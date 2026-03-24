Every step for freedom, Second Annual Warriors for Freedom 5K

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Worthy Squared [Worthy2], an organization advocating for those exploited by commercial sex or sex trafficking, is holding the Second Annual Warriors for Freedom 5K on Saturday, April 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the Opelika SportsPlex.

Worthy2 Founder and CEO, Kathryn Guthrie, said the Warriors for Freedom 5K is held in memory of Lily Ledbetter and the race is inclusive for all speeds — run or walk for freedom.

“This is really special — we did this the first Warriors for Freedom 5K last year, and the race is run in the memory of Lily Ledbetter, who is the daughter of Patrick Ledbetter and Sharon Thrash — and Sharon serves on our team,” she said. “We say every step is for freedom. Lily died on June 6, 2023, she was working and had an internship in Saint John, the U.S. Virgin Islands. We believe that Lily was [murdered] — there were indicators that she was being groomed for trafficking, and that she was definitely being exploited while she was down there… Lily was an amazing young woman, 22 years old, and a very talented dancer. Her dream was to graduate from Auburn University. And very tragically, her parents got a call that Lily was gone. So, because of the circumstances of what happened to her, we really want to honor her legacy — so the race is run in memory of her.”

Guthrie said the race last year created a powerful impact for runners, especially one man who was struck midway through the race with the gravity of what he was running for.

“There was a guy last year, and he said it hit him halfway through the course that he was running for somebody that was no longer with us — it was really a powerful moment,” she said.

Lily’s mom, Sharon Thrash, said after her loss Guthrie began working to help her seek justice for her daughter — which she said helped her process the tragedy.

“Lily’s father and I met Kathryn through a mutual friend shortly after losing Lily,” she said. “Kathryn is an advocate and quickly became Lily’s advocate by walking with us to find out what happened to our daughter. Although it will be three years in June, none of us have given up the fight, and we are hopeful for a state-side investigation in the near future.”

Thrash said Worthy2‘s powerful impact and the Warriors for Freedom 5K reflects Lily’s strength and the love she had for others. She also said she enjoys seeing the impact of the community gathering to help other women escape dangerous situations, so other families do not have to experience similar tragedies.

“The race is about awareness and action,” she said. “It’s raising funds for victims, bringing the community together, standing against human trafficking and supporting survivors. As a mother, through losing Lily, this has helped me turn this pain into a purpose — to help us honor her life. If her story can help and protect anyone or help bring awareness, then her legacy is continuing to make a difference.”

Through the money raised by runners, sponsors and donations for the Warriors for Freedom 5K, Guthrie said the funds will support the development of Garden of Grace; Lily’s Hope.

Guthrie said that while there is a local safe house where women in need can stay until Worthy2 connects them with a long-term residential program, Garden of Grace; Where Hope Grows, Lily’s Hope would be a healing community that will help connect women with the education, resources and the services they need to thrive after trauma.

“It’s a restorative care community that will serve adult and minor females [who have been victims of] sex trafficking,” she said. “Our plan is to provide a place where they can go for healing, redemption and restoration. At the heart of it is what we’re calling Lily’s Hope, and that will be the actual residential homes that they stay in.”

“Lily loved deeply and lived fully,” Thrash said. “She had this incredible ability to make people feel seen and valued. Whether she was helping a friend, volunteering or just sharing her laughter, she left a lasting impact on everyone she met. In her honor, we have created Garden of Grace; Lily’s Hope, a sanctuary for young girls who have been rescued from exploitation and human trafficking. It’s our way of continuing her legacy — turning unimaginable loss into something that brings hope, healing and new beginnings for others.”

Through every donation, Guthrie said Worthy2 will be able to work towards creating a space where hope can grow and where women can find freedom from trafficking.

“We’ve got to raise the money because I know that God’s going to do this — because it is so important,” she said. “A lot of times [women escaping these situations] will go to a 12 or 18-month program, and if they’ve been trafficked for seven years or 10 years — that’s very soon to have to go back out there. So this is really going to be an opportunity [to heal] — that’s why we’re calling it a restorative community… What this will do to the community will carry forward Lily’s legacy, and it’s going to allow Lily’s light to shine hope into the darkness. This will offer restoration and new beginnings for survivors.”

“The race itself is being held in Lily’s memory, and it’s a powerful way for the community to come together, stand alongside survivors and take a stand against exploitation,” Thrash said. “Every step taken in that race represents freedom, dignity and hope. For us, this event —and this work — is about making sure Lily’s light continues to shine. It’s about protecting others, educating our communities and making sure no family has to experience this kind of loss. I truly believe Lily’s story can help bring awareness and inspire change. And through efforts like Garden of Grace; Lily’s Hope, and the Warriors for Freedom 5K, her legacy is continuing to make a difference every single day.”

For more information, to register for the race or to donate, visit www.worthy2.org/ or visit Worthy2 on Facebook. To sign up as a sponsor for the race, email sara@worthy2.org. To volunteer for the race, email karon@worthy2.org.