1969, Cecil and his uncle, Jim Starr, began working in disaster cleanup during Hurricane Camille. He assisted numerous communities across the coast throughout his lifetime. During this same time, Cecil began building mobile home parks, the first being Gentilly Mobile Home Park in Auburn. Over the years, he prided himself on providing families affordable housing for students attending Auburn University. Many lifelong friendships originated from these real estate ventures.

Cecil loved all things farming and animals. During his lifetime, he raised numerous types of animals: his favorites being registered Brahman Cattle and Palomino horses. Even in the late 70s, he was always focused on utilizing new farming technology. He served as the president of Lee County Cattleman’s Association. In his later years, Cecil enjoyed watching the creation and development of Choctafaula. He could frequently be found sitting in his favorite chair looking at each new animal addition out his window. Above all else, he instilled a lasting love and respect for animals to his family.

Cecil will be remembered for his zest for life and wit. He loved his family and loved many of his friends like family. Cecil loved to mentor his sons to accomplish their dreams and aspirations. He loved to mentor anyone that would listen. Cecil Starr loved people.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Eva Maye; and his brother Terry Starr (Pete). He is survived by Martha Jean Starr; sons Guy (Sharon) Starr, Buck (Tracie) Starr, Pat (Stephanie) Starr; grandchildren Jordan (Deanna) Marable, Drs. Ashton (Will) Ruffin, Kyle (Grace) Cherry, Savannah (Ryan) Gill, Patrick (Ashley) Starr, Anna Lynn Starr, Conner Starr, Abbie (David) Harbarger and Allie Starr; great-grandchildren Kirklynn and Easton Marable; Levi, Faith, Ava, Belle and Hope Ruffin; Alaina Cherry; David Gill; Keegan Bowles and Kinslee Spurlock.

The family would like to thank his caregivers for their dedication and love: Gale Poole, Laneeshala McCullough, Chavala Johnson and Niquitha Dawson.

A visitation with the family was held Tuesday, May 12 at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home. The funeral service was on Wednesday, May 13 at noon at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home with graveside immediately following at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika.

Pallbearers were Kyle Sims, Seth Taylor, Jim Hovey, Jerry Love, Kenny Kyser and Lance Eddins.

BAXTER GILES GARNER

Baxter Giles Garner of Auburn was born in Opelika, on July 17, 1941 to the late William Garner and Ruby Giles, and passed away May 9, 2026. He was 84 years old.

He lived most of his life in Notasulga, Alabama where he was the owner of Citizens Hardware & Building Supply. Baxter married the love of his life, Mildred Daniel of Opelika in 1961 and together they raised their family for 60 years. He was a patriotic American serving his nation in the U.S. Army during the Cold War.

He was preceded in death by his siblings and his wife. He is survived by his sons Barry (Shannon), Darren (Christy); grandchildren Will (Ally), Chris (Kayla), Clay (Kay), Jones Garner, Megan and Ryan Birchfield.

Baxter is also survived by his constant companion and loving dog, Maggie.

Visitation was held in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 13.

A graveside service will be at Notasulga Memory Gardens in Notasulga, Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the

Loachapoka Methodist Church, 6220 Stage Road

Loachapoka, AL 36865.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

LARRY JUSTICE

Larry Doyle Justice passed away May 9, 2026 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by all his family. Larry was born in Columbus, Georgia on Jan. 10, 1943 to Doyle and Doris Hendrix Justice. He was their second son. His dad was working at Bibb Mill. They later moved back to Geneva, Alabama and that is where Larry grew up.

He and his siblings grew up with their cousins and experienced a “Mayberry” like childhood. They were country cousins for sure… riding horses, loading watermelons in their truck and stacking peanuts, making a boat out of a truck hood and riding it down the river.

Larry excelled in all he did. He was a true leader. In high school, he was very involved in FFA. In his senior year, he was elected as the state FFA president. During that year, he spent a lot of time on the Auburn University Campus. After his high school graduation, he enrolled to take summer classes, graduating four years later with honors. After the Auburn graduation, he was hired by Lee County Schools as the Agribusiness teacher at Beulah High School. He taught there for 31 years. He had truly found his calling. Many students have told him that his classes got them started on their life goals. Larry taught integrity by example. Many former students have commented that Mr. Justice was strict, but he was always fair and they respected him for that.

Larry was very involved in the Beulah Community. He was essential in helping start the first Beulah Volunteer Fire Department, the first Beulah High School football program, and the Beulah Men’s Club. He was a member of Beulah Methodist Church, later joining and serving at Pine Grove Church. He had a true servant’s heart.

Larry and Sue enjoyed many years of travel with their close friends Thomas and Lois Wallace, Ken and Caroline McKemie, Robert and Betty McConnell and Joe and Jane Banks. Not only did they travel, but they also had every Saturday night supper date. They lived life together through happy times as well as sad times.

Larry retired from teaching in 1997, but had to wait for Sue to join him in 2005. After retirement, they enjoyed so much quality time together going on day trips, visiting family, spending time with the grandkids, camping, kayaking the rivers, lakes, the Okefenokee Swamp and the Florida Springs. They also remodeled their home, as well as helping the girls and sons-in-laws with remodeling things at their homes. He became the crepe myrtle trimming expert for friends and family. Larry was also the champion boiled peanut cooker. Many people told him they never realized the right way to cook them until they tasted his recipe.

Larry was a man of honor. He was so loved by his family and friends. He and Sue had a beautiful love story. She and his three girls were his heart. He loved being Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Doyle and Doris Justice, his brother Phillip Justice, his mother-in-law Eleanor Dukes Thompson, his sister-in-law Jane Allen and several cousins. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Sue Dukes Justice, his daughters and sons-in-law Laura and Shannon Robbins, Leigh and Kevin Powell, and Lana and Frank Lundy, sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Rex Bynum, brother and sister-in-law Don and Marilyn Justice, sister-in-law Melba Justice, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Peggy and Jay Gilkes, Anne and Mitch Ingram and Peter Allen, his grandchildren Justin and Chelsea Powell, Brandon and Katie Powell, Jacob and Maggie Powell, Nathan Robbins and fiancée Anna Tapley, Hannah Grace Robbins, Bryce Lundy, and Kaylin Lundy, his great-grandchildren Jessie Powell, Grant Powell, twins Stevie Grace and Stella Powell, nieces and nephews Amanda and Lee Marshall, Derek and Brooke Bynum, Randy Justice, Jonikka Gaines, Jackson Bailey, Kamryn Bailey, Mary Kathryn Marshall, Whit Bynum, Claire Ingram, Will Ingram, Caroline and Matthew Ingram, Shepherd Ingram, Mollie Grace Ingram, Shelley and Pokey Bowen, Tristin Gould, Olivia Gould, Sarah and Spyros Nomikos, Eva Nomikos, Paul Thurston, Sydney and Logan Thurston, Laura Allen, Philip and Becky Allen, Kristin and Garrett Davidson, special cousins Ronnie Justice, Roger and Jackie Justice, Mike Justice, Judy and Dan Hill. What a blessing from God to be surrounded by so many loved ones.

The Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, May 16 at Pine Grove Church, 7235 US-29 North, Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. CST followed by the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pine Grove Church Building Fund.