Opelika Main Street unveils Phase 2 of DowntownResource Center Funded by Main Street Alabama Grant

CONTRIBUTED BY

OPELIKA MAIN STREET

OPELIKA — Opelika Main Street is proud to announce the official opening of Phase 2 of the Downtown Resource Center. This expansion, made possible through a Main Street Alabama Project Grant, marks the next chapter in the organization’s mission to provide a comprehensive environment where downtown businesses can thrive.

Phase 1 established a physical hub for community and commerce; Phase 2 transforms that hub into a creative and administrative suite. By combining professional-grade production tools with new economic development resources, Opelika Main Street is ensuring that both new and established businesses have a roadmap for success.

“Our goal has always been to make Downtown Opelika the best place to start and grow a business,” said Kelsey Sullivan, Executive Director of Opelika Main Street. “This next phase, fueled by Main Street Alabama, allows us to give our merchants a true ‘Starter Kit’ for success. Whether it’s using our new commercial printing and content gear or exploring our downtown’s history through the new gallery, guides, and maps this center is now a one-stop shop for our Downtown business community’s future.”

The Phase 2 expansion introduces a specialized inventory of equipment and educational materials, including: