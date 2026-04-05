Why the world feels smaller when we explore it together

BY ALI RAUCH

PRESIDENT & CEO

OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPINION — At the Opelika Chamber, our work has always been about building connections.

Most people think of that through ribbon cuttings, leadership programs, advocacy, and events. And yes, that’s part of it. But some of the most meaningful connections we help create happen far beyond city limits.

That’s exactly why I’m so excited to continue growing one of our most unique and inspiring initiatives under its new name: Opelika Abroad.

This program is about more than travel. It’s about shared experiences, lifelong memories, and seeing the world through the lens of community. There’s something special about exploring a new place alongside neighbors, fellow business leaders, friends, and even people who start the trip as strangers and come home feeling like family. The details are thoughtfully handled, the experience is curated, and the journey itself becomes part of the story we continue telling back home.

That spirit of connection is why we’re also excited to launch the social home for this initiative: @OpelikaAbroad.

This new brand gives our travel community a place to stay inspired year-round — whether you’re dreaming about your first international trip, reliving favorite memories from a past adventure, or following along as we reveal what’s next. Opelika Abroad is where wanderlust meets community, and I truly believe it will become one of the most joyful extensions of our Chamber family.

And speaking of what’s next — our 2026 Portugal journey is officially open for booking, and it is extraordinary.

From the coastal beauty of Figueira da Foz to the fairytale streets of Óbidos, the vineyards of Alentejo, the spiritual power of Fátima, the rich history of Porto, and the unforgettable charm of Lisbon, this itinerary blends castles, coastlines, cuisine, culture, and connection into one unforgettable experience. Travelers will enjoy wine tastings, authentic Portuguese meals, UNESCO World Heritage sites, Fado music, and the ease that comes from every major detail being arranged in advance.

It’s the kind of trip that changes how you see the world — and often, how you see your own community when you return.

Because of the excitement surrounding this experience, we’ve extended the early bird savings through April 26, giving more people the chance to reserve their place at the best available rate. We’re hosting an informational session on April 15th at 5:30 p.m. at the Opelika Chamber.

If you’ve ever said, “One day I want to go there,” consider this your sign.

One of the greatest gifts of Chamber travel is that it removes the barriers that often keep people from saying yes. The planning is done. The itinerary is trusted. The company is built in. All that’s left is the courage to take the first step.

Portugal is calling. And with Opelika Abroad, you don’t have to answer alone.

Follow along at @OpelikaAbroad, invite your friends, and join us as we prove once again that some of the strongest community connections are built when we explore beyond our borders.

The world is waiting — and I can’t think of a better way to see it than together.