Alabama to Host Sweet Home 250 Semiquincentennial Festival

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

MONTEVALLO — The Alabama USA Semiquincentennial Commission (A250AL) will present Sweet Home 250 — Where Freedom Feels Like Home, Alabama’s official celebration of America’s 250th birthday, July 3–4, 2026 at American Village. The two-day festival will bring together music, history, food, art and family-friendly experiences in a dynamic and patriotic setting.

As part of the nationwide celebration of the United States Semiquincentennial, Sweet Home 250 will serve as a signature statewide event, highlighting Alabama’s contributions to the nation’s story while creating a shared experience for residents and visitors alike. Set against the immersive backdrop of American Village, the festival will offer simultaneous programming across multiple venues, blending education, entertainment and celebration.

Festival highlights will include:

Live musical performances featuring Alabama artists including Blind Boys of Alabama, Taylor Hicks, Myles Morgan and many more

“America’s Stories” speaker series, with historians, authors and costumed interpreters sharing powerful and engaging perspectives on the nation’s past

“America’s Kitchen” culinary experiences, including celebrity chef demonstrations and food competitions

“Perondi’s All-Star Stunt Dogs, with six performances over two days

Historic Military Encampments and Battle Reenactments at Concord Bridge

Art exhibitions and installations, showcasing original works and statewide collaborations

Family-friendly activities and interactive experiences across the 188-acre festival grounds

A grand fireworks celebration over Independence Hall on the evening of July 4

“Sweet Home 250 represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring Alabamians together in celebration of our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Natalie Steed, executive officer, Alabama USA Semiquincentennial Commission (A250AL). “We are proud to present an event that honors our history while inspiring future generations.”

The festival will take place across American Village’s distinctive venues, including Independence Hall, the Colonial Chapel, the White House East Room and other historically inspired spaces, allowing guests to experience festival activities in an engaging and immersive environment.

For updates and more information, visit www.SweetHome250.com or follow @AmericanVillageAlabama, @AmericanVillage_Alabama and @A250AL

About Sweet Home 250

Sweet Home 250 is Alabama’s official celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, taking place July 3 and 4, 2026 at American Village in Montevallo. The festival brings together music, storytelling, food, art and historical experiences to honor the nation’s past and inspire its future.

About the A250AL

The A250AL was established to plan, promote and implement programs commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, highlighting Alabama’s role in the nation’s past, present and future. For more information about America 250 Alabama, visit www.america250al.org.