Opelika Public Library plans 2026 programs

By Kadie Taylor

The Observer

OPELIKA — As the Opelika Public Library announces programs for 2026, leadership is reflecting on 2025 and the community impact provided for locals.

“The mission for Opelika Public Library is to empower the community to have fun while they discover, connect and grow,” said Library Director Rosanna McGinnis. “In 2025, that mission showed up in very tangible ways — increased Makerspace use, full program rooms and strong participation in using books and movies, both physical and digital, demonstrated that people were not only visiting the library but actively engaging with it… In 2026, OPL plans to continue focusing on responsive programming and increasing access to library materials. This means offering programs that reflect community interests and needs, and finding more ways to break down barriers to access. The library is for everyone in Opelika, and we want to offer something for every person, no matter their age or interests.”

As summer approaches, many families are looking for summer camps and activities. Programming and Outreach Coordinator Melisa Hanson said OPL is planning and preparing to continue encouraging community literacy through summer programs.

“Our summer reading adventure is always a huge hit with the entire community,” she said. “In total for summer reading, we hosted almost 200 programs with over 5,800 attendees. These programs ranged from story times, arts and crafts, movies and outside performers. Another great program that participants and attendees both really enjoy is our Kids Craft Fair. This event showcases young entrepreneurs from the area and gives them a low-pressure opportunity to sell their handmade items. There is no fee for vendors to participate, and the children are able to keep 100% of any sales they make. These children are so creative. We have had vendors sell homemade jewelry, pottery, crochet items, hand-tied fishing lures and even propagated plants with care instructions included. The fair is open to anyone in the community who wants to shop, and the turnout is always fantastic. We host the market twice a year and it is a must-attend if you are looking for a one-of-a-kind gift.”

Through listening to locals, McGinnis and Hanson said OPL responds to community needs and interests when creating events and programs.

“By listening to patron feedback and observing participation trends, OPL will continue designing programs that connect people to both learning and local resources,” McGinnis said. “We are especially interested in investing more in intergenerational programming and getting outside of our walls to meet people where they are.”

“We are always open to programming suggestions and partnering with local organizations in response to community needs,” Hanson said. “For example, we were recently contacted by a community member interested in facilitating a Prostate Cancer Support Group. There is currently no such group in the area, and we were more than happy to partner with him and provide the space for the group to meet on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. Another event we have partnered with the community this year is Tora Con — the area’s first multi-fandom comic con. They are hosting the event on our campus on April 18, and we are excited to expand our reach within that community.”

Along with responding to community interests, McGinnis and Hanson said OPL also works to ensure the options and space provided are inclusive and welcoming for all.

“OPL intentionally offers programming for all ages, recognizing that learning and connection happen at every stage of life,” McGinnis said. “Collections are curated to reflect varied interests, reading levels and backgrounds. Reaching diverse ages is important because our community is diverse and the library should look and feel like the people who walk through our doors and live in our city. For OPL, reaching diverse ages isn’t just a programming strategy, it’s a reflection of who Opelika really is and a commitment to being a space where the whole community belongs… OPL provides free library cards, free access to books and digital resources and free admission to nearly all programs and events. Supplies for workshops, take-home kits and learning experiences are often provided at no cost to participants. Financial accessibility is essential because the library exists to remove barriers — ensuring that cost is never a reason someone cannot participate — aligns directly with OPL’s mission to empower the entire community.”

“We want the community to know that the library has something for everyone,” Hanson said. “We have story times for our littlest patrons, fun and innovative programs for school-aged children and teens and artistic and informational programs for adults. We also offer various online resources that are useful at any age. We provide access to Homework Help, Alabama Virtual Library, A-Z Databases, Ancestry.com and Universal Class. Patrons also have access to our three digital apps that include thousands of ebooks, audiobooks and magazines. You can learn how to use our digital resources at App-y Hour or our Tech Basics class.”

Through seeing the impact of OPL on community members, McGinnis said she is proud to provide a welcoming and inclusive space for community members to gather, learn and commune throughout the year.

“What I love most is that this work is real,” she said. “I get to see the impact every single day, not in reports, but in people. In conversations at the desk, in a packed program room during an author visit and in a kid proudly showing their grownup what they made or a patron telling us how much the library means to them. My passion comes from believing deeply that public libraries change communities in quiet but important ways. I care a lot about making sure this library feels welcoming, thoughtful and full of opportunity for everyone who walks in. It’s not just about books or programs, it’s about creating a place where people feel comfortable enough to discover, connect and grow. Being part of that is something I don’t take lightly.”

McGinnis said she wants to encourage locals to become members of OPL and attend the various programs and events offered.

"[Our website], Opelika.librarycalendar.com and our bi-monthly printed program guides are the best places to find the most up-to-date information on our programs," she said. "We also have email newsletters that you can receive either by being a library card holder or signing up on our website, opelikalibrary.com. You can also follow us on social media at @opelikalibrary. If you live, work or go to school in Lee County, you can sign up for a library card either on our website or by stopping by OPL."