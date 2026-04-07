Opelika Main Street unveils Phase 2 of DowntownResource Center Funded by Main Street Alabama Grant

CONTRIBUTED BY
OPELIKA MAIN STREET
OPELIKA — Opelika Main Street is proud to announce the official opening of Phase 2 of the Downtown Resource Center. This expansion, made possible through a Main Street Alabama Project Grant, marks the next chapter in the organization’s mission to provide a comprehensive environment where downtown businesses can thrive.
Phase 1 established a physical hub for community and commerce; Phase 2 transforms that hub into a creative and administrative suite. By combining professional-grade production tools with new economic development resources, Opelika Main Street is ensuring that both new and established businesses have a roadmap for success.
“Our goal has always been to make Downtown Opelika the best place to start and grow a business,” said Kelsey Sullivan, Executive Director of Opelika Main Street. “This next phase, fueled by Main Street Alabama, allows us to give our merchants a true ‘Starter Kit’ for success. Whether it’s using our new commercial printing and content gear or exploring our downtown’s history through the new gallery, guides, and maps this center is now a one-stop shop for our Downtown business community’s future.”
The Phase 2 expansion introduces a specialized inventory of equipment and educational materials, including:
- Professional digital camera and DJI Osmo gimbal for high-quality video and social media production.
- Access to a commercial printer/copier, essential office equipment and supplies and a professional workspace.
- Launch of the Historic Downtown Opelika Development Guide and the Downtown Opelika New Business Starter Kit, designed to streamline the process for new entrepreneurs.
A new Brochure Map of Downtown and dedicated brochure racks featuring promotional items to enhance the visitor experience.
The center now features several Historic Downtown Opelika prints, connecting the city’s rich past with its innovative future.
An Open House for Downtown Opelika businesses was hosted on March 26 in collaboration with the current tenant of Opelika Main Street’s incubator space, Born & Raised Studio, highlighting the creative partnership that defines the downtown district. The center, located at 108 S. 8th Street, now stands as a destination for business owners to brainstorm, create and grow.
Business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to tour the expanded center at 108 S. 8th St. to learn how to integrate these new tools into their daily operations.