Auburn City Schools announces four new hires

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AUBURN CITY SCHOOLS

AUBURN — Auburn City Schools has announced four new hires for the 2026-2027 school year. The principals, coach and director each bring valuable experience and skills to serve Auburn City Schools.

JOSH HARRY

The Auburn City Schools Board of Education has approved Josh Harry as the next principal of Yarbrough Elementary School.

Harry, who has served as assistant principal at Creekside Elementary since 2021, is dedicated to student success, a positive school culture and collaborative leadership. He has led strategic planning, supported instructional excellence and encouraged district-wide community engagement.

A recognized leader, Harry was recently named the 2026 Outstanding Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year (District VII) by the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators. His dedication to ensuring every student reaches their full potential aligns perfectly with the mission and vision of Auburn City Schools.

“We are thankful for Lisa Wheatley and her service to YES as principal for the past two school years,” said ACS in a press release. “We are excited for the future of Yarbrough Elementary under Mr. Harry’s leadership and look forward to the continued success of its students, staff and community.”

TIFFANI CROLEY

The board has also approved Tiffani Croley as the next principal of Ogletree Elementary School.

Since 2022, she has served as assistant principal at Ogletree, where she has played a key role in supporting school safety, coordinating testing and fostering a positive learning environment for students and staff. Prior to that, she served as Title I Coordinator and spent several years in the classroom teaching elementary and middle school students.

A dedicated educational leader, Croley is passionate about building strong relationships, supporting academic growth and creating a safe, inclusive school community. Her leadership experience, collaborative spirit and focus on student success make her an excellent fit to lead Ogletree Elementary.

We extend our sincere gratitude to Caroline Raville for her outstanding leadership and service as principal since 2018.

DR. DURIEL BARLOW

Dr. Duriel Barlow has been approved by the Board of Education to be the next executive director of Human Resources for Auburn City Schools.

Barlow brings 23 years of experience within Auburn City Schools to the position, including service as a principal at multiple campuses and a key contributor to district-level initiatives. Throughout his career, his work has centered on people by recruiting, developing and supporting high-quality staff while building robust organizational culture and systems that promote development and achievement.

As the principal of East Samford School, Barlow led and supported a talented staff, implemented onboarding and professional development systems and partnered closely with district leadership regarding strategic priorities. He was also selected to open and lead the district’s first standalone seventh-grade school, establishing systems, staffing structures and culture from the ground up.

Barlow’s experience in staff development, personnel management and organizational leadership positions him well to lead Human Resources for ACS.

“We extend sincere appreciation to Dr. Shannon Pignato for her outstanding service as executive director of Human Resources, as we look forward to her continued leadership as assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction,” said ACS in the press release. “Please join us in congratulating Dr. Barlow on this well-deserved appointment and welcoming him into this important district leadership role.”

KEITH WOOD

Auburn City Schools recently announced Keith Wood as the new head coach for boys cross-country.

Wood is taking over for Jake Wade, whose leadership and service to cross-country have made a positive impact on the program and the student-athletes involved.

Wood, a two-time Auburn University graduate with additional studies from Purdue, brings a strong background in coaching and community involvement. He has served as an assistant cross-country coach and a distance track coach at Auburn High and is an NFHS Level 3-certified coach.

“I’m excited to continue the strong momentum of the boys’ XC team and build a competitive program while focusing on long-term athlete development and creating opportunities for all runners,” Wood said.

“Having previously served as our assistant cross-country coach and distance track coach at AHS, Coach Wood brings continuity, strong relationships with our athletes and a commitment to developing young men both on and off the track,” said James Slaton, ACS Director of Athletics.