St. Duns Buns donates funds to local organizations

THE DAILY BREAD PROJECT — A newly formed community supported food outreach serving the Opelika-Auburn areas. Meals are prepared and plated, food donations are distributed in the Auburn-Opelika area and basic hygiene items are distributed. The long-term goal is to have a designated space where individuals can eat, fellowship and receive additional support. Daily Bread Project is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. Accepting the donation for The Daily Bread Project is Jamal Smith and Elexius Smith.

CAMPUS FOOD PANTRY — The Campus Food Pantry provides free food and toiletry items to Auburn University students experiencing food insecurity. Any currently enrolled student experiencing food insecurity can use the Campus Food Pantry. Accepting the donation on behalf of Campus Food Pantry is Jenny Timms.

THE EAH PSYCHIATRY PATIENT ASSISTANCE FUND -— The EAMC North — the newly built Center for Mental Health has opened, giving hope and increasing access to care. Being a new facility, there are many needs that can be met and the donation of ST. Dun’s Buns will sure help in those needs. The EAH Psychiatry Patient Assistants Fund will assist in purchasing some much-needed items to stock the new Psychiatry center such as age appropriate books, recreational equipment, clothing for adults and adolescents, suitcases and duffle bags and personal items to make a patient’s room feel like their own. Donations may be just the HOPE SOMEONE IS WAITING FOR. Jessica Danford accepted the donation for the EAH Psychiatry Patient Assistance Fund.