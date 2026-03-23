DBB Baseball registration open

OPINION —

Registration is now open for Opelika DBB Baseball, a recreational league for players ages 13–15. Registration is available at the Opelika Sportsplex and online through Opelika Parks and Recreation and will remain open through April 15.

All registered players will be placed on a team. Teams typically play two games per week, Monday through Thursday.

For more information, email D. Mark Mitchell at foxonthemark@yahoo.com or text 334-787-1514.

OPELIKA BASEBALL

While Opelika City Schools were on spring break last week, Opelika High School baseball and softball continued playing.

The Bulldog baseball team (13–10) played five games in three days, finishing 2–3 on the week.

OHS vs. Glenwood

Opelika dropped a hard-fought 11–9 loss to Glenwood Thursday in Phenix City. The Bulldogs collected 11 hits, including home runs by Landon Rudd (3 hits) and Warner McDonald (2 hits, 4 RBI).

Sye Siggers added two hits, including a double, while Jax Miller and Tyson Prince also recorded doubles. Carson Holcey and Caleb Peoples added base hits.

Bulldogs Sweep Hoover

Opelika swept Hoover Friday night at Bulldog Park, winning 4–3 and 5–4.

Opelika swept Hoover Friday night at Bulldog Park, winning 4–3 and 5–4. Game one vs. Hoover

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth, sparked by a Trey Stone single, to take the lead for good.

Landon Rudd earned the win with a complete-game performance, pitching seven innings, allowing three earned runs, and striking out 11 Hoover batters

Bryce Turnham, Sawyer Rollins, and Jax Miller recorded hits.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth, sparked by a Trey Stone single, to take the lead for good. Landon Rudd earned the win with a complete-game performance, pitching seven innings, allowing three earned runs, and striking out 11 Hoover batters Bryce Turnham, Sawyer Rollins, and Jax Miller recorded hits. Game two vs. Hoover

Opelika’s Landon Rudd delivered a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to secure the sweep.

Sye Siggers doubled and scored two runs, while Hank Hudson, Jax Miller, Warner McDonald, and Caleb Peoples added hits.

Asher Rudd started on the mound, pitching five innings. James Wade relieved him and pitched the final two innings to earn the victory.

Saturday Losses

The Bulldogs dropped both games of Saturday’s doubleheader, falling to Rehobeth 8–6 and Beauregard 7–2.

vs. Rehobeth

Rehobeth scored six runs in the first four innings and held off an Opelika rally to win 8–6.

Trey Stone and Bryce Turnham recorded two hits each. Siggers, Holcey, Hudson, Jax Miller, McDonald, and Carson Riddle added hits.

Rehobeth scored six runs in the first four innings and held off an Opelika rally to win 8–6. Trey Stone and Bryce Turnham recorded two hits each. Siggers, Holcey, Hudson, Jax Miller, McDonald, and Carson Riddle added hits. vs. Beauregard

Opelika lost 7–2 to Beauregard despite recording nine hits.

Sawyer Rollins had a hit and an RBI, while Carter Gardner and Carson Riddle added hits.

Beauregard pitcher L. Wilson earned the win, pitching six innings, allowing one earned run and striking out five.

The Bulldogs travel to Auburn on Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup against Lee-Scott Academy at John Meals Field.

OPELIKA SOFTBALL

OHS head softball coach Jessica Thornton scheduled five road games last week. The Lady Bulldogs finished 2–3, defeating Alabama Christian and Waverly, while falling to Science Hill, Northside, and Geneseo high schools

.

Losses

Science Hill – 1–0

Northside – 6–1

Geneseo – 12–5

Wins

vs. Alabama Christian (9–2)

Clayton led the offense with three hits, three RBI, and three runs scored.

KG Soltau and Cailyn Morgan each recorded two hits. Jas Smith, JZ Agee, Brealynn Brooks, and

Kaiden Sallie also added hits.

Clayton led the offense with three hits, three RBI, and three runs scored. KG Soltau and Cailyn Morgan each recorded two hits. Jas Smith, JZ Agee, Brealynn Brooks, and Kaiden Sallie also added hits. vs. Waverly (8–0)

Opelika shut out Waverly behind a complete-game performance from Emily Birmingham, who pitched all seven innings to earn the win.

Offensively, Agee, Brooks, Kemp, and Morgan had two hits each, while Birmingham, Soltau, and Foley added hits.

Up Next

Opelika travels to Auburn on March 31 and will host Auburn on Thursday, April 2.

OHS/OMS ATHLETICS GOLF TOURNAMENT

The 2nd Annual Opelika Athletics Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 11, 2026, benefiting all Opelika High School sports programs and student-athletes.

The tournament includes sponsorship opportunities and a team-based competition in support of Opelika athletics. For more information, contact Athletic Director Craig Montel at (334) 745-9715.

D. Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State Director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.