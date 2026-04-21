Letter to the Editor: Character Council encourages community to be kind

OPINION —

The Envision Opelika Foundation has partnered with the Opelika Character Council since 2007 to emphasize and recognize good character across the community. Local businesses, organizations, city government and schools play key roles in this initiative. Since 2024, the Character Council has sponsored “Opelika Character Week,” a time to recognize the positive character of local citizens. Character week is April 20-24. We want to encourage everyone to “be kind” to everyone, not only during this observance, but in all our contact with each other. Suggestions for being kind are included in this article.

Each year, 12 character words are chosen and shared with the community, displayed at various locations such as the Board of Education, schools, Sportsplex and even local businesses. These words are also featured on the Opelika High School marquee and at city council meetings.

The Opelika City Council supports these efforts by recognizing a citizen each month for outstanding character. The Character Council also partners with city schools, incorporating these words into character education programs. They award an annual Character Scholarship to an Opelika High School senior attending Southern Union State Community College.

In 2018, the Character Council introduced the Opelika Character Creed, endorsed by the city council, Board of Education and Chamber of Commerce, highlighting the importance of good character. The Character Council remains committed to fostering positive character in Opelika, starting with families and extending throughout the community.

Acts Of Kindness