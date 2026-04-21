Letter to the Editor: Character Council encourages community to be kind

OPINION —
The Envision Opelika Foundation has partnered with the Opelika Character Council since 2007 to emphasize and recognize good character across the community. Local businesses, organizations, city government and schools play key roles in this initiative. Since 2024, the Character Council has sponsored “Opelika Character Week,” a time to recognize the positive character of local citizens. Character week is April 20-24. We want to encourage everyone to “be kind” to everyone, not only during this observance, but in all our contact with each other. Suggestions for being kind are included in this article.
Each year, 12 character words are chosen and shared with the community, displayed at various locations such as the Board of Education, schools, Sportsplex and even local businesses. These words are also featured on the Opelika High School marquee and at city council meetings.
The Opelika City Council supports these efforts by recognizing a citizen each month for outstanding character. The Character Council also partners with city schools, incorporating these words into character education programs. They award an annual Character Scholarship to an Opelika High School senior attending Southern Union State Community College.
In 2018, the Character Council introduced the Opelika Character Creed, endorsed by the city council, Board of Education and Chamber of Commerce, highlighting the importance of good character. The Character Council remains committed to fostering positive character in Opelika, starting with families and extending throughout the community.
Acts Of Kindness
- Start with showing love to your family, recognizing their strengths and forgiving their weaknesses.
- Recognize everyone for their kindness by saying “thank you” for what they did (be specific).
- Email or text a different friend each morning with a positive statement.
- When you pull up to a fast-food drive-thru, pay for the food order for the person behind you.
- Pick up someone’s litter on public property. Pick up trash (even if it’s not yours).
- Help a playing partner look for his lost golf ball.
- Genuinely compliment someone who is doing a service for you.
- Focus on others. Kindness puts others at the center. It’s not about you.
- Stay connected with others, especially old friends.
- Smile at others. Smile and the world smiles with you.
- Safely wave at others while driving, even if you don’t know them.
- Volunteer to visit shut-ins at their home or hospital.
- Pull a neighbor’s trash can from the street to their house.
- Give someone your seat at any crowded event.
- Allow someone else the parking space, and don’t try to out race them.
- Let someone cut in front of you in the line.
- When driving, let someone in when trying to switch into your lane.
- Defend a friend if untrue words are spoken about them. The friend may never know this kindness.
- Hold the door open for someone else.
- Pay it forward if you have been encouraged by someone else’s good deed to you.
- Practice an “attitude of gratitude” daily that leads to kindness.
- Be attentive with people in conversation, putting away the phone. Focus on them.
- Be there to listen to someone who could use a friend.
- Kindness is a two-way street. The more you practice kindness the more you receive kindness.
- Be polite.
- Use a warm tone in conversation.
- Show patience and gratitude to a stranger.
- Write a card telling someone how much you appreciate them.