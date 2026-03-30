SUSCC to Host Spring Career Fair on April 7

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

OPELIKA — Southern Union State Community College will host its Spring Career Fair on Tuesday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Opelika Campus in the Gary Fuller Business and Technology Center, Southern Room.

The event is open to current students, graduating students, alumni and members of the community seeking internships, part-time employment and full-time career opportunities.

The Spring Career Fair provides a valuable opportunity for job seekers to connect directly with employers, explore career pathways and learn about available positions across a variety of industries.

Southern Union is currently accepting employer registrations for the event. Local and regional businesses seeking to recruit emerging talent and strengthen workforce connections are encouraged to participate. Employer registration is completed through Handshake.

Students are encouraged to register through Handshake to view participating employers and available positions in advance. Members of the public are welcome to attend and engage with employers onsite.

“This event reflects our commitment to connecting students and the community with meaningful educational and career opportunities,” said Alisha Miles, Student Success/Career Coordinator. “The Career Fair creates direct access to employers while supporting workforce development across our region.”

For employer registration information or event details, contact Alisha Miles at amiles@suscc.edu.

Southern Union State Community College, with its campuses in Wadley, Opelika and Valley, stands as the second-oldest two-year college in Alabama. Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), SUSCC is committed to academic excellence and community engagement, proudly offering a range of associate degrees.