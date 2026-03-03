Pediatric clinic proposed for former Opelika Chamber building on Ave. A

BY MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA — A local physician has proposed opening a pediatric and wellness clinic — a project that would bring a new medical service to downtown Opelika in the former Opelika Chamber of Commerce building, located at 601 Ave. A.

During the Opelika City Council work session held before the regularly scheduled meeting, Dr. Katie Walter presented the concept, sharing plans to transform the building into a multidisciplinary pediatric health center.

Walter, a pediatrician who has lived in Opelika for nine years, said the idea has been on her mind for years as she regularly passed the building.

“My hope — and this may sound dramatic — is that every time I drive by that building, I think it would be amazing to put a clinic there,” Walter said.

The proposed clinic would provide traditional pediatric care as well as specialty services focused on health and wellness. Walter said she currently treats pediatric obesity and also works as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC).

She said the clinic could expand to include behavioral health services and dietetic counseling, creating a multidisciplinary health center.

Walter also serves as chair of pediatrics at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) and said the clinic could serve as a training site for medical students.

“We have a huge need for training our medical students in general pediatrics and specialty care,” Walter said. “I’m hoping to meet that need through this clinic as well.”

The practice would accept Medicaid and private insurance, and Walter said her foundation also provides services on a sliding-scale basis to help serve underserved residents.

Students from Auburn University programs such as nutrition, nursing, child life and nonprofit studies could also gain hands-on training experience through the clinic.

City Administrator Joey Motley said the former chamber building has been vacant for nearly two years and requires repairs after sitting unused.

Motley said the property was appraised at $600,000, and Walter has submitted an offer of $400,000, taking into account renovations needed for the building.

Opelika Mayor Eddie Smith expressed enthusiasm about the potential project, noting the benefits of bringing a medical practice to the downtown area.

“It’s exciting to have a new business come downtown, especially one that’s going to specialize in medical services,” Smith said.

The council introduced a declaration declaring 601 Ave. A as surplus property and approving its conveyance on first reading during the regular meeting.

Council Meeting

During the regular meeting, the council approved a series of resolutions, purchases and appointments.

The council also recognized the Opelika High School boys basketball team and proclaimed March as Blood Clot Awareness Month.

Consent Agenda

Approved

The council unanimously approved the following items under the consent agenda:

A request for a temporary street closure for an N. 8th Street event scheduled for May 16, 2026.

Approval of the Collinwood Christmas Luminaries event scheduled for Dec. 11, 2026.

The 2026 City-Wide Asphalt Paving Project.

A traffic signal installation at 2nd Avenue and N. 3rd Street.

Expense reports from various city departments.

The declaration of surplus city personal property and authorization for its disposal.

The purchase of one 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe 4WD Z71 for the Opelika Police Department in the amount of $67,762.40.

The purchase of Verkada software from CDW-G for the IT Department in the amount of $87,627.63.

A special appropriation of $60,000 to the Lee County Court Referral Program.

The reappointment of Brent Poteet to the Property Maintenance Board of Appeals for a term expiring March 16, 2029.

The appointment of Cody Traffanstedt to the Medical Clinic Board for a term expiring March 2, 2031.

Ordinances