Opelika woman celebrates a century of faith, family, community

Opelika resident Mary Abrams celebrated her 100th birthday on April 6, surrounded by family, friends and community members who gathered to honor a century of faith, resilience and service. Abrams, a lifelong Opelika native, was recognized by the Lee-Russell Council of Governments as part of its centenarian program, which highlights individuals who have reached the milestone age of 100. Known for her enduring spirit and positive outlook , “I feel like dancing,” she said, Abrams continues to stay active in her church and family life. Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith also signed a proclamation recognizing her milestone, marking the occasion as a celebration not only of longevity, but of a life deeply rooted in family, community and faith. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Ms. Mary Abrams recently celebrated her 100th birthday.