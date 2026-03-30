Lee County Sheriff’s Office to host Gun Safety for Parents class

CONTRIBUTED BY LCSO

LEE COUNTY — On April 30, Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is hosting a new Gun Safety for Parents course as part of its offering of community classes.

The Gun Safety for Parents course will address topics including safe firearm handling and storage, proper use of gun locks, the role of parents in supporting school safety as it relates to gun ownership and strategies for talking with children about guns and gun safety. Participants are also encouraged to submit any specific questions or topics of interest on the class registration page for potential inclusion.

Free gun locks will be available to all participants and can also be picked up at the front desk of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for residents unable to attend the class. Attendees who stay for the full session will be entered into a drawing to win a free gun safe, courtesy of Point Broadband.

Sheriff Jay Jones gave a clear message about the importance of this class: “As parents and guardians, it’s our responsibility to understand the proper use of firearms and to make sure firearms are stored safely and securely, out of the hands of children and anyone who shouldn’t have access,” he said. “Our goal with this class is to put the information into the hands of parents and guardians so that they are better equipped for handling and storing firearms as well as how to talk to the children in their care about firearms safety. Taking simple precautions at home can make a real difference in protecting our kids and keeping our schools and communities safe.”

For this class, Sheriff Jones will be joined by Lt. Jessica Daley and Lt. Pam Revels. All three instructors are parents to multiple children themselves, giving them real-world experience in practicing gun safety both from a law enforcement perspective as well as with their own families.

Daley is the lieutenant for the LCSO Training Unit, firearms instructor, ALERRT active shooter instructor, NRA Refuse to be a Victim instructor, senior master taser instructor and head of the LCSO R.A.D. and S.A.F.E. self-defense programs.

“One of the things we teach in our self-defense classes is that the biggest step in personal safety comes from risk awareness, recognition, and reduction strategies.” Daley said. “Having open and honest discussions with children about responsibility, peer pressure and real-world consequences starting early can keep the door open for larger conversations surrounding safety. Children are naturally curious, and they model the behavior they see. By demonstrating safe handling practices and maintaining open communication, at age-appropriate levels, it can empower them to imitate that responsible behavior as they grow.”

Revels is the lieutenant for the LCSO School Resource Officer Division, President of the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers and President of the National Association of School Resource Officers. She echoed the need for more information about firearm safety:

“From a school safety perspective, gun safety, education and secure storage have long been top priorities for parents and guardians,” Revels said. “In light of the recent trial in Georgia related to the Appalachee shooting, responsible gun ownership and proper storage have become even more central to today’s school safety discussions.”

The Gun Safety for Parents course with be held April 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. CDT in the training room at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Limited spots are available. To register, visit leecosheriffal.gov/classes.